What is Apple CarPlay?
We explain what Apple CarPlay is, the features it offers – and reveal the new cars and iPhones which support it...
Apple CarPlay is a smartphone mirroring system that allows you to use many of your iPhone’s features – such as messaging, calling, music services or navigation – while driving. It does this by projecting a simplified version of your phone’s home screen onto your car’s infotainment screen.
Using Apple CarPlay is a great way of staying connected on the move, because it’s illegal to hold or use a mobile phone while driving. Of course, many modern built-in car infotainment systems have Bluetooth that helps with this, but CarPlay provides an intuitive connection between both your phone and the car.
Here, we take a deep dive into how you use CarPlay, plus we show you whether your car or phone supports it. We also explain the pros and cons of using it, as well as what you can expect to see from it in the future.
How does Apple CarPlay work and how to connect CarPlay
Firstly, it’s important to note that if your iPhone supports the technology, you don’t need to install an Apple CarPlay app, because it’s functionality that’s already built into your phone and compatible cars.
You can connect your iPhone to your car’s infotainment screen using a USB port, a USB-C port or a wireless Bluetooth connection. Some cars come with wireless CarPlay as standard, so it’s worth checking whether a car has this. Below is a list of cars with Apple CarPlay functionality to help you get started.
Apple CarPlay is controlled in the same manner as you’d operate anything else via your car’s infotainment system. For some cars that’ll mean using buttons or a rotary dial, although the most common approach is to use your car’s touchscreen, which is good, because it’s the easiest and quickest way to navigate around the system.
Alternatively, you can use your iPhone’s Siri function to control Apple CarPlay by speaking (for example, by dictating a text message). In some cars, Siri can be activated by a press of a button, but in all circumstances can be triggered by the usual “Hey Siri” command.
Depending on which car and which iPhone you have, you may need to buy a new iPhone charging cable because new cars increasingly favour the latest USB-C sockets over regular USB (somethings called USB-A). Websites such as Amazon have a cheap and plentiful supply; just make sure you choose one marked ‘MFI’, or ‘made for iPhone’ to ensure the best connectivity.
To connect using a USB cable, first connect your phone via its Lightning or USB-C socket, then plug the USB or USB-C end into the appropriate port on your car. This will usually be located below the infotainment system at the base of the centre console.
Once it’s all hooked up, a message should appear asking if you want to start Apple CarPlay. Simply press ‘yes’ and the service will start.
If your car allows the use of CarPlay with Bluetooth, you’ll receive a prompt on your iPhone to enable the wireless connection with your car for future journeys. You must switch on Bluetooth to enable this.
How to use wireless Apple CarPlay
There are two ways of connecting an iPhone to wireless CarPlay. The first is to use your car’s ‘voice command’ or ‘call’ button on the steering wheel (you’ll need to press and hold it for a few seconds), and the second is connecting via the ‘settings’ or ‘CarPlay’ app on your infotainment system, then enabling the pairing mode.
Once either of those steps is complete, go to the ‘settings’ app on your Apple device and select ‘general’. From there, select ‘CarPlay’ then ‘available cars’, and select your car. Your car’s infotainment screen should then prompt you to begin Apple CarPlay.
Some cars have wireless charging, which is handy if your iPhone supports it. But if your car doesn’t charge wirelessly, you should still carry a charging cable to avoid a flat phone battery.
Best CarPlay apps: which apps have Apple CarPlay functionality?
Many Apple services that are pre-installed on your iPhone support CarPlay, as well as a large number of third-party apps. Many of the best and most popular CarPlay apps can be downloaded and used for free, although some may require a paid-for subscription to unlock more advanced features.
