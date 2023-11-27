2024 Renault Scenic E-Tech electric car review

On sale: Early 2024 | Price from: £40,000 (est)

Luxury fashion label Burberry almost went bust in 2008, having developed an undesirable image. Yet, it’s since been able to win back customers, not by looking to the past, but by moving with the times. And the team behind the new Renault Scenic E-Tech appears to be banking on a similar strategy.



You see, when it first went on sale in 1996, the Renault Megane Scenic (as it was then called) was a new type of car that proved so popular it had rival brands scrambling to produce copycat designs.

Key to its success was the practicality it offered. The mini MPV – which became simply the Scenic after its 1999 facelift – took the high roofline and flexible seating of the iconic Renault Espace and applied them to a vehicle that was a more manageable size and significantly cheaper to buy.