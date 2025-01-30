Deal of the Day: award-winning Renault 5 for £255 per month

When a car is named as What Car?’s Car of the Year, it means it’s one you can buy with confidence. It will excel in every major area, and will represent good value for money.

And that’s true of our 2025 Car of the Year, the Renault 5 – especially because it’s also available with one of the cheapest lease deals currently available.

Those leasing deals could see you park a Renault 5 on your driveway for as little as £255.97 per month on a 48-month contract, with a £3071.64 initial payment and an annual 6000 mile limit.