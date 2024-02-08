Jaguar Land Rover takes drastic steps to tackle car thieves

Relay theft is no longer an issue on the latest JLR models because they are sold with keys that have ultra wideband (UWB) keys (pictured above left). These can detect the exact distance of the key from the car, and only allow the doors to be unlocked if it is right next to the vehicle.

The reduction this had caused in thefts of vehicles fitted with UWB technology has been significant, according to JLR. It says not a single vehicle with UWB technology has been stolen, and those that have been claimed for on insurance were subject to different types of crime, such as fraud.

JLR’s efforts are also having a positive effect on overall theft rates for the group’s cars, with thefts of some models down significantly. For example, Range Rover Sport thefts were down by 29% in 2023 compared with 2022.

Thefts of cars fitted with UWB technology in 2023

Make and model

No sold No stolen in 2023 % stolen in 2023 Range Rover Sport 14,868 15 0.1% Land Rover Defender 45,262 134 0.3% Range Rover 12,810 11 0.8%

Walkaway locking

To further enhance the security of more Land Rover models, the company is also expanding the roll-out of its walkaway locking feature. This automatically locks and alarms the vehicle when the key is taken 2.5 metres away from the car, meaning the car will be safe and secure even if the owner has forgotten to physically arm it.

For convenience, the car unlocks automatically when the key is next to it, so there’s no need to press a button to open the car. This technology is already standard on the latest Range Rover, and Range Rover Sport, and it will now be added to the Velar and Defender.