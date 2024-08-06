What is Android Auto?
Our guide fully explains what Android Auto is, which cars and phones support it and its best features...
Android Auto is a smartphone mirroring app that allows drivers to connect a smartphone to their car’s infotainment system. Its main purpose is to help drivers maintain full concentration on the road while also having access to phone content such as messaging, calling, music services and sat-nav.
It operates in a similar way to Apple CarPlay, which means the system projects a simplified version of your phone’s home screen onto the car’s infotainment screen to provide an intuitive connection between the two. It’s a great way to stay connected on the move, especially because it’s illegal to hold or use a mobile phone while driving.
Here, we take an in-depth look at how to use Android Auto, plus we show you whether your car or phone supports it. We also explain the pros and cons of using it, plus if there are any alternative systems available.
How does Android Auto work and how to connect
Before connecting your phone, it’s important to make sure your phone and your car are compatible with Android Auto. If your smartphone runs on the Android 9 operating system or below, you will need to download the Android Auto app for it to work. If your phone operates Android Auto 10 or above, you don’t need an app because the compatibility is built in.
The connecting process for Android Auto is very simple, because you can connect a smartphone via a USB or USB-C cable, or via Android Auto Wireless (Bluetooth).
Once the system is connected, functions can be controlled in the same manner as you’d operate your car’s infotainment system, using the touchscreen, voice commands, buttons or a rotary dial. Of course, this depends on the car, but we tend to prefer systems with a mixture of physical and touchscreen controls, like in a BMW 3 Series, because this minimises distraction while driving.
To connect using a USB cable, first you need to connect your phone via its USB or USB-C socket, then plug the USB or USB-C end into the appropriate port on your car, which is usually located below the infotainment system at the base of the centre console.
Once it’s all hooked up, a message should appear asking if you want to start and pair your phone to Android Auto. Simply press ‘pair’ and the system will start.
How to connect to wireless Android Auto
When connecting to Android Auto Wireless, a similar procedure to the physical connection applies. The first time you connect your phone to your car, you will need to use the USB or USB-C cable to pair them, and follow the on-screen instructions. When you next get into your vehicle, Android Auto Wireless will then automatically connect your phone to the car's infotainment system via Bluetooth. It will then operate in an identical way to how it would be if it were plugged in physically.
To ensure your phone battery doesn’t drain, it’s useful to make sure your phone is charging while Android Auto is running; the system uses data from your phone, so your phone battery can drain quickly if it’s not being charged.
For this you’ll need the correct charging lead, or use wireless charging if your phone and car supports it.
Best Android Auto apps: which apps support Android Auto?
Many Android apps that are pre-installed on your smartphone support Android Auto, as well as a large number of third-party apps. Many of the best apps can be downloaded and used for free, although some may require a paid-for subscription to unlock more advanced features.
There are dozens of compatible apps available, but these are widely regarded as some of the best Android Auto apps:
Best Android Auto navigation apps
Google Maps – the default app providing real-time traffic information
Waze – another great, free app, which offers real-time traffic and road hazard information
TomTomGo – a subscription-based navigation that offers offline maps, real-time traffic alerts and turn-by-turn directions
Best Android Auto music apps
Spotify – a popular streaming service for music and podcasts. It’s free to use with adverts, or you can pay for the adverts to be removed and remove the limit on skipping tracks
Amazon Music – a music and podcast streaming service that’s free for Amazon Prime users. If you don’t have an Amazon Prime subscription, you can listen for free with adverts
Audible – a subscription-based audiobook and podcast streaming service. It’s owned by Amazon, but it isn’t linked to Amazon Prime
YouTube Music – a free music streaming app. Unlike regular YouTube, it streams audio content, rather than video
Tidal – a subscription-based high-fidelity music streaming app, which means it offers songs in higher quality than rival apps
Google Music – a music and podcast streaming service that comes pre-installed on Android phones. It is free to use with adverts
Google Play Books – a subscription-based audio book app
Other great Android Auto apps
WhatsApp – a free messaging and calling app that helps you stay connected while driving.
Microsoft Teams – an app that enables you to make Teams calls while driving
Google Messages – a Google-based free messaging and calling app
Facebook Messenger – a free messaging and calling app that’s operated through your Facebook profile
Best Android Auto apps for electric cars
Zap Map – a popular charging point locator app. You can only use it on Android Auto if you have a premium subscription
Charge Point – an electric car charging app that helps you locate charging points as well as pay for charging through the app
What are the pros of Android Auto?
The main advantage of using Android Auto is improved road safety, because it minimises the need to look at and use your phone while driving. Other benefits include the slick operating system (which is why many drivers prefer it to built-in infotainment systems), plus the fact it gives you access to third party apps on the move. Unlike some older built-in infotainment systems, Android Auto supports over-the-air updates, meaning you can get the latest version of the system without updating it yourself.
