Used Car of the Year Awards: Hybrid cars

The interior has a polished feel about it, with the materials being of a suitably premium quality and build quality being suitably solid. What truly sets it apart from its rivals inside, though, is its class-leading infotainment system. This is easy to use, aided by a handy rotary controller between the front seats.

The 3 Series is roomier inside than a C300e or Volvo S60 Recharge, with more head and leg room in the rear seats. The seatbacks split in a 40/20/40 fashion, and that makes loading longer items through from the boot easier. The boot itself is a decent size, with enough room for five carry-on suitcases.

Despite all of this good news, used prices are hugely tempting, with early examples starting at just £17,000 and 2022 cars at around £22,000 (or roughly half the price they cost new). You won’t find a C300e for that little, nor the (admittedly larger) Volvo XC90 Recharge.

We recommend M Sport trim (because it’s the most common), but try to seek out a car that has the optional Pro Pack fitted; this brings adaptive suspension, making for a plusher ride in Comfort driving mode.

