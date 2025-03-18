Next-generation BMW iX3 previewed ahead of September reveal

As the saying goes, bigger is better – or at least, that’s the philosophy BMW is trying to channel with its new family of Neue Klasse electric cars, with upgraded tech for improved range and efficiency. And the first car to usher in this next generation will be the new BMW iX3 SUV.

Indeed, the next-generation iX3 will arrive in September as a rival to the Audi Q6 e-tron, Polestar 3, plus the upcoming all-electric Mercedes GLC.

The new BMW iX3 will be based on the same brand-new efficiency-focused technology that the firm has also announced will underpin its new all-electric BMW 3 Series saloon.