There are dozens of compatible apps available, but these are widely regarded as some of the best Apple CarPlay apps:
Best CarPlay navigation apps
Apple Maps – comes pre-installed on every iPhone
Google Maps – the default app providing real-time traffic information
Waze – another great, free app, which offers real-time traffic and road hazard information
Best CarPlay music apps
Spotify – a popular streaming service for music and podcasts. It’s free to use with adverts
Amazon Music – a music and podcast streaming service for Amazon Prime users
Apple Music – a subscription-based music streaming service that comes pre-installed on your iPhone
Apple Podcasts – a subscription-based podcast streaming service that comes pre-installed on your iPhone
Audible – a subscription-based audiobook and podcast streaming service. It’s owned by Amazon, but it isn’t linked to Amazon Prime
Other great CarPlay apps
WhatsApp – a free messaging and calling app that helps you stay connected while driving.
Microsoft Teams – an app that enables you to make Teams calls while driving.
Best CarPlay apps for electric cars
Zap Map – a popular charging point locator app. You can only use it on CarPlay if you have a premium subscription.
Charge Point – an electric car charging app that helps you locate charging points as well as pay for charging through the app.
Much like your iPhone, Apple is regularly updating Apple CarPlay. In 2021, for example, it added the ability to lock and unlock a car via the pre-installed Apple car keys app (found in your Apple Wallet). This feature is only available on select cars, though.
What are the pros of Apple CarPlay?
The main benefit of Apple CarPlay is safety, because it helps to minimise distraction while driving. On top of this, the CarPlay operating system is very intuitive to use, which is why many drivers use it instead of the car’s built-in infotainment system. Other benefits include access to third party apps; some built-in infotainment systems don’t offer these.
What are the cons of Apple CarPlay?
Even though Apple CarPlay helps to minimise distraction while driving, it can still take your eyes away from the road, particularly when messages are flashing up on the infotainment screen. As with most touchscreen-based infotainment systems, it can also prove distracting to use as you prod at the screen while driving, thus taking your hands off the wheel. Other foibles include a sometimes buggy operating system, as well as lag caused by poor phone signal.
Are there any alternatives?
If you use an iPhone, Apple CarPlay is the only smartphone mirroring system you can use. However, alternatives are available for users of Android phones, including Android Auto and MirrorLink. Android Auto offers very similar functionality to CarPlay, because it offers the ability to display messaging, music services and navigation on your car’s infotainment screen.
Apple CarPlay installation: can I add Apple CarPlay to an older car?
Yes. You can buy aftermarket infotainment systems from Pioneer, Kenwood, Sony and other brands to effectively add a modern system to an older car. Some units include additional features, such as a rear-view camera, as well as the option of using Android Auto.
Expect to pay from £280 to £1000 to purchase one. You may also need to factor in the cost of professional installation.
If your car has a ‘double-DIN’ stereo (often referred to as a head unit), installation can be fairly straightforward; if not, installation could be quite complex.
What is Apple CarPlay 2.0?
Apple CarPlay is getting a major overhaul and will soon be able to control functions such as the climate controls and digital instruments. For example, if your car is fitted with digital instruments, the updated system will allow you to customise the display to incorporate information from on-phone apps (such as Google Maps for sat-nav) alongside key information about the car (such as your speed and fuel level).
The central infotainment screen will also be more customisable than before, with the ability to show new features such as weather information.
The new system, called Apple CarPlay 2.0, could see car makers moving to a fully touchscreen-based infotainment and climate control set-up, thus ditching physical buttons and dials altogether. Apple has already confirmed it’s working with multiple manufacturers to integrate the new system, which is due to be rolled out late in 2024.
Which cars support Apple CarPlay?
Most new cars support Apple CarPlay as standard, but there are some notable exceptions where you have to pay extra for it. For example, Dacia and Fiat charge extra for CarPlay compatibility on entry-level trims of their most affordable cars, or they may require you to upgrade to a more expensive trim level to get it. Some brands, including Tesla, don’t offer Apple CarPlay at all.
