Range Rover insurance: owners to receive £1800 towards cover

Land Rover is to contribute up to £150 per month towards insurance cover for owners of Range Rover and Range Rover Sport models for up to three years.

In response to rising premiums in the wake of criminals targeting high-value SUVs, Land Rover is providing monthly payments of £150 towards the cost of cover when insured through the firm’s own Land Rover Insurance scheme.

According to Land Rover, the average premium for vehicles covered by its insurance scheme is £180 per month, which could mean slashing annual insurance bills from £2160 to just £360 depending on the insurer’s personal circumstances. The move could effectively underwrite the cost of cover for some drivers.