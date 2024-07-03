Used Tesla Model 3 long-term test: report 1

Needs to Eat up motorway miles with ease, have enough range for longer excursions and be a comfortable and economical mobile office when needed

Why it's here To see if you can enjoy all the pleasures of Model 3 ownership without having to stump up the cost of a new model

Mileage on arrival 19,298 List price when new (2021) £49,590 Value on arrival £31,000 Test range 296 miles Official range 360 miles Options none

8 June 2024 – Flexibility and fun

Just a few weeks into Tesla Model 3 ownership and my used example is becoming a bit of a zen car for me. It was far more affordable to buy than a new model, yet it has all the latest tech, and I can recharge my batteries in some lovely locations while I charge it up.

First, let’s talk about value. The old adage goes that the biggest hit you’ll take when buying a new car is depreciation, and these days that also extends to Tesla models. While that may be a concern for new car buyers, it’s made this executive saloon a hugely appealing used option for used car buyers. At two years old, my used Tesla Model 3 costs £31,000 – almost a third less than it did new – yet with only 20,000 miles on its odometer it still feels just run-in.