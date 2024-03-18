Best executive cars 2024 – tested, rated and those to avoid
Great executive cars are comfortable, classy and well equipped, yet also cheap to run. Here we name the best 10 executive cars on sale in the UK – plus one we recommend avoiding...
In the cut-throat world of executive cars, the best of the best triumph by combining two opposing qualities – luxury and affordability.
The stars of the class have plush interiors and enough soundproofing to keep them super-quiet during motorway driving, yet also have efficient engines – or hybrid or all-electric power – to make them cheap to run as company cars.
Driver enjoyment and comfort are very important here – and are taken very seriously by our expert road testers, who clock up hundreds of miles a year putting cars through their paces. We also expect the best models to have the latest infotainment and safety technology.
This is a class long dominated by the big German car brands, so our current favourite executive car may well surprise you. After testing every model on the road, our team of experienced reviewers agreed this best is the Tesla Model 3 electric car. Read on to find out why, and see our full list of the best executive cars you can get in the UK, along with the latest prices by clicking through to our executive car deals pages.
Our pick: RWD 4dr Auto
Strengths
- Fast and reliable charging via Tesla's Supercharger network
- Long range between charges
- Surprisingly practical
Weaknesses
- Fiddly interior controls
- Handling not as entertaining as the best petrol-powered rivals
- Windscreen pillars hamper visibility
Tesla knows a thing or two about building electric cars and that’s evident by the Model 3’s long list of abilities.
For starters, it’s great to drive and gets a smart interior packed full of technology, plus a glowing report from Euro NCAP safety testers. The boot is a good size too, with more storage space than the Audi A4 and the BMW 3 Series offer.
The Model 3 also does brilliantly when it comes to the all-important question of range – especially the latest updated version, with the Long Range car officially capable of more than 400 miles on 18in wheels. Even the cheaper RWD version we recommend can officially cover up to 344 miles between charges.
Factor in strong performance, steering that’s sweeter than that of the rival Polestar 2, competitive pricing and tiny benefit-in-kind (BIK) tax bills, and the Tesla Model 3 is the best executive car you can get.
"The latest Model 3 has seen a real uptick in interior quality. We particularly like the use of fabric on the doors and dashboard." – Will Nightingale, Reviews Editor
Read our in-depth Tesla Model 3 review
Strengths
- Spacious and sumptuous interior
- Impressive infotainment system
- PHEV's class-leading electric range
Weaknesses
- No air suspension or rear-wheel steering in UK
- E200 is not particularly sprightly
- Boot space in PHEV is compromised
The Mercedes E-Class name is synonymous with the executive car, and this latest version helps to build on that.
Indeed, the E-Class is slightly bigger than its predecessor, so the interior is noticeably more spacious. In the front and back seats there's plenty of head, leg and shoulder room for you to get comfortable. There's also plenty of tech inside to keep your passengers occupied, with all versions offering the ability to download third-party apps such as TikTok or Zoom through the infotainment system.
Despite the Tesla Model 3 being better for BIK ratings, the E-Class – specifically in E300e form – is the best executive car if you're not ready to go electric. Being a plug-in hybrid (PHEV), it comes with a large 24.1kWh battery and an electric motor, which means you can travel a 72 miles officially on electric-only power. That's significantly farther than the PHEV versions of its closest rival, the BMW 5 Series.
"High-spec models get an extra display for the front passenger; it can run social media apps and take photos, and has a special filter to make sure it's not visible from the driver’s seat." – Steve Huntingford, Editor
Read our in-depth Mercedes E-Class review
Strengths
- Plug-in hybrid has an impressive ride
- Fuel economy and emissions compare well with rivals
- C300e has a very low company car tax rate
Weaknesses
- Disappointing interior quality
- Not as much fun to drive as a BMW 3 Series
- Some road noise
Many rivals outshine the C-Class in terms of interior quality, but the C300e plug-in hybrid (PHEV) version offers an impressive official electric-only range of 68 miles – almost double the official 37 miles the BMW 330e can manage. That means it makes for a very cheap company car.
In the corners, the C-Class is very composed – especially in C300e form with its standard rear air suspension. In fact, it strikes a wonderful balance between ride comfort and cornering composure, and does a brilliant job of managing the extra weight of the battery.
