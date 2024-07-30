What is Apple CarPlay?

Apple CarPlay is a smartphone mirroring system that allows you to use many of your iPhone’s features – such as messaging, calling, music services or navigation – while driving. It does this by projecting a simplified version of your phone’s home screen onto your car’s infotainment screen.

Using Apple CarPlay is a great way of staying connected on the move, because it’s illegal to hold or use a mobile phone while driving. Of course, many modern built-in car infotainment systems have Bluetooth that helps with this, but CarPlay provides an intuitive connection between both your phone and the car.

Here, we take a deep dive into how you use CarPlay, plus we show you whether your car or phone supports it. We also explain the pros and cons of using it, as well as what you can expect to see from it in the future.