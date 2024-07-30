LATEST DEALS:

What is Apple CarPlay?
What is Apple CarPlay?

We explain what Apple CarPlay is, the features it offers – and reveal the new cars and iPhones which support it...

Skoda smartlink wireless connected to apple carplay
Charlie Martin
Published30 July 2024
Apple CarPlay is a smartphone mirroring system that allows you to use many of your iPhone’s features – such as messaging, calling, music services or navigation – while driving. It does this by projecting a simplified version of your phone’s home screen onto your car’s infotainment screen. 

Using Apple CarPlay is a great way of staying connected on the move, because it’s illegal to hold or use a mobile phone while driving. Of course, many modern built-in car infotainment systems have Bluetooth that helps with this, but CarPlay provides an intuitive connection between both your phone and the car. 

Here, we take a deep dive into how you use CarPlay, plus we show you whether your car or phone supports it. We also explain the pros and cons of using it, as well as what you can expect to see from it in the future.

How does Apple CarPlay work and how to connect CarPlay

Firstly, it’s important to note that if your iPhone supports the technology, you don’t need to install an Apple CarPlay app, because it’s functionality that’s already built into your phone and compatible cars. 

You can connect your iPhone to your car’s infotainment screen using a USB port, a USB-C port or a wireless Bluetooth connection. Some cars come with wireless CarPlay as standard, so it’s worth checking whether a car has this. Below is a list of cars with Apple CarPlay functionality to help you get started.

Apple CarPlay is controlled in the same manner as you’d operate anything else via your car’s infotainment system. For some cars that’ll mean using buttons or a rotary dial, although the most common approach is to use your car’s touchscreen, which is good, because it’s the easiest and quickest way to navigate around the system.

Juke apple car play

Alternatively, you can use your iPhone’s Siri function to control Apple CarPlay by speaking (for example, by dictating a text message). In some cars, Siri can be activated by a press of a button, but in all circumstances can be triggered by the usual “Hey Siri” command.

Depending on which car and which iPhone you have, you may need to buy a new iPhone charging cable because new cars increasingly favour the latest USB-C sockets over regular USB (somethings called USB-A). Websites such as Amazon have a cheap and plentiful supply; just make sure you choose one marked ‘MFI’, or ‘made for iPhone’ to ensure the best connectivity.

To connect using a USB cable, first connect your phone via its Lightning or USB-C socket, then plug the USB or USB-C end into the appropriate port on your car. This will usually be located below the infotainment system at the base of the centre console. 

MG ZS EV 2021 interior with carplay

Once it’s all hooked up, a message should appear asking if you want to start Apple CarPlay. Simply press ‘yes’ and the service will start.

If your car allows the use of CarPlay with Bluetooth, you’ll receive a prompt on your iPhone to enable the wireless connection with your car for future journeys. You must switch on Bluetooth to enable this.

How to use wireless Apple CarPlay

There are two ways of connecting an iPhone to wireless CarPlay. The first is to use your car’s ‘voice command’ or ‘call’ button on the steering wheel (you’ll need to press and hold it for a few seconds), and the second is connecting via the ‘settings’ or ‘CarPlay’ app on your infotainment system, then enabling the pairing mode.

Once either of those steps is complete, go to the ‘settings’ app on your Apple device and select ‘general’. From there, select ‘CarPlay’ then ‘available cars’, and select your car. Your car’s infotainment screen should then prompt you to begin Apple CarPlay.

Some cars have wireless charging, which is handy if your iPhone supports it. But if your car doesn’t charge wirelessly, you should still carry a charging cable to avoid a flat phone battery.

2024 Vauxhall Corsa Apple CarPlay

Best CarPlay apps: which apps have Apple CarPlay functionality?

Many Apple services that are pre-installed on your iPhone support CarPlay, as well as a large number of third-party apps. Many of the best and most popular CarPlay apps can be downloaded and used for free, although some may require a paid-for subscription to unlock more advanced features.

There are dozens of compatible apps available, but these are widely regarded as some of the best Apple CarPlay apps:

Best CarPlay navigation apps

Apple Maps – comes pre-installed on every iPhone

Google Maps – the default app providing real-time traffic information

Waze – another great, free app, which offers real-time traffic and road hazard information

Waze sat-nav app

Best CarPlay music apps

Spotify – a popular streaming service for music and podcasts. It’s free to use with adverts

Amazon Music – a music and podcast streaming service for Amazon Prime users

Apple Music – a subscription-based music streaming service that comes pre-installed on your iPhone

Apple Podcasts – a subscription-based podcast streaming service that comes pre-installed on your iPhone

Audible – a subscription-based audiobook and podcast streaming service. It’s owned by Amazon, but it isn’t linked to Amazon Prime

ZapMap mirrored using Apple CarPlay in Renault Zoe

Other great CarPlay apps

WhatsApp – a free messaging and calling app that helps you stay connected while driving.