New cars with Apple CarPlay:
Abarth 695
Alpina B3/B3 Touring
Alpina D3/D3 Touring
Alpina B4/D4
Alpine XD3
Aston Martin DB12/DB12 Volante
Audi Q8 E-tron/Q8 E-tron Sportback
Bentley Continental GT/Continental GTC
BMW 2 Series/2 Series Gran Coupé/2 Series Active Tourer
BMW 3 Series/3 Series Touring/M3
BMW 4 Series Coupé/4 Series Convertible/M4
BMW 5 Series/5 Series Touring
BMW 8 Series/8 Series Convertible
BMW XM
Citroën Berlingo/e-Berlingo
Citroën Spacetourer/e-Spacetourer
Cupra Leon/Leon Estate
Dacia Spring (upper trims)
Dacia Sandero/Sandero Stepway (upper trims)
Dacia Duster (upper trims)
Dacia Jogger (upper trims)
Ferrari Roma/Roma Spider
Ferrari SF90
Fiat 500 Electric/500 Electric Convertible
Fiat Panda (upper trims)
Fiat 600/600e
Ford Focus/Focus Estate/Focus ST
Ford Mustang/Mustang Convertible
Genesis G70/G70 Shooting Brake
Ineos Grenadier
Jaguar F-Type/F-Type Convertible
Lamborghini Huracan/Huracan Spyder
Lamborghini Revuelto
Land Rover Defender (90/110/130)
Land Rover Range Rover Evoque
Land Rover Range Rover Velar
Land Rover Range Rover Sport
Land Rover Range Rover
Lotus Emeya
Maserati Grecale/Grecale Folgore
Maserati GranTurismo/GranTurismo Folgore
Maserati GranCabrio/GranCabrio Folgore
Maserati MC20/MC20 Cielo
Maxus Mifa 9
Mazda MX-5/MX-5 RF
McLaren Artura/Artura Spider
McLaren 750S/750S Spider
Mercedes A-Class/A-Class Saloon
Mercedes CLA/CLA Shooting Brake
Mercedes C-Class/C-Class Estate
Mercedes CLE Coupé/CLE Cabriolet
Mercedes E-Class/E-Class Estate
Mercedes GLC/GLC Coupé
Mini Aceman
Mini Countryman/Countryman Electric
Omoda 5/5 Electric
Peugeot 308 SW/e-308 SW
Porsche Taycan/Taycan Cross Turismo/Taycan Sport Turismo
Toyota Corolla/Corolla Touring Sports
Toyota Prius
Vauxhall Astra/Astra Electric/Astra Sports Tourer/Astra Electric Sports Tourer
Vauxhall Combo Life/Combo Life Electric
Volkswagen Golf/Golf Estate/Golf GTI/Golf R
Volkswagen Arteon/Arteon Shooting Brake
Volkswagen ID 7/ID 7 Tourer
Which devices support Apple CarPlay?
Every Apple iPhone fitted with a Lightning connector port and running iOS 7.1 or later supports CarPlay. This includes the following models:
iPhone 14 Pro
iPhone 14 Pro Max
iPhone 13 Pro
iPhone 13 Pro Max
iPhone 13 mini
iPhone 12 Pro
iPhone 12 Pro Max
iPhone 12
iPhone 12 mini
iPhone 11 Pro
iPhone 11 Pro Max
iPhone 11
iPhone Xs
iPhone Xs Max
iPhone Xr
iPhone X
iPhone 8
iPhone 8 Plus
iPhone 7
iPhone 7 Plus
iPhone 6S
iPhone 6S Plus
iPhone 6
iPhone 6 Plus
iPhone SE (1st generation – 2016-2020)
iPhone SE (2nd generation – 2020-2022)
iPhone SE (3rd generation – 2022-present)
iPhone 5S
iPhone 5C
iPhone 5
If you own one of the listed iPhones, it’s important to make sure it’s updated to the latest operating system so it guarantees compatibility with Apple CarPlay.
For all the latest reviews, advice and new car deals, sign up to the What Car? newsletter here
Read more: What is Android Auto? >>
Best electric SUVs 2024 – the top 10, plus the ones to avoid
Thanks to big advancements in battery and charging technology, the best electric SUVs are now as usable as they are desirable. Here we name the top 10 – and reveal the models to avoid
Peugeot e-308 SW long-term test
This electric estate promises to mix family friendly space with wallet-pleasing running costs, but can it prove to be a viable SUV alternative?