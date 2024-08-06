NEW REVIEWS:

What is Android Auto?
What is Android Auto?

Our guide fully explains what Android Auto is, which cars and phones support it and its best features...

Android Auto on BMW iDrive
Android Auto is a smartphone mirroring app that allows drivers to connect a smartphone to their car’s infotainment system. Its main purpose is to help drivers maintain full concentration on the road while also having access to phone content such as messaging, calling, music services and sat-nav

It operates in a similar way to Apple CarPlay, which means the system projects a simplified version of your phone’s home screen onto the car’s infotainment screen to provide an intuitive connection between the two. It’s a great way to stay connected on the move, especially because it’s illegal to hold or use a mobile phone while driving.

Here, we take an in-depth look at how to use Android Auto, plus we show you whether your car or phone supports it. We also explain the pros and cons of using it, plus if there are any alternative systems available. 

How does Android Auto work and how to connect

Before connecting your phone, it’s important to make sure your phone and your car are compatible with Android Auto. If your smartphone runs on the Android 9 operating system or below, you will need to download the Android Auto app for it to work. If your phone operates Android Auto 10 or above, you don’t need an app because the compatibility is built in. 

The connecting process for Android Auto is very simple, because you can connect a smartphone via a USB or USB-C cable, or via Android Auto Wireless (Bluetooth).

Once the system is connected, functions can be controlled in the same manner as you’d operate your car’s infotainment system, using the touchscreen, voice commands, buttons or a rotary dial. Of course, this depends on the car, but we tend to prefer systems with a mixture of physical and touchscreen controls, like in a BMW 3 Series, because this minimises distraction while driving. 

Using Google Maps via Android Auto in a Skoda Kodiaq

To connect using a USB cable, first you need to connect your phone via its USB or USB-C socket, then plug the USB or USB-C end into the appropriate port on your car, which is usually located below the infotainment system at the base of the centre console. 

Once it’s all hooked up, a message should appear asking if you want to start and pair your phone to Android Auto. Simply press ‘pair’ and the system will start.

How to connect to wireless Android Auto

When connecting to Android Auto Wireless, a similar procedure to the physical connection applies. The first time you connect your phone to your car, you will need to use the USB or USB-C cable to pair them, and follow the on-screen instructions. When you next get into your vehicle, Android Auto Wireless will then automatically connect your phone to the car's infotainment system via Bluetooth. It will then operate in an identical way to how it would be if it were plugged in physically.

Setting up Android Auto in a Renault Clio

To ensure your phone battery doesn’t drain, it’s useful to make sure your phone is charging while Android Auto is running; the system uses data from your phone, so your phone battery can drain quickly if it’s not being charged.

For this you’ll need the correct charging lead, or use wireless charging if your phone and car supports it.

Best Android Auto apps: which apps support Android Auto?

Many Android apps that are pre-installed on your smartphone support Android Auto, as well as a large number of third-party apps. Many of the best apps can be downloaded and used for free, although some may require a paid-for subscription to unlock more advanced features.

There are dozens of compatible apps available, but these are widely regarded as some of the best Android Auto apps:

Best Android Auto navigation apps

Google Maps – the default app providing real-time traffic information

Waze – another great, free app, which offers real-time traffic and road hazard information

TomTomGo – a subscription-based navigation that offers offline maps, real-time traffic alerts and turn-by-turn directions

Google Maps sat-nav app

Best Android Auto music apps

Spotify – a popular streaming service for music and podcasts. It’s free to use with adverts, or you can pay for the adverts to be removed and remove the limit on skipping tracks

Amazon Music – a music and podcast streaming service that’s free for Amazon Prime users. If you don’t have an Amazon Prime subscription, you can listen for free with adverts

Audible – a subscription-based audiobook and podcast streaming service. It’s owned by Amazon, but it isn’t linked to Amazon Prime

YouTube Music – a free music streaming app. Unlike regular YouTube, it streams audio content, rather than video

Tidal – a subscription-based high-fidelity music streaming app, which means it offers songs in higher quality than rival apps

Google Music – a music and podcast streaming service that comes pre-installed on Android phones. It is free to use with adverts

Google Play Books – a subscription-based audio book app

Other great Android Auto apps

WhatsApp – a free messaging and calling app that helps you stay connected while driving.