Microsoft Teams – an app that enables you to make Teams calls while driving.

Best CarPlay apps for electric cars

Zap Map – a popular charging point locator app. You can only use it on CarPlay if you have a premium subscription. 

Charge Point – an electric car charging app that helps you locate charging points as well as pay for charging through the app.

Much like your iPhone, Apple is regularly updating Apple CarPlay. In 2021, for example, it added the ability to lock and unlock a car via the pre-installed Apple car keys app (found in your Apple Wallet). This feature is only available on select cars, though.

James Tute, Zap-Map and Cupra Born

What are the pros of Apple CarPlay?

The main benefit of Apple CarPlay is safety, because it helps to minimise distraction while driving. On top of this, the CarPlay operating system is very intuitive to use, which is why many drivers use it instead of the car’s built-in infotainment system. Other benefits include access to third party apps; some built-in infotainment systems don’t offer these.

What are the cons of Apple CarPlay?

Even though Apple CarPlay helps to minimise distraction while driving, it can still take your eyes away from the road, particularly when messages are flashing up on the infotainment screen. As with most touchscreen-based infotainment systems, it can also prove distracting to use as you prod at the screen while driving, thus taking your hands off the wheel. Other foibles include a sometimes buggy operating system, as well as lag caused by poor phone signal. 

Are there any alternatives?

If you use an iPhone, Apple CarPlay is the only smartphone mirroring system you can use. However, alternatives are available for users of Android phones, including Android Auto and MirrorLink. Android Auto offers very similar functionality to CarPlay, because it offers the ability to display messaging, music services and navigation on your car’s infotainment screen.

Apple CarPlay installation: can I add Apple CarPlay to an older car?

Yes. You can buy aftermarket infotainment systems from Pioneer, Kenwood, Sony and other brands to effectively add a modern system to an older car. Some units include additional features, such as a rear-view camera, as well as the option of using Android Auto.

Sony Apple CarPlay infotainment system in Kingsley Cars ULEZ Reborn

Expect to pay from £280 to £1000 to purchase one. You may also need to factor in the cost of professional installation.

If your car has a ‘double-DIN’ stereo (often referred to as a head unit), installation can be fairly straightforward; if not, installation could be quite complex.

What is Apple CarPlay 2.0?

Apple CarPlay is getting a major overhaul and will soon be able to control functions such as the climate controls and digital instruments. For example, if your car is fitted with digital instruments, the updated system will allow you to customise the display to incorporate information from on-phone apps (such as Google Maps for sat-nav) alongside key information about the car (such as your speed and fuel level). 

The central infotainment screen will also be more customisable than before, with the ability to show new features such as weather information.

2023 Apple CarPlay

The new system, called Apple CarPlay 2.0, could see car makers moving to a fully touchscreen-based infotainment and climate control set-up, thus ditching physical buttons and dials altogether. Apple has already confirmed it’s working with multiple manufacturers to integrate the new system, which is due to be rolled out late in 2024. 

Which cars support Apple CarPlay?

Most new cars support Apple CarPlay as standard, but there are some notable exceptions where you have to pay extra for it. For example, Dacia and Fiat charge extra for CarPlay compatibility on entry-level trims of their most affordable cars, or they may require you to upgrade to a more expensive trim level to get it. Some brands, including Tesla, don’t offer Apple CarPlay at all.

New cars with Apple CarPlay:

