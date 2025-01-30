NEW REVIEWS:

Deal of the Day: award-winning Renault 5 for £255 per month
Deal of the Day: award-winning Renault 5 for £255 per month

It’s only just been launched, but our Car of the Year 2025 is already available on a cheap leasing deal...

Renault 5 front right driving
Stuart Milne
Updated30 January 2025
When a car is named as What Car?’s Car of the Year, it means it’s one you can buy with confidence. It will excel in every major area, and will represent good value for money.

And that’s true of our 2025 Car of the Year, the Renault 5 – especially because it’s also available with one of the cheapest lease deals currently available.

Those leasing deals could see you park a Renault 5 on your driveway for as little as £255.97 per month on a 48-month contract, with a £3071.64 initial payment and an annual 6000 mile limit.

Even on a more common 36-month, 10,000 mile agreement with six months initial rental (£1,881.36), monthly payments are £313.56. As a factory order, you can expect to wait between three and five months for delivery, but the flip side being that you can choose from four colours including black, white, green and yellow, although that does impact the price you’ll pay.

The deal is for the smaller, 40kWh Urban Range battery in entry-level Evolution trim. That means it’ll cover 193 miles on a charge under official figures rather than the 253 miles of our preferred 52kWh version. But a shade under 200 miles should be plenty for many motorists, particularly if the 5 is chosen for round-town journeys or as a second car.

Evolution trim is the entry point to the range and features a 7.0in infotainment touchscreen (all other models have a 10.3in unit), but still packs rear parking sensors, automatic air-conditioning, cruise control, keyless entry and a heat pump for more efficient warming of the interior in cooler weather.

If you think this Renault 5 lease deal works for you, then head over to our leasing pages to find out more.

 - Browse the best Renault 5 leasing deals

 - View more great car leasing deals

Each Deal of the Day is hand-picked by our team of expert writers; these deals are subject to change

Read more: Best electric cars

