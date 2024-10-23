Used Car of the Year Awards: 7-seaters

That, combined with the 5008’s comfy ride, means your six guests will be just as happy hours into a journey as when starting out. In fact, even when boarding, they knew they were in for a good time; three adults in the middle row will have found plenty of shoulder room and a flat floor with no obstructions to crowd their feet. And those in the third row have more space than they would in a Seat Tarraco or Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace.

Any 5008 should be good news on the reliability front (it ranked third out of 12 models in its class in our latest survey, with a 95% rating), but we’d go for the economical 1.2-litre petrol version, and well-equipped Allure is our pick of the trims. If you can stretch to it, post- 2020 cars are worth the extra; they added LED headlights, a bigger infotainment screen and a clearer digital instrument display.

Budget on around £17,500 for a 2021 example – lemonade money for a taste of the champagne lifestyle.

