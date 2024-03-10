Best electric cars 2024 – the EVs to buy and those to avoid

Electric cars have now entered the mainstream, accounting for almost a fifth of new car sales in the UK. What's more, their rise is only going to accelerate as rules are introduced to limit the kind of vehicles allowed into major cities and we get closer to the 2035 ban on the sale of new petrol and diesel models.

That means more buyers are thinking about switching to an electric car, but how can you decide which ones deserve a spot on your shortlist? Well, the main thing that has traditionally prevented electric cars selling in greater numbers is range anxiety – the fear that you won’t have enough juice to get to where you’re going. However, with plenty of models now capable of covering more than 200 miles between charges, and some a lot more than that, this is becoming less of an issue.

Our experienced team of road testers pit each new model against a range of rivals to find out which offers the best all-round package, and from our extensive testing, which covers every electric car on the market, the Tesla Model 3 comes out on top.

Here, we reveal our top 10 electric cars, and tell you which models are better avoided - plus, we'll show you the very best electric car deals.