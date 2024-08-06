What is Android Auto?

Android Auto is a smartphone mirroring app that allows drivers to connect a smartphone to their car’s infotainment system. Its main purpose is to help drivers maintain full concentration on the road while also having access to phone content such as messaging, calling, music services and sat-nav.

It operates in a similar way to Apple CarPlay, which means the system projects a simplified version of your phone’s home screen onto the car’s infotainment screen to provide an intuitive connection between the two. It’s a great way to stay connected on the move, especially because it’s illegal to hold or use a mobile phone while driving.

Here, we take an in-depth look at how to use Android Auto, plus we show you whether your car or phone supports it. We also explain the pros and cons of using it, plus if there are any alternative systems available.