Used Car of the Year Awards: Sports cars

Price from £11,500 Our pick 2.0 TFSI Sport

Sometimes in life, it takes another stab to achieve your ultimate goal successfully, and in the case of the Audi TT, it’s safe to say all the persistence and effort paid off. You see, the original version struggled to provide a driving experience as sharp as its looks, but this third-generation version absolutely nails the brief.

You certainly won’t be spoiled for choice when it comes to engines, with a range of petrols and diesels available, along with front-wheel drive and four-wheel-drive quattro options. The entry-level 1.8-litre petrol and diesel models are fine cruisers, but the punchier 227bhp 2.0-litre petrol is the one to go for; it’s quick enough to be fun when you’re in the mood and it’s more effortless to drive at everyday speeds than a Toyota GR86. That said, we understand the allure of the fantastic-sounding 2.5-litre five-cylinder motor gargling away angrily in the TT RS.