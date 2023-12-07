LATEST DEALS:

Best-selling cars in the UK: PHEV sales soar
Best-selling cars in the UK: PHEV sales soar

The UK car market grew again in November despite a dip in electric car sales, but which models proved most popular? Here are the top 10 best-selling cars in the UK...

Alasdair Rodden
Published07 December 2023

The number of new cars sold in the UK increased by 9.5% in November 2023, compared with the same month last year - and once again, the Ford Puma is Britain's best-selling new car.

A total of 156,525 new cars left showrooms over the course of November, according to official figures from the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT).

Electric car sales fell by 17.1% in November, to 24,359, breaking a 42-month streak of consecutive sales growth. However, year-to-date figures show that electric cars are still 27.5% more popular overall so far this year than last.

Red Kia Sportage right driving

Sales of plug-in hybrids, meanwhile, jumped by 55.8% last month, with 15,871 joining the roads (up from 10,186 in November 2022). Regular hybrids were also more popular this November, with total sales reaching 20,525 – a 27.8% increase.

Petrol cars (including mild hybrids) made up more than half of the market in November – 85,275 were sold, 12.9% more than last November. The popularity of diesel power, however, continues to dwindle; just 10,495 diesel (and mild hybrid diesel) cars were registered in November, representing a drop in sales of 10.7%.

So, which models were the favourites among new car buyers? Here, we list the UK's best-selling new cars in November 2023.

1

Ford Puma

The Ford Puma is designed to put a smile on your face, and it does that better than any other small SUV. It’s very agile, especially in ST-Line guise with sports suspension, and has well-weighted, engaging steering.

The interior is well laid out and reasonably plush, although rivals such as the Mini Countryman provide a much more upmarket feel. Also, rear visibility isn’t ideal, and the view out of the front can be limited, depending on your seating position.

The boot is large for the class and has a height-adjustable floor with even more storage underneath. Excellent fuel economy and a low CO2 output also help to make the case for the playful Puma being a sensible buy. 

Our favourite version 1.0 Ecoboost mHEV 155 ST-Line
List price £27,340
Target price £25,378
Target PCP £287

November sales 4298

Save up to £2,374
Target Price from £23,801
Save up to £2,374
or from £259pm
Nearly new deals
From £14,955
Leasing deals
From £301pm

Pros

  • Great fun to drive
  • Remarkable blend of performance and fuel economy
  • Big and cleverly designed boot

Cons

  • Rear space is adequate rather than outstanding
  • Visibility could be better
  • Volkswagen T-Roc is more comfortable and quieter
2

Vauxhall Corsa

The Vauxhall Corsa is a well-equipped and competitively priced small car, but it falls short of the competition in several key areas. It shares its underpinnings with the Peugeot 208 but isn’t as comfortable or pleasant inside. Additionally, the likes of the Honda Jazz and the VW Polo beat the Corsa for practicality.

Despite a firmer ride, the Corsa isn’t noticeably more fun to drive than the 208, either, leaving it well behind the excellent (but now discontinued) Ford Fiesta in terms of handling.

The mid-range 1.2 Turbo petrol offers decent performance, but it can’t compete with the Jazz when it comes to fuel economy or CO2 emissions.

Our favourite version 1.2 Turbo GS
List price £22,905
Target price £21,220
Target PCP £202

November sales 4185

Save up to £2,243
Target Price from £18,194
Save up to £2,243
or from £171pm
Nearly new deals
From £13,490
Leasing deals
From £230pm

Pros

  • Well equipped
  • Decent boot
  • Efficient engines

Cons

  • Fiddly infotainment system
  • Below-par safety rating
  • Poor resale values
3

Nissan Qashqai

For many buyers, the Nissan Qashqai exemplifies the family SUV class. After all, it was the car that first popularised the idea of a tall car without the sky-high running costs of a traditional off-roader. The latest version is a fine all-rounder, combining good practicality with some efficient engine options.

Our preferred choice is the entry-level 1.3-litre petrol, which has mild hybrid technology to help lower your fuel bills.