Microsoft Teams – an app that enables you to make Teams calls while driving

Google Messages – a Google-based free messaging and calling app

Facebook Messenger – a free messaging and calling app that’s operated through your Facebook profile

Best Android Auto apps for electric cars

Zap Map – a popular charging point locator app. You can only use it on Android Auto if you have a premium subscription

Charge Point – an electric car charging app that helps you locate charging points as well as pay for charging through the app

MG 4 plugged in to public charger

What are the pros of Android Auto?

The main advantage of using Android Auto is improved road safety, because it minimises the need to look at and use your phone while driving. Other benefits include the slick operating system (which is why many drivers prefer it to built-in infotainment systems), plus the fact it gives you access to third party apps on the move. Unlike some older built-in infotainment systems, Android Auto supports over-the-air updates, meaning you can get the latest version of the system without updating it yourself.

What are the cons of Android Auto?

Despite improving road safety, Android Auto can still be distracting to use while driving because the apps and content it supports can cause the driver to take their eyes and hands off the road when they use the system. Other negatives include a sometimes buggy operating system, voice recognition errors (from the voice command system), as well as lag caused by poor phone signal.

Are there any alternatives to Android Auto?

There are several alternatives that offer the same features as Android Auto, including MirrorLink and AutoMate. For iPhone users, Apple CarPlay is available and offers many of the same features.

Can I add Android Auto to an older car?

Yes, you can add Android Auto to an older car simply by installing an aftermarket stereo, often referred to as a head unit. Alpine, Pioneer, Sony and JVC are just some brands that produce infotainment systems compatible with Android Auto. Prices start from around £250, and all will include a screen as well as a DAB radio and Bluetooth. 

Sony Apple CarPlay infotainment system in Kingsley Cars ULEZ Reborn

Which cars support Android Auto? 

Most new cars support Android Auto, but there are some models that don’t support the service. These include the Porsche 718 Boxster, Porsche 718 Cayman, Tesla Model 3, Tesla Model Y and Toyota GR Supra

Polestar models, on the other hand, operate an Android-based infotainment system, so you can’t use Android Auto in any of its cars. This includes the Polestar 2, Polestar 3 and Polestar 4

These are the new cars that do support Android Auto:

