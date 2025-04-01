Upgraded Vauxhall Corsa Electric range grows to 266 miles

As one of the most recognisable and well-loved cars in the UK, the Vauxhall Corsa has seen plenty of refreshes and facelifts over the years. But this time, it’s the Vauxhall Corsa Electric that’s going under the knife, with a longer electric range and improved usability as a result.

This update is available exclusively with the Long Range version, which is powered by a battery with a total capacity of 51kWh and a 154bhp motor. Under official figures, the outgoing model could manage up to 252 miles, but, thanks to its recent refresh, that figure grows to 266 miles between charges.