Meanwhile, there's a good reason why most Qashqai buyers choose N-Connecta trim, because it bundles together lots of desirable kit – including 18in alloy wheels, dual-zone climate control and keyless entry – for a very reasonable price.

Our favourite version 1.3 DiG-T MH N-Connecta
List price £31,890
Target price £28,626
Target PCP £286

November sales 4116

Save up to £4,366
Target Price from £26,646
Save up to £4,366
or from £259pm
Nearly new deals
From £20,999
Leasing deals
From £247pm

Pros

  • Lots of standard safety kit
  • Great driving position
  • Smart interior

Cons

  • So-so performance
  • Some rivals are more fun to drive
  • Lacks the seating flexibility of many rivals
4

Mini

When it comes to choosing a new car you can really make your own, the Mini hatchback is really in a class of its own, such is the level of personalisation and customisation on offer. It remains among the most stylish cars available at any price, yet has the substance to back it up.

As well as those cheeky looks, we love the interior – which is both classy and well-appointed – although there are more practical cars out there, such as the Audi A1.

Our top choice is the Cooper model in Exclusive trim because it blends a peppy yet frugal engine with a good amount of equipment and technology.

Our favourite version Mini 3-door Hatch 1.5 Cooper Exclusive
List price £25,585
Target price £24,717
Target PCP £257

November sales 3528

Save up to £2,022
Target Price from £22,160
Save up to £2,022
or from £244pm
Leasing deals
From £330pm

Pros

  • The classiest small car interior
  • Excellent infotainment system
  • Strong resale values

Cons

  • Ride is a bit firm
  • Not as safe as rivals
  • Only has two rear seats
5

Ford Kuga

The most appealing versions of the Ford Kuga are the hybrid and plug-in hybrid; both offer plenty of performance and return reasonable fuel economy. The fact the latter is cheaper than the former makes it our pick of the Kuga range, whether you’re buying privately or through a company car scheme.

The Kuga undercuts many of the best large SUVs on price, offering decent bang-for-buck motoring for the class. However, the unimpressive interior quality makes it clear that some corners have been cut to make that possible. The Kuga also has quite a small boot for its size – a Peugeot 5008 is rather more spacious.

Our favourite version 2.5 Duratec PHEV ST-Line Edition
List price £38,655
Target price £36,244 
Target PCP £392

November sales 3202

Save up to £2,636
Target Price from £31,315
Save up to £2,636
or from £356pm
Nearly new deals
From £16,500
Leasing deals
From £350pm

Pros

  • Competitively priced against rivals
  • Plug-in hybrid offers a long electric range and low company car tax
  • FHEV hybrid is cheaper than equivalent diesel, yet has similar economy

Cons

  • Interior quality doesn't impress
  • Relatively small boot
  • Infotainment system isn't the slickest
6

Kia Sportage

The family SUV market is extremely competitive, so a car has to be truly excellent to stand out. The Kia Sportage absolutely is, though – in fact, it's our reigning Family SUV of the Year.

Practicality is a particular strength, with the boot spacious and thoughtfully designed, and the interior offering plenty of leg and head room in both the front and the rear. In addition, the Sportage is plush inside – more so than the Hyundai Tucson which it is closely related.

The entry-level model is very temptingly priced, but upgrading to our recommended 3 trim gives you lots of useful extras, such as heated front seats and keyless start.

Our favourite version 1.6T GDi 48V ISG 3
List price £32,845
Target price £31,332
Target PCP £373

November sales 3045

Save up to £2,137
Target Price from £28,028
Save up to £2,137
or from £308pm
Nearly new deals
From £23,750
Leasing deals
From £313pm

Pros

  • Lower spec models are great value
  • Smart interior
  • Generous rear leg room and boot space

Cons

  • Hybrid petrol engine sounds strained
  • Rear head room compromised with panoramic roof
  • No clever rear seat functions
7

Vauxhall Mokka

The Vauxhall Mokka might come very well equipped (with GS trim being the sweet spot in the range), but it overall fails to be better all-round than several key rivals, including the closely related Peugeot 2008.

