Updated Peugeot e-208 electric range climbs to 269 miles

The bigger battery version also gets a new feature in the form of vehicle-to-load functionality, allowing you to power external electrical devices using the 48.1kWh battery at up to 3.5kW. That means you should be able to recharge an electric bike or power a kettle using the car.

That’s not all that’s new, though. When you buy new, all versions of the 208 (including petrol and hybrid options) benefit from a new multifunction video camera, designed to improve the car’s safety systems with a larger detection range for pedestrians and cyclists, and a new exterior paint option.

No prices have been confirmed, but we can expect the e-208 won’t be too much more expensive than it is now. It currently starts at £24,155.

