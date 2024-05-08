Range Rover insurance: owners to receive £1800 towards cover
Contributions of £150 a month aim to reduce Range Rover and Range Rover Sport premiums...
Land Rover is to contribute up to £150 per month towards insurance cover for owners of Range Rover and Range Rover Sport models for up to three years.
In response to rising premiums in the wake of criminals targeting high-value SUVs, Land Rover is providing monthly payments of £150 towards the cost of cover when insured through the firm’s own Land Rover Insurance scheme.
According to Land Rover, the average premium for vehicles covered by its insurance scheme is £180 per month, which could mean slashing annual insurance bills from £2160 to just £360 depending on the insurer’s personal circumstances. The move could effectively underwrite the cost of cover for some drivers.
The offer is available for Range Rover and Range Rover Sport models costing up to £150,000 registered between 1 May and 30 September 2024, but the Velar and Evoque are both excluded. Drivers must be between 30 and 85 years old.
Land Rover Insurance launched in October 2023 alongside an equivalent for Jaguar as part of a raft of measures to combat rising premiums following a spate of thefts of its models.
Jaguar Land Rover has spent £15m to update the security of its models, retrofitting new technology to more than 450,000 vehicles built as far back as 2016. These changes were designed to prevent thieves fooling the car into thinking one of the genuine keys was present.
Additionally, the firm has committed to ongoing funding for the police to crack down on organised crime networks involved in the thefts.
Police National Computer data shows that since January 2022, only 0.2% of new Range Rover and Range Rover Sports have been stolen, while only 0.3% of Defenders have been affected since the car’s launch in 2020. DVLA data had previously shown that Land Rover was the the most-stolen make, with one in 100 vehicles reportedly taken in the 12 months to March 2023.