"The C-Class's infotainment system is more distracting to use on the move than the 3 Series Touring's iDrive system, which has a physical rotary controller, as well as touchscreen contol; we ’d also prefer some physical controls for the climate control system." – Darren Moss, Deputy Digital Editor
Read our in-depth Mercedes C-Class review
Strengths
- Vast interior and boot space
- Exceptional value for money
- Classy, high-quality interior
Weaknesses
- Some rivals are more fun to drive
- Sluggish dual-clutch automatic gearbox
- Not as quiet on motorways as the Audi A4
Calling a car the Superb gives it a lot to live up to, but Skoda's executive car is fully deserving of its moniker.
It's comfortable, well made, generously equipped and great value for money. It’s also very spacious in the back seats (few cars this side of the Mercedes S-Class can match it), and the boot is massive.
It also gets a good range of engines, including petrol, diesel and plug-in hybrid variants, although we think the 148bhp 1.5-litre petrol (badged as the 1.5 TSI 150) is the best option. No matter which version you go for, though, the Superb deserves a place on your shortlist.
"Both the hatchback and estate versions of the Superb have a handy storage cubby on each side of the boot opening. However, there’s a big drop down from the sill to the boot floor in the hatch." – Neil Winn, Deputy Reviews Editor
Read our in-depth Skoda Superb review
Our pick: 250kW eDrive40 M Sport 83.9kWh 5dr Auto
Strengths
- Brilliant performance
- Impressive official range
- Class-leading infotainment
Weaknesses
- Relatively expensive to buy outright
- M50 not as sharp as Tesla Model 3 Performance
- BMW lacks Tesla’s world-beating charging infrastructure
BMW's i4 electric car is fast, comfortable and very hushed at high speeds. Our preferred version is the eDrive40 model, which offers an impressive official range of 367 miles.
Whichever version you go for, the i4 is great to drive and smart inside, making it a compelling alternative to a Tesla Model 3. It’s also a good choice if you prioritise practicality, with its hatchback boot opening and 40/20/40 split folding rear seats.
If you cover a lot of motorway miles, it’s worth bearing in mind that the Model 3 has the i4 pipped, because it grants you access to a significantly better charging network.
"The i4’s front seats have the most side bolstering than those in a Tesla Model 3 or BYD Seal, but you have to pay extra for electric adjustment and lumbar support." – Dan Jones, Reviewer
Read our in-depth BMW i4 review
Our pick: 330e M Sport 4dr Step Auto
Strengths
- Brilliant fun to drive
- Class-leading infotainment system
- Great range of engines
Weaknesses
- Ride is rather firm – particularly in M Sport versions
- Not as well finished inside as an Audi A4
- Voice command or fiddly touchscreen only way to adjust climate control
For many, the 3 Series remains the de facto executive car, and it's easy to see why. The latest version is the best-steering BMW of recent times and matches that with stellar body control and plenty of grip, yet still manages to serve up good ride comfort and relaxing refinement.
Our preferred version of the 3 Series is the 330e plug-in hybrid (PHEV). It offers strong performance and a decent official electric-only range of up to 37 miles, while promising lower running costs than non-hybrid versions.
The interior of the 3 Series also feels solid and well made (although it’s not quite a match for the Audi A4), and it gets one of the best infotainment systems in the business.
"In its move to modernise the interior, BMW has swept away some buttons on the dashboard. All the climate control functions are now on the touchscreen – a clear backwards step for usability." – Will Nightingale, Reviews Editor
Read our in-depth BMW 3 Series review
Strengths
- Class-leading interior quality
- Smooth engines
- Well-equipped
Weaknesses
- Entry-level engines are a touch weedy
- A BMW 3 Series is more fun to drive
- You can’t add many options
Despite being launched in 2015, the A4 is hard to fault in almost any area, so it’s still among the best executive cars around.
As you'd expect, the interior is luxurious and beautifully finished, with practical rear seats and a spacious boot. It's more comfortable than the BMW 3 Series too, although that car offers greater thrills behind the wheel.
Our recommended 161bhp 2.0-litre diesel engine (badged 35 TDI) delivers gutsy performance combined with good fuel economy. If you’re looking for a tax-efficient plug-in hybrid though, the A4 will leave you disappointed.
