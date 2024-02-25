The 10 fastest-depreciating cars 2024

Depreciation is often overlooked when people are deciding what car to buy. But while other running costs, such as fuel consumption, servicing and road tax, are important, they rarely add up to as much as the amount a new car loses in value over the first few years of ownership.

True, depreciation isn't all bad news; if you're buying used and choose carefully, it can allow you to get a lot of car for your money. Just bear in mind that a car that loses a lot of value initially is likely to continue depreciating faster than rivals.

Here, then, we've used our latest resale value data to reveal the 10 models that are expected to lose the highest percentage of their original price in the first three years. All figures are based on the trade-in value for an example that's covered 36,000 miles.

If anything takes your fancy, simply click on the relevant link to read our full review or see how much you could save by using our free New Car Deals service.