Abarth 595

Abarth 695

Abarth 500e

Alfa Romeo Giulia

Alfa Romeo Junior

Alfa Romeo Tonale

Alfa Romeo Stelvio

Alpina B3/B3 Touring

Alpina D3/D3 Touring

Alpina B4/D4

Alpina B8

Alpine XD3

Alpina XB7

Alpine A110

Aston Martin Vantage

Aston Martin DB12/DB12 Volante

Aston Martin DBS/DBS Volante

Aston Martin DBX

Audi A1

Audi A3/A3 Saloon/S3/RS3

Audi A4/A4 Avant/RS4

Audi A5 Coupé/A5 Sportback

Audi A6/A6 Avant/RS6

Audi A7/RS7

Audi A8/S8

Audi E-tron GT

Audi Q2/SQ2

Audi Q3/Q3 Sportback/RS Q3

Audi Q4/Q4 Sportback

Audi Q5/Q5 Sportback

Audi Q6

Audi Q7/SQ7

Audi Q8/SQ8/RS Q8

Audi Q8 E-tron/Q8 E-tron Sportback

Audi R8

Bentley Continental GT/Continental GTC

Bentley Flying Spur

Bentley Bentayga

BMW 1 Series

BMW 2 Series/2 Series Gran Coupé/2 Series Active Tourer

BMW 3 Series/3 Series Touring/M3

BMW 4 Series Coupé/4 Series Convertible/M4

BMW 4 Series Gran Coupé

BMW i4

BMW 5 Series/5 Series Touring

BMW i5/i5 Touring

BMW 7 Series

BMW i7

BMW 8 Series/8 Series Convertible

BMW 8 Series Gran Coupé/M8

BMW X1/iX1

BMW X2/iX2

BMW X3/iX3

BMW X4

BMW X5

BMW X6

BMW X7

BMW iX

BMW XM

BMW Z4

BYD Dolphin

BYD Seal

BYD Atto 3

BYD Seal U

Chevrolet Corvette

Citroën C3/e-C3

Citroën C3 Aircross

Citroën C4/e-C4

Citroën C4 X/e-C4 X

Citroën C5 Aircross

Citroën C5 X

Citroën Berlingo/e-Berlingo

Citroën Spacetourer/e-Spacetourer

Cupra Born

Cupra Leon/Leon Estate

Cupra Formentor

Cupra Ateca

Dacia Spring (upper trims)

Dacia Sandero/Sandero Stepway (upper trims)

Dacia Duster (upper trims)

Dacia Jogger (upper trims)

DS3/DS3 E-Tense

DS4

DS7

DS9

Ferrari Roma/Roma Spider

Ferrari 296 GTB

Ferrari 812 Superfast

Ferrari SF90

Ferrari Purosangue

Fiat 500 Hybrid/500C Hybrid

Fiat 500 Electric/500 Electric Convertible

Fiat Panda (upper trims)

Fiat 500X

Fiat 600/600e

Ford Focus/Focus Estate/Focus ST

Ford Puma/Puma ST

Ford Kuga

Ford Explorer

Ford Mustang Mach-E

Ford Tourneo Courier

Ford Tourneo Connect

Ford Mustang/Mustang Convertible

Genesis G70/G70 Shooting Brake

Genesis G80/Electrified G80

Genesis GV60

Genesis GV70/Electrified GV70

Genesis GV80

Honda Jazz

Honda Civic

Honda HR-V

Honda e:Ny1

Honda ZR-V

Honda CR-V

Hyundai i10

Hyundai i20/i20N

Hyundai i30/i30 Tourer

Hyundai Ioniq 5/Ioniq 5 N

Hyundai Ioniq 6

Hyundai Bayon

Hyundai Kona/Kona Electric

Hyundai Tucson

Hyundai Santa Fe

Ineos Grenadier

Jaguar XE

Jaguar XF/XF Sportbrake

Jaguar E-Pace

Jaguar F-Pace/F-Pace SVR

Jaguar I-Pace

Jaguar F-Type/F-Type Convertible

Jeep Avenger/Avenger Electric

Jeep Renegade

Jeep Compass

Jeep Wrangler

Jeep Grand Cherokee

KGM Tivoli

KGM Korando

KGM Torres/Torres EVX

KGM Rexton

Kia Picanto

Kia Ceed/Ceed Sportwagon

Kia ProCeed

Kia XCeed

Kia Stonic

Kia Soul EV

Kia Niro/Niro EV

Kia Sportage

Kia EV6

Kia Sorento

Kia EV9

Lamborghini Huracan/Huracan Spyder

Lamborghini Revuelto

Lamborghini Urus

Land Rover Discovery Sport

Land Rover Discovery

Land Rover Defender (90/110/130)

