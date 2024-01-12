Best luxury SUVs 2024 – and the ones to avoid

The only thing bigger than the X7’s gigantic front grille is the car itself, so if you’ve got a big budget and a big family, it should definitely be on your shortlist.

As a bonus, the interior is as luxurious as it is sturdy, and refinement is so impressive that someone in the third row can have a conversation with those up front without raising their voice.

The way it drives is also surprising. For a car that’s so big, the X7 handles and feels like something smaller, making it easy to place on the road. Our favourite engine, the 3.0-litre straight-six diesel in the xDrive40d, provides strong performance and surprisingly good fuel economy, too.