The Mokka isn't without its strengths: it's refined and comfortable on the motorway, and available with a range of punchy yet efficient engines.

Unfortunately, it isn’t as comfy around town as the Volkswagen T-Roc, and isn’t nearly as fun to drive as the Ford Puma. It’s also predicted to depreciate faster than both the Puma and the Skoda Kamiq.

Our favourite version 1.2 Turbo 130 GS
List price £29,880
Target price £27,945
Target PCP £245

November sales 2917

Save up to £9,076
Target Price from £23,074
Save up to £9,076
or from £185pm
Nearly new deals
From £17,495
Leasing deals
From £374pm

Pros

  • Impressive refinement
  • Well equipped
  • Grunty yet frugal petrol engines

Cons

  • Mediocre boot space
  • Quicker depreciation than rivals
  • Not particularly sharp to drive
8

MG HS

In petrol form, the MG HS offers great value for money, undercutting almost all other family SUVs on price.

The 1.5-litre T-GDi petrol engine offers decent performance, but it sounds coarse and needs to be worked hard to get the most out of it. The plug-in hybrid is punchier; but costs significantly more than the petrol version.

Interior space is reasonable, with enough head room for a 6ft 3in adult in both the front and rear seats. 

A small boot and laggy infotainment system may diminish the sense of value for some, but the interior on the whole feels classy and equipment levels are good.

Our favourite version 1.5 T-GDI SE
List price £23,495
Target price £22,934
Target PCP £275

November sales 2734

Save up to £830
Target Price from £22,934
Save up to £830
or from £275pm
Nearly new deals
From £17,200
Leasing deals
From £310pm

Pros

  • Cheap yet very well equipped
  • Plush interior
  • Good ride and handling balance

Cons

  • Small boot by class standards
  • Coarse engine
  • Laggy infotainment system
9

Volkswagen Golf

Over eight generations and more than 40 years, the Volkswagen Golf has become something of a household name. The latest version is a strong performer, save for a fiddly infotainment system.

We recommend pairing entry-level Life trim with the 1.5 TSI 150 petrol engine. The former gets you plenty of kit, including air conditioning, automatic lights, automatic wipers, and adaptive cruise control.

Some of the Golf’s cheaper family car rivals have more to offer when it comes to practicality and driver enjoyment, while premium rivals outdo the Golf with better infotainment systems and interiors.

Our favourite version 1.5 TSI Life
List price £27,315
Target price £25,807
Target PCP £273

November sales 2733

Save up to £2,437
Target Price from £25,232
Save up to £2,437
or from £270pm
Nearly new deals
From £19,985
Leasing deals
From £213pm

Pros

  • Exceedingly comfortable ride with adaptive suspension
  • Tidy handling
  • Strong and frugal 1.5 TSI 150 engine

Cons

  • Frustratingly fiddly infotainment system is full of software bugs
  • Interior quality could be better
  • There are more spacious rivals
10

Audi A3

The Audi A3 is our favourite upmarket family car, and we think in 40 TFSIe guise, it’s one of the best plug-in hybrids on the market. It’s no surprise then, that the A3 frequently makes the list of Britain’s best sellers.

Audi’s family hatchback is better to drive than the Mercedes A-Class and is quieter than the BMW 1 Series. And with physical controls, its tech is easier to use than that of the VW Golf

It’s worth singling out the plug-in hybrid 40 TFSIe because it has a 40-mile all-electric range and attracts appealing low company car tax bills.

Our favourite version 40 TFSIe Sport
List price £35,910
Target price £33,974
Target PCP £364

November sales 2726

Save up to £2,372
Target Price from £26,119
Save up to £2,372
or from £290pm
Nearly new deals
From £20,850
Leasing deals
From £292pm

Pros

  • Sharp handling
  • Excellent driving position
  • Strong and frugal engines, including the excellent plug-in hybrid

Cons

  • Interior quality is good but could be better
  • Fiddly infotainment system
  • Audi's unimpressive reliability record