Land Rover Range Rover Evoque

Land Rover Range Rover Velar

Land Rover Range Rover Sport

Land Rover Range Rover

Lexus ES

Lexus LS

Lexus LBX

Lexus UX/UX Electric

Lexus NX

Lexus RZ

Lexus RX

Lexus LM

Lotus Emeya

Lotus Eletre

Lotus Emira

Maserati Ghibli

Maserati Quattroporte

Maserati Grecale/Grecale Folgore

Maserati Levante

Maserati GranTurismo/GranTurismo Folgore

Maserati GranCabrio/GranCabrio Folgore

Maserati MC20/MC20 Cielo

Maxus Mifa 9 

Mazda 2

Mazda 2 Hybrid

Mazda 3/3 Saloon

Mazda CX-30

Mazda MX-30 RE-V/MX-30 EV

Mazda CX-5

Mazda CX-60

Mazda MX-5/MX-5 RF

McLaren Artura/Artura Spider

McLaren 750S/750S Spider

Mclaren GTS

Mercedes A-Class/A-Class Saloon

Mercedes B-Class

Mercedes CLA/CLA Shooting Brake

Mercedes C-Class/C-Class Estate

Mercedes CLE Coupé/CLE Cabriolet

Mercedes E-Class/E-Class Estate

Mercedes EQE

Mercedes S-Class

Mercedes EQS

Mercedes GLA

Mercedes EQA

Mercedes GLB

Mercedes EQB

Mercedes GLC/GLC Coupé

Mercedes EQC

Mercedes GLE/GLE Coupé

Mercedes EQE SUV

Mercedes GLS

Mercedes EQS SUV

Mercedes G-Class

Mercedes SL

Mercedes AMG-GT

Mercedes V-Class

Mercedes EQV

MG3

MG4

MG5

MG ZS/ZS EV

MG HS

Mini Cooper/Cooper Electric

Mini Aceman

Mini Countryman/Countryman Electric

Nissan Leaf

Nissan Juke

Nissan Qashqai

Nissan Ariya

Nissan X-Trail

Omoda 5/5 Electric

Peugeot 208/e-208

Peugeot 308/e-308

Peugeot 308 SW/e-308 SW

Peugeot 408

Peugeot 508/508 SW

Peugeot 2008/e-2008

Peugeot 3008/e-3008

Peugeot 5008/e-5008

Peugeot Rifter/e-Rifter

Peugeot Traveller/e-Traveller

Porsche Panamera

Porsche Taycan/Taycan Cross Turismo/Taycan Sport Turismo

Porsche Macan

Porsche Macan Electric

Porsche Cayenne/Cayenne Coupé

Porsche 911/911 Cabriolet

Renault Clio

Renault Megane

Renault Captur

Renault Austral

Renault Arkana

Renault Scenic

Renault Rafale

Rolls-Royce Ghost

Rolls-Royce Cullinan

Rolls-Royce Phantom

Rolls-Royce Spectre

Seat Ibiza

Seat Leon/Leon Estate

Seat Arona

Seat Ateca

Seat Tarraco

Skoda Fabia

Skoda Octavia/Octavia Estate

Skoda Superb/Superb Estate

Skoda Kamiq

Skoda Karoq

Skoda Enyaq iV/Enyaq iV Coupé

Skoda Kodiaq

Smart #1

Smart #3

Subaru Outback

Subaru Crosstrek

Subaru Forester

Subaru Solterra

Suzuki Swift

Suzuki Swace

Suzuki Ignis

Suzuki Vitara

Suzuki S-Cross

Suzuki Across

Toyota Yaris/GR Yaris

Toyota Corolla/Corolla Touring Sports

Toyota Prius

Toyota Aygo X

Toyota Yaris Cross

Toyota C-HR

Toyota RAV4

Toyota bZ4X

Vauxhall Corsa/Corsa Electric

Vauxhall Astra/Astra Electric/Astra Sports Tourer/Astra Electric Sports Tourer

Vauxhall Crossland

Vauxhall Mokka/Mokka Electric

Vauxhall Grandland

Vauxhall Combo Life/Combo Life Electric

Vauxhall Vivaro Life /Vivaro Life Electric

Volkswagen Polo

Volkswagen Golf/Golf Estate/Golf GTI/Golf R

Volkswagen ID 3

Volkswagen Passat

Volkswagen Arteon/Arteon Shooting Brake

Volkswagen ID 7/ID 7 Tourer

Volkswagen T-Cross

Volkswagen Taigo

Volkswagen T-Roc/T-Roc Cabrio

Volkswagen Tiguan

Volkswagen ID 4

Volkswagen ID 5

Volkswagen Touareg

Volkswagen Touran

Volkswagen Multivan

Volkswagen ID Buzz

Volvo XC40

Volvo EX40

Volvo EC40

Volvo XC60

Volvo XC90

Will my phone support Android Auto? 

Any smartphone that operates an Android operating system will be compatible with Android Auto. However, the method of connecting the phone will depend on the age of the operating system, because systems below Android Auto 9 will require an app to be downloaded.

Theses are the main smartphone brands that use an Android operating system:

Google

HTC

Lenovo

LG

Motorola

Nokia

Oppo

Samsung

Sony

Xiaomi

Read more: What is Apple CarPlay? >>

