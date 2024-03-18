Best executive cars 2024 – tested, rated and those to avoid

In the cut-throat world of executive cars, the best of the best triumph by combining two opposing qualities – luxury and affordability.

The stars of the class have plush interiors and enough soundproofing to keep them super-quiet during motorway driving, yet also have efficient engines – or hybrid or all-electric power – to make them cheap to run as company cars.

Driver enjoyment and comfort are very important here – and are taken very seriously by our expert road testers, who clock up hundreds of miles a year putting cars through their paces. We also expect the best models to have the latest infotainment and safety technology.