Used Car of the Year Awards: Sports cars
With living costs on the rise, getting a good deal on your next car is more important than ever. That's where our Used Car Awards come in. These are our favourite sports cars...
Audi TT
Price from £11,500 Our pick 2.0 TFSI Sport
Sometimes in life, it takes another stab to achieve your ultimate goal successfully, and in the case of the Audi TT, it’s safe to say all the persistence and effort paid off. You see, the original version struggled to provide a driving experience as sharp as its looks, but this third-generation version absolutely nails the brief.
You certainly won’t be spoiled for choice when it comes to engines, with a range of petrols and diesels available, along with front-wheel drive and four-wheel-drive quattro options. The entry-level 1.8-litre petrol and diesel models are fine cruisers, but the punchier 227bhp 2.0-litre petrol is the one to go for; it’s quick enough to be fun when you’re in the mood and it’s more effortless to drive at everyday speeds than a Toyota GR86. That said, we understand the allure of the fantastic-sounding 2.5-litre five-cylinder motor gargling away angrily in the TT RS.
Whichever one you go for, the TT is terrific to drive when it’s time to get stuck into some corners. Even the front-wheel-drive version turns in to bends eagerly and provides huge grip, while the TT’s compact size helps it feel more eager to change direction quickly than an Audi A5 or Mercedes-Benz C-Class Coupé.
It’s not all about having fun, either. The TT is more refined and quieter than the GR86
and Porsche Cayman at a cruise, plus it has a superior interior to either of them. Not only is it impeccably built, but the way the TT’s dashboard neatly integrates its technology (such as the ventilation controls within the air vents) also makes it both user-friendly and minimalist in design. As a result, this is a sports car that you can easily use as your primary car. A pair of small rear seats makes it more practical than the two-seat BMW Z4 and Mazda MX-5 RF, while a hatchback-style tailgate provides easy access to a good-sized boot.
There are plenty of used TTs to choose from, with a 2017 1.8 TFSI Sport costing around £11,500, while our favourite 2.0 TFSI Sport is less than £14,000. You’ll be getting a reassuringly reliable car, too; in our latest survey, the TT ranked fourth out of 13 models in its class with a rating of 98.4%.
Also consider...
Best budget buy
Ford Fiesta ST (2013-2017)
Price from £6000 Our pick 1.6 Ecoboost ST-3
Want maximum fun for the minimum outlay? A hot hatch is hard to beat – which is why the Ford Fiesta ST is one of our favourite used buys. Well priced even when it was new, the joyous 2013-2017 iteration can now be bought for just £6000 – less than you’d pay for an equivalent Renault Clio RS 200.
Without fail, the Fiesta ST will encourage you to take the twisty route home, and you’ll have a huge grin on your face the whole way. A 1.6-litre turbo engine dishes out lively performance, but it’s the ST’s playful handling, meaty steering and slick manual gearbox that elevate it above the Peugeot 208 GTI and the Clio RS 200.
When you need to cover a longer distance on the motorway or potter around town, there are comfier options than the firm-riding ST, but it has few other compromises; it’s not much louder than a regular Fiesta and can still manage a reasonable 40mpg.
Read our full used Ford Fiesta ST review >>
Find a used Ford Fiesta ST for sale >>
Best for open-air thrills
BMW 4 Series Convertible (2021-present)
Price from £27,500 Our pick 420i M Sport Pro Pack
We all love a bargain, and the fact that you can pick up our favourite new drop-top for nearly half price as a used buy makes the BMW 4 Series Convertible an even more enticing proposition.
Unlike a Mazda MX-5, there’s no need to manually fold away the roof here; simply
press a button and it does it all electrically for you. There’s more space for four occupants wanting to top up their Vitamin D levels than in a Ford Mustang, and the fact that it shares its underpinnings with the 4 Series Coupé means this drop-top is far more enjoyable to drive than an Audi A5 Cabriolet, with gutsy engines, sharp steering and a fine ride and handling balance.
When the weather inevitably turns for the worse and you put the roof back up, it’s so good at isolating occupants from the outside world that you’d barely notice you weren’t in the coupé.
Find a used BMW 4 Series Convertible for sale >>
Best for driving pleasure
Mercedes-AMG C63 (2015-2021)
Price from £24,000 Our pick S
The Mercedes-AMG C63 has been powered by a brawny V8 petrol engine for more than two decades, but since the latest car arrived as a plug-in hybrid (PHEV), it’s been difficult to ignore the overwhelming absence of fun. As a result,now seems to be a great time to fully appreciate its predecessor’s thunderous 4.0-litre motor.
It’s hard not to be enthralled by this sports saloon’s ability to be a hooligan when you want it to be, even at low speeds. Its muscular rear-wheel-drive power delivery and dramatic soundtrack make it far more exciting than an Audi RS4, and it engages its driver with precise steering, tight body control and strong brakes.
While it’s far costlier to buy and run than an Audi TT, a smart interior and a decent-sized boot make the C63 perfectly usable as a family car. Alternatively, it’s available as a practical estate or a coupé.We’d skip the wobbly cabriolet, though.
Read our full used Mercedes-AMG C63 review >>
Find a used Mercedes-AMG C63 for sale >>
For all the latest reviews, advice and new car deals, sign up to the What Car? newsletter here