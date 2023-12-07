Best-selling cars in the UK: PHEV sales soar

The number of new cars sold in the UK increased by 9.5% in November 2023, compared with the same month last year - and once again, the Ford Puma is Britain's best-selling new car.

A total of 156,525 new cars left showrooms over the course of November, according to official figures from the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT).

Electric car sales fell by 17.1% in November, to 24,359, breaking a 42-month streak of consecutive sales growth. However, year-to-date figures show that electric cars are still 27.5% more popular overall so far this year than last.