Abarth 595

Abarth 695

Abarth 500e

Alfa Romeo Giulia

Alfa Romeo Junior

Alfa Romeo Tonale

Alfa Romeo Stelvio

Alpina B3/B3 Touring

Alpina D3/D3 Touring

Alpina B4/D4

Alpina B8

Alpine XD3

Alpina XB7

Alpine A110

Aston Martin Vantage

Aston Martin DB12/DB12 Volante

Aston Martin DBS/DBS Volante

Aston Martin DBX

Audi A1

Audi A3/A3 Saloon/S3/RS3

Audi A4/A4 Avant/RS4

Audi A5 Coupé/A5 Sportback

Audi A6/A6 Avant/RS6

Audi A7/RS7

Audi A8/S8

Audi E-tron GT

Audi Q2/SQ2

Audi Q3/Q3 Sportback/RS Q3

Audi Q4/Q4 Sportback

Audi Q5/Q5 Sportback

Audi Q6

Audi Q7/SQ7

Audi Q8/SQ8/RS Q8

Audi Q8 E-tron/Q8 E-tron Sportback

Audi R8

Bentley Continental GT/Continental GTC

Bentley Flying Spur

Bentley Bentayga

BMW 1 Series

BMW 2 Series/2 Series Gran Coupé/2 Series Active Tourer

BMW 3 Series/3 Series Touring/M3

BMW 4 Series Coupé/4 Series Convertible/M4

BMW 4 Series Gran Coupé

BMW i4

BMW 5 Series/5 Series Touring

BMW i5/i5 Touring

BMW 7 Series

BMW i7

BMW 8 Series/8 Series Convertible

BMW 8 Series Gran Coupé/M8

BMW X1/iX1

BMW X2/iX2

BMW X3/iX3

BMW X4

BMW X5

BMW X6

BMW X7

BMW iX

BMW XM

BMW Z4

BYD Dolphin

BYD Seal

BYD Atto 3

BYD Seal U

Chevrolet Corvette

Citroën C3/e-C3

Citroën C3 Aircross

Citroën C4/e-C4

Citroën C4 X/e-C4 X

Citroën C5 Aircross

Citroën C5 X

Citroën Berlingo/e-Berlingo

Citroën Spacetourer/e-Spacetourer

Cupra Born

Cupra Leon/Leon Estate

Cupra Formentor

Cupra Ateca

Dacia Spring (upper trims)

Dacia Sandero/Sandero Stepway (upper trims)

Dacia Duster (upper trims)

Dacia Jogger (upper trims)

DS3/DS3 E-Tense

DS4

DS7

DS9

Ferrari Roma/Roma Spider

Ferrari 296 GTB

Ferrari 812 Superfast

Ferrari SF90

Ferrari Purosangue

Fiat 500 Hybrid/500C Hybrid

Fiat 500 Electric/500 Electric Convertible

Fiat Panda (upper trims)

Fiat 500X

Fiat 600/600e

Ford Focus/Focus Estate/Focus ST

Ford Puma/Puma ST

Ford Kuga

Ford Explorer

Ford Mustang Mach-E

Ford Tourneo Courier

Ford Tourneo Connect

Ford Mustang/Mustang Convertible

Genesis G70/G70 Shooting Brake

Genesis G80/Electrified G80

Genesis GV60

Genesis GV70/Electrified GV70

Genesis GV80

Honda Jazz

Honda Civic

Honda HR-V

Honda e:Ny1

Honda ZR-V

Honda CR-V

Hyundai i10

Hyundai i20/i20N

Hyundai i30/i30 Tourer

Hyundai Ioniq 5/Ioniq 5 N

Hyundai Ioniq 6

Hyundai Bayon

Hyundai Kona/Kona Electric

Hyundai Tucson

Hyundai Santa Fe

Ineos Grenadier

Jaguar XE

Jaguar XF/XF Sportbrake

Jaguar E-Pace

Jaguar F-Pace/F-Pace SVR

Jaguar I-Pace

Jaguar F-Type/F-Type Convertible

Jeep Avenger/Avenger Electric

Jeep Renegade

Jeep Compass

Jeep Wrangler

Jeep Grand Cherokee

KGM Tivoli

KGM Korando

KGM Torres/Torres EVX

KGM Rexton

Kia Picanto

Kia Ceed/Ceed Sportwagon

Kia ProCeed

Kia XCeed

Kia Stonic

Kia Soul EV

Kia Niro/Niro EV

Kia Sportage

Kia EV6

Kia Sorento

Kia EV9

Lamborghini Huracan/Huracan Spyder

Lamborghini Revuelto

Lamborghini Urus

Land Rover Discovery Sport

Land Rover Discovery

Land Rover Defender (90/110/130)

