Updated Peugeot e-208 electric range climbs to 269 miles
An update to the Peugeot e-208 has extended the range of this small electric car, and it now outdoes many rivals...
On sale Spring 2025 Price from £24,500
You might be wondering why the Peugeot e-208’s new update is giving you a sense of déjà vu. Well, it could be because one of its main industry rivals received almost the exact same treatment just this week.
The larger 154bhp version of the e-208 now benefits from an extended electric range. Now, instead of the 254 miles it offered before, it can officially manage 269 miles on a single charge – giving a certain Vauxhall Corsa Electric a run for its money.
The e-208’s range now marginally exceeds the newly-extended range of the Corsa Electric, which can officially do 266 miles in Long Range guise, and the BYD Dolphin, with its official 265 miles. However, if you frequently travel long distances between charges, you’d be better off with an MG4 Extended Range, which can officially manage 323 miles.
Along with its range improvements, all versions of the e-208 now also come with an integrated trip planner, which should pick the best routes to maximise the car’s electric range and find spots to recharge along the way.
The bigger battery version also gets a new feature in the form of vehicle-to-load functionality, allowing you to power external electrical devices using the 48.1kWh battery at up to 3.5kW. That means you should be able to recharge an electric bike or power a kettle using the car.
That’s not all that’s new, though. When you buy new, all versions of the 208 (including petrol and hybrid options) benefit from a new multifunction video camera, designed to improve the car’s safety systems with a larger detection range for pedestrians and cyclists, and a new exterior paint option.
No prices have been confirmed, but we can expect the e-208 won’t be too much more expensive than it is now. It currently starts at £24,155.
Read more: Best small electric cars >>
For all the latest reviews, advice and new car deals, sign up to the What Car? newsletter here