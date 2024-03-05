The 10 slowest-depreciating cars in 2024

When you think about the cost of running a car, it's easy to factor in things like fuel, tax and servicing, but one cost is often larger than all of those combined: depreciation.

Depreciation is something few car buyers want to think about, but any new car loses a large portion of its value over the first few years of ownership, so finding one that will hold onto its value as tenaceously as possible will ensure you get most of your money back when it comes to selling it on.

Depreciation isn’t necessarily bad news, though. If you’re buying a used car and choose carefully, it can allow you to get a lot of car for your money.