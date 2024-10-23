Used Car of the Year Awards: 7-seaters

NEW REVIEWS:

With living costs on the rise, getting a good deal on your next car is more important than ever. That's where our Used Car Awards come in. These are our favourite seven-seaters...

Used 7-seater of the Year

Peugeot 5008

Peugeot 5008

Prices from £12,000 Our Pick 1.2 130 Puretech Allure

Like the wines of its home country, the Peugeot 5008 only gains appeal as it ages. But while vintage vino goes up in price, every passing year makes the 5008 look even better value. You can now buy an early example with an average mileage for just £12,000, and that’s a vast amount of car for your money.

The 5008 is no bottle of cheap plonk, either; it’s far tastier than that. In fact, it feels more like an executive car than a family holdall, with an interior design that still looks futuristic after all these years, and appealing materials in prominent places that reward your touch. It’s classier inside than the Citroën Grand C4 Spacetourer, and you could easily forget there are two more rows of seats behind you from behind the wheel.

Peugeot 5008 dashboard

Remarkably, that’s even true when you’re on a country road. The 5008 is far from cumbersome; it’s certainly more agile than the Spacetourer, and it’s easy and unintimidating to drive for a hefty SUV. And despite its engine being less than half the size of our favourite Audi Q7’s, it doesn’t feel short on puff or become uncouth when pushed hard. In fact, the 5008 is quieter when cruising at motorway speeds than the Hyundai Santa Fe and Skoda Kodiaq.

That, combined with the 5008’s comfy ride, means your six guests will be just as happy hours into a journey as when starting out. In fact, even when boarding, they knew they were in for a good time; three adults in the middle row will have found plenty of shoulder room and a flat floor with no obstructions to crowd their feet. And those in the third row have more space than they would in a Seat Tarraco or Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace.

Any 5008 should be good news on the reliability front (it ranked third out of 12 models in its class in our latest survey, with a 95% rating), but we’d go for the economical 1.2-litre petrol version, and well-equipped Allure is our pick of the trims. If you can stretch to it, post- 2020 cars are worth the extra; they added LED headlights, a bigger infotainment screen and a clearer digital instrument display.

Budget on around £17,500 for a 2021 example – lemonade money for a taste of the champagne lifestyle.

Also consider...

Best value buy

Citroën Grand C4 SpaceTourer (2018-2022)

Used Citroën Grand C4 Spacetourer 2018-2022 front cornering

Prices from £8000 Our pick 1.6 Blue HDi Feel

These days, shops such as Home Bargains mean you needn’t fill your kitchen cupboards with dubious brands, even if you’re on a tight budget. Likewise, the Citroën Grand C4 Spacetourer offers much more than its modest price might suggest.

While the Spacetourer’s rearmost seats are better suited to children than adults, the three in the middle row slide individually, so generous occupants can lend those behind a bit more leg room. Or, if you need to carry freight rather than folk, the five rear seats are easier to fold out of the way than those in a Ford S-Max or Vauxhall Zafira Tourer.

The Spacetourer is pleasant enough to drive, but comfort is more its forte, and every version has bundles of kit. At around £13,000 for a 2021 example, it’s a bargain that supermarkets can only dream of.

Read our full used Citroen Grand C4 SpaceTourer review >>

Find a used Citroen Grand C4 SpaceTourer for sale >>

Best premium choice

Audi Q7 (2015-present)

Audi Q7 2021 front cornering shot

Prices from £25,000 Our pick 3.0 TDI quattro S-line  

If the Peugeot 5008 is the equivalent of the annual family trip to Cornwall, the Audi Q7 is the holiday of a lifetime. Yes, it’s a lot pricier, but the pay-off is
a seven-seater that positively indulges all on board.

The ride, on air suspension, is cosseting and the high-quality interior is even roomier than the 5008’s, with a third row that can accommodate average-sized adults for shorter journeys. Those passengers would have much less space in the seven-seat version of the BMW X5.

While the X5 is more fun to drive, the Q7 is surprisingly agile through corners. Our preferred 3.0 TDI diesel engine is a muscular brute, too.

A 21-plate example in our recommended S line trim costs a reasonable £35,000. If you’re prepared to fork out the premium over the 5008 and equivalent Volvo XC90, you’ll get even higher levels of refinement and comfort. The Q7 is the ultimate used seven-seater.

Read our full used Audi Q7 review >>

Find a used Audi Q7 for sale >>

