Next-generation BMW iX3 previewed ahead of September reveal
The new BMW iX3 will get upgraded tech for boosted efficiency, longer range and lower costs...
As the saying goes, bigger is better – or at least, that’s the philosophy BMW is trying to channel with its new family of Neue Klasse electric cars, with upgraded tech for improved range and efficiency. And the first car to usher in this next generation will be the new BMW iX3 SUV.
Indeed, the next-generation iX3 will arrive in September as a rival to the Audi Q6 e-tron, Polestar 3, plus the upcoming all-electric Mercedes GLC.
The new BMW iX3 will be based on the same brand-new efficiency-focused technology that the firm has also announced will underpin its new all-electric BMW 3 Series saloon.
That technology – based around BMW’s new Gen6 chassis platform – promises some significant upgrades, including longer range, improved efficiency and lower costs compared with BMW’s current electric models.
Specific details haven’t yet been revealed, but we do know that the new iX3 will come equipped with 800V charging technology, which means it should be among some of the fastest-charging electric cars currently on the market. For reference, the current iX3 can accept rates of up to 150kW – but BMW has said the next-gen car should improve on this by up to 30%.
The new iX3’s batteries will be 20% more efficient than the current packs, increasing electric range by 30%. The current car has an official 292 miles of range, but with this boost we could see figures of between 380 and 400 miles. That’s similar to what the Polestar 3 and most versions of the Q6 e-tron can achieve.
Based on the Vision Neue Klasse X concept unveiled last year (pictured above), the new iX3 will get some updated design elements, including a thin ‘kidney’ grille, sleek LED headlights and a refreshed interpretation of BMW’s L-shaped taillights.
Inside, the Vision Neue Klasse X displayed a similar interior to that of its saloon sibling, with a large central touchscreen, a full-width head-up display and a lack of physical controls, including the iDrive rotary wheel that we found to be a highlight on other models. The concept was also fitted with a squared-off steering wheel which housed haptic controls for various functions.
We’ve tested out the new iDrive system already, and were impressed with the graphics, but it would be easier if there were more physical controls for certain functions, rather than the touchscreen.
The new iX3 will be revealed in September this year, and is expected to go on sale alongside the combustion-engined BMW X3, the firm’s current best-seller. Prices aren’t yet confirmed, but we’d expect them to start between £60,000 and £65,000, which is around the same as the Q6 e-tron, and slightly cheaper than a Polestar 3.
