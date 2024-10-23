Used Car of the Year Awards: Executive cars

While even the earliest Standard Range Plus models have a decent official range of 254 miles, we’d seek out a Long Range car from 2021 onwards instead. These models have a 360-mile official range, as well as the revamped styling and tech applied to the Model 3 line-up in 2020. Long Range versions also have four-wheel drive, providing extra traction on greasy roads and helping the car to put its considerable power down better, so you’ll rocket up to motorway speeds.

The Model 3 is more comfortable at speed than the 3 Series – especially if you can’t find a used example of the latter that’s fitted with the optional adaptive suspension. Yet the Model 3 can also thrill; the Long Range version in particular handles very tidily on winding roads.

If you can charge up at home regularly, running costs should be slashed compared with a combustion-engined car, but even if you’re reliant on public chargers, Tesla’s Superchargers are among the best around. They’re typically reliable, with multiple charging units at each location, and you’ll pay a preferential rate for charging a Tesla there.

Also consider...

Best budget buy

Audi A4 (2015-present)