Land Rover Range Rover Evoque

Land Rover Range Rover Velar

Land Rover Range Rover Sport

Land Rover Range Rover

Lexus ES

Lexus LS

Lexus LBX

Lexus UX/UX Electric

Lexus NX

Lexus RZ

Lexus RX

Lexus LM

Lotus Emeya

Lotus Eletre

Lotus Emira

Maserati Ghibli

Maserati Quattroporte

Maserati Grecale/Grecale Folgore

Maserati Levante

Maserati GranTurismo/GranTurismo Folgore

Maserati GranCabrio/GranCabrio Folgore

Maserati MC20/MC20 Cielo

Maxus Mifa 9 

Mazda 2

Mazda 2 Hybrid

Mazda 3/3 Saloon

Mazda CX-30

Mazda MX-30 RE-V/MX-30 EV

Mazda CX-5

Mazda CX-60

Mazda MX-5/MX-5 RF

McLaren Artura/Artura Spider

McLaren 750S/750S Spider

Mclaren GTS

Mercedes A-Class/A-Class Saloon

Mercedes B-Class

Mercedes CLA/CLA Shooting Brake

Mercedes C-Class/C-Class Estate

Mercedes CLE Coupé/CLE Cabriolet

Mercedes E-Class/E-Class Estate

Mercedes EQE

Mercedes S-Class

Mercedes EQS

Mercedes GLA

Mercedes EQA

Mercedes GLB

Mercedes EQB

Mercedes GLC/GLC Coupé

Mercedes EQC

Mercedes GLE/GLE Coupé

Mercedes EQE SUV

Mercedes GLS

Mercedes EQS SUV

Mercedes G-Class

Mercedes SL

Mercedes AMG-GT

Mercedes V-Class

Mercedes EQV

MG3

MG4

MG5

MG ZS/ZS EV

MG HS

Mini Cooper/Cooper Electric

Mini Aceman

Mini Countryman/Countryman Electric

Nissan Leaf

Nissan Juke

Nissan Qashqai

Nissan Ariya

Nissan X-Trail

Omoda 5/5 Electric

Peugeot 208/e-208

Peugeot 308/e-308

Peugeot 308 SW/e-308 SW

Peugeot 408

Peugeot 508/508 SW

Peugeot 2008/e-2008

Peugeot 3008/e-3008

Peugeot 5008/e-5008

Peugeot Rifter/e-Rifter

Peugeot Traveller/e-Traveller

Polestar 2

Polestar 4

Porsche Panamera

Porsche Taycan/Taycan Cross Turismo/Taycan Sport Turismo

Porsche Macan

Porsche Macan Electric

Porsche Cayenne/Cayenne Coupé

Porsche 718 Cayman

Porsche 718 Boxster

Porsche 911/911 Cabriolet

Renault Clio

Renault Megane

Renault Captur

Renault Austral

Renault Arkana

Renault Scenic

Renault Rafale

Rolls-Royce Ghost

Rolls-Royce Cullinan

Rolls-Royce Phantom

Rolls-Royce Spectre

Seat Ibiza

Seat Leon/Leon Estate

Seat Arona

Seat Ateca

Seat Tarraco

Skoda Fabia

Skoda Octavia/Octavia Estate

Skoda Superb/Superb Estate

Skoda Kamiq

Skoda Karoq

Skoda Enyaq iV/Enyaq iV Coupé

Skoda Kodiaq

Smart #1

Smart #3

Subaru Outback

Subaru Crosstrek

Subaru Forester

Subaru Solterra

Suzuki Swift

Suzuki Swace

Suzuki Ignis

Suzuki Vitara

Suzuki S-Cross

Suzuki Across

Toyota Yaris/GR Yaris

Toyota Corolla/Corolla Touring Sports

Toyota Prius

Toyota Aygo X

Toyota Yaris Cross

Toyota C-HR

Toyota RAV4

Toyota bZ4X

Toyota GR Supra

Vauxhall Corsa/Corsa Electric

Vauxhall Astra/Astra Electric/Astra Sports Tourer/Astra Electric Sports Tourer

Vauxhall Crossland

Vauxhall Mokka/Mokka Electric

Vauxhall Grandland

Vauxhall Combo Life/Combo Life Electric

Vauxhall Vivaro Life /Vivaro Life Electric

Volkswagen Polo

Volkswagen Golf/Golf Estate/Golf GTI/Golf R

Volkswagen ID 3

Volkswagen Passat

Volkswagen Arteon/Arteon Shooting Brake

Volkswagen ID 7/ID 7 Tourer

Volkswagen T-Cross

Volkswagen Taigo

Volkswagen T-Roc/T-Roc Cabrio

Volkswagen Tiguan

Volkswagen ID 4

Volkswagen ID 5

Volkswagen Touareg

Volkswagen Touran

Volkswagen Multivan

Volkswagen ID Buzz

Volvo XC40

Volvo EX40

Volvo EC40

Volvo XC60

Volvo XC90

Which devices support Apple CarPlay?

Every Apple iPhone fitted with a Lightning connector port and running iOS 7.1 or later supports CarPlay. This includes the following models:

iPhone 15

iPhone 15 Plus

iPhone 15 Pro

iPhone 15 Pro Max

iPhone 14

iPhone 14 Plus

iPhone 14 Pro

iPhone 14 Pro Max

iPhone 13 Pro

iPhone 13 Pro Max

iPhone 13 

iPhone 13 mini

iPhone 12 Pro

iPhone 12 Pro Max

iPhone 12 

iPhone 12 mini

iPhone 11 Pro

iPhone 11 Pro Max

iPhone 11

iPhone Xs

iPhone Xs Max

iPhone Xr

iPhone X

iPhone 8

iPhone 8 Plus

iPhone 7 

iPhone 7 Plus

iPhone 6S

iPhone 6S Plus

iPhone 6

iPhone 6 Plus

iPhone SE (1st generation – 2016-2020)

iPhone SE (2nd generation – 2020-2022)

iPhone SE (3rd generation – 2022-present)

iPhone 5S

iPhone 5C

iPhone 5

If you own one of the listed iPhones, it’s important to make sure it’s updated to the latest operating system so it guarantees compatibility with Apple CarPlay.

