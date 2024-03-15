Best electric SUVs 2024 – best and worst reviewed and rated

It should come as no surprise to see the Kia EV6 topping this class – it is, after all, a former What Car? Car of the Year, and two years since its introduction remains the best choice if you’re looking for an electric family SUV.

Key to its appeal is how easily the EV6 can slot into family life. In the RWD form we recommend, it’s officially capable of travelling up to 328 miles on a full charge – which is more than rivals such as the Volkswagen ID 4 can manage, so family days out shouldn’t include a charging stop. However, if they do, then the EV6’s peak charging rate of 238kW means topping up the battery can be completed in the time it takes to grab lunch.

Then there’s the comfort the EV6 offers, because not only does it look suitably upmarket inside, even beating its Hyundai Ioniq 5 sister car for quality, but there’s enough space for everyone to stretch out. Plus we managed to fit seven carry-on suitcases into the EV6’s boot – enough for the holiday luggage of most families.

"The EV6's ride is firm, which means you'll feel urban bumps more acutely than you would in the rival Nissan Ariya, but it's also more pleasurable to drive, with tighter body control and more responsive brakes." – Will Nightingale, Reviews Editor