What are the cons of Android Auto?
Despite improving road safety, Android Auto can still be distracting to use while driving because the apps and content it supports can cause the driver to take their eyes and hands off the road when they use the system. Other negatives include a sometimes buggy operating system, voice recognition errors (from the voice command system), as well as lag caused by poor phone signal.
Are there any alternatives to Android Auto?
There are several alternatives that offer the same features as Android Auto, including MirrorLink and AutoMate. For iPhone users, Apple CarPlay is available and offers many of the same features.
Can I add Android Auto to an older car?
Yes, you can add Android Auto to an older car simply by installing an aftermarket stereo, often referred to as a head unit. Alpine, Pioneer, Sony and JVC are just some brands that produce infotainment systems compatible with Android Auto. Prices start from around £250, and all will include a screen as well as a DAB radio and Bluetooth.
Which cars support Android Auto?
Most new cars support Android Auto, but there are some models that don’t support the service. These include the Porsche 718 Boxster, Porsche 718 Cayman, Tesla Model 3, Tesla Model Y and Toyota GR Supra.
Polestar models, on the other hand, operate an Android-based infotainment system, so you can’t use Android Auto in any of its cars. This includes the Polestar 2, Polestar 3 and Polestar 4.
These are the new cars that do support Android Auto:
Abarth 695
Alpina B3/B3 Touring
Alpina D3/D3 Touring
Alpina B4/D4
Alpine XD3
Aston Martin DB12/DB12 Volante
Audi Q8 E-tron/Q8 E-tron Sportback
Bentley Continental GT/Continental GTC
BMW 2 Series/2 Series Gran Coupé/2 Series Active Tourer
BMW 3 Series/3 Series Touring/M3
BMW 4 Series Coupé/4 Series Convertible/M4
BMW 5 Series/5 Series Touring
BMW 8 Series/8 Series Convertible
BMW XM
Citroën Berlingo/e-Berlingo
Citroën Spacetourer/e-Spacetourer
Cupra Leon/Leon Estate
Dacia Spring (upper trims)
Dacia Sandero/Sandero Stepway (upper trims)
Dacia Duster (upper trims)
Dacia Jogger (upper trims)
Ferrari Roma/Roma Spider
Ferrari SF90
Fiat 500 Electric/500 Electric Convertible
Fiat Panda (upper trims)
Fiat 600/600e
Ford Focus/Focus Estate/Focus ST
Ford Mustang/Mustang Convertible
Genesis G70/G70 Shooting Brake
Ineos Grenadier
Jaguar F-Type/F-Type Convertible
Lamborghini Huracan/Huracan Spyder
Lamborghini Revuelto
Land Rover Defender (90/110/130)
Land Rover Range Rover Evoque
Land Rover Range Rover Velar
Land Rover Range Rover Sport
Land Rover Range Rover
Lotus Emeya
Maserati Grecale/Grecale Folgore
Maserati GranTurismo/GranTurismo Folgore
Maserati GranCabrio/GranCabrio Folgore
Maserati MC20/MC20 Cielo
Maxus Mifa 9
Mazda MX-5/MX-5 RF
McLaren Artura/Artura Spider
McLaren 750S/750S Spider
Mercedes A-Class/A-Class Saloon
Mercedes CLA/CLA Shooting Brake
Mercedes C-Class/C-Class Estate
Mercedes CLE Coupé/CLE Cabriolet
Mercedes GLC/GLC Coupé
Mini Aceman
Mini Countryman/Countryman Electric
Omoda 5/5 Electric
Peugeot 308 SW/e-308 SW
Porsche Taycan/Taycan Cross Turismo/Taycan Sport Turismo
Toyota Corolla/Corolla Touring Sports
Toyota Prius
Vauxhall Astra/Astra Electric/Astra Sports Tourer/Astra Electric Sports Tourer
Vauxhall Combo Life/Combo Life Electric
Vauxhall Vivaro Life /Vivaro Life Electric
Volkswagen Golf/Golf Estate/Golf GTI/Golf R
Volkswagen Arteon/Arteon Shooting Brake
Volkswagen ID 7/ID 7 Tourer
Will my phone support Android Auto?
Any smartphone that operates an Android operating system will be compatible with Android Auto. However, the method of connecting the phone will depend on the age of the operating system, because systems below Android Auto 9 will require an app to be downloaded.
Theses are the main smartphone brands that use an Android operating system:
HTC
Lenovo
LG
Motorola
Nokia
Oppo
Samsung
Sony
Xiaomi
