Jaguar Land Rover takes drastic steps to tackle car thieves
The Jaguar Land Rover car group is working with the police and upgrading secondhand cars up to eight years old to stop them from being targeted by criminal gangs...
The latest security initiative by the Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) group is an investment of hundreds of thousands of pounds to pay for ongoing funding for the police to identify and crack down on organised crime networks involved in vehicle theft. It is one measure introduced by the firm to tackle car theft, which has soared in recent years, with Land Rover models among the most popular with criminals.
By working directly with the police, JLR aims to disrupt the illegal trade in stolen car parts, and increase the policing of UK ports through which millions of pounds worth of stolen parts are regularly shipped abroad.
JLR’s own in-house security experts already work closely with the police, going out with them regularly to examine stolen cars that have been recovered to assess the methods used. They also share their knowledge of the hardware used to steal vehicles with the police so they can recognise it if they come across someone with it.
This information will become more useful later this year when the Criminal Justice Bill becomes law and it becomes illegal to make and possess the equipment used for vehicle theft, including re-coding devices like the one pictured below. When this happens, the police will be able to prosecute anyone found with car theft paraphernalia.
Electronic control unit software update
This latest measure will run