"The A4's pedals are offset to the right and there's a space-sapping bulge in the footwell by your left leg. The BMW 3 Series and Mercedes C-Class are not much better for footwell room, though." – Will Nightingale, Reviews Editor
Read our in-depth Audi A4 review
Our pick: 250kW eDrive40 Sport Edition 84kWh 4dr Auto
Strengths
- Tidy handling
- Excellent refinement
- Well built and spacious interior
Weaknesses
- An expensive private buy
- You'll want to add some options
- Range and efficiency are good rather than great
It may have a different name, but the i5 is a fully electric version of the new BMW 5 Series saloon.
That's evident by the fact that the two cars have very similar styling. As you might expect, though, it's a different underneath; the i5 is available with single or dual-electric motors and an 81.2kWh battery.
Out of the two versions, the single motor version (eDrive40) is our favourite; it provides quick performance, hushed driving manners and a long official range of 349 miles (although the Mercedes EQE can travel farther). Being based on the same underpinnings as the BMW i7, the i5 also offers a good balance of ride comfort and handling, and it tops the EQE in this regard.
We're also particularly fond of the i5's interior, which has a range of plush materials and a good infotainment system. If it weren't so expensive, it would be higher up this list.
"Touch-sensitive ‘interaction bar’ features haptic controls that are surprisingly easy to use. It’s used to adjust various functions, plus it lights up to tell you that the car is charging, for example, or warn you not to open your door in front of a cyclist." – Lawrence Cheung, New Cars Editor
Read our in-depth BMW i5 review
Our pick: 168kW Premium 77kWh 4dr Auto
Strengths
- Quiet on the move
- Super-fast charging speeds
- Long warranty – and not just on the battery
Weaknesses
- Rear headroom isn't great
- Interior quality is nothing to write home about
- Tesla Model 3 is more efficient and has a longer range
This newer addition to the executive car class is an all-electric model, so it delivers really good economy as a company car (i.e. you'll pay very little BIK tax to run one).
Better still, the Ioniq 6 has a smart interior, is good to drive and quiet on the move, and has a charging speed of up 220kW, so if you can find a fast enough public charger you won't be waiting around ages before you can hit the road again. Once charged up, the rear-wheel-drive RWD version we recommend is officially good for a range of up to 338 miles.
Performance in RWD form is quick enough (0-62mph in 7.4sec) but no match for the fastest electric models. There's also a four-wheel-drive version that manages 0-62mph in 5.1sec if rapid acceleration is your thing.
"The two front seats are separated by a large, flat centre console that’s said to have been designed so that you can easily prop a laptop on it –to catch up on emails, if you aren’t sleeping, while the car charges – and recycled materials feature throughout." – Doug Revolta, Head of Video
Read our in-depth Hyundai Ioniq 6 review
Our pick: 35 TFSI Sport 4dr
Strengths
- Good ride and handling balance
- Punchy 35 TFSI petrol engine
- All versions are well equipped
Weaknesses
- Distracting infotainment system
- Road noise at speed
- Small boot by class standards
Like the Audi A3 family hatchback, the A3 Saloon is tidy in the bends and very comfortable to drive. It also comes very well equipped, and gets many features that you would normally expect to find in much more expensive rivals.
There’s also a good range of engines, including petrols, diesels and a plug-in hybrid (PHEV). The 148bhp 1.5-litre turbocharged unit (35 TFSI) is our pick for its gutsy yet fuel-efficient nature.
However, if your budget can stretch to it, we’d recommend going for the bigger Audi A4. It’s a lot quieter and has a classier and more practical interior.
"Regardless of which trim you go for, the Audi A3 Saloon provides a good driving position, and there’s plenty of seat adjustment, including four-way lumbar adjustment, to help you get comfortable." – Steve Huntingford, Editor
Read our in-depth Audi A3 Saloon review
For all the latest reviews, advice and new car deals, sign up to the What Car? newsletter here
And the executive car to avoid...
While it comes well equipped, most of the the G70's key rivals are quieter, better to drive, more practical and cheaper to run. Read our review
The best executive cars in 2023
A good executive car needs to be comfortable, classy and well equipped, yet also cheap to run. Here we name the best 10 executive car models on sale in the UK right now – plus one we recommend avoiding
Alfa Romeo Giulia Veloce long-term test
Alfa Romeo's Giulia Quadrifoglio has long been one of our favourite performance cars, but does the Veloce give you a lot of the same thrills for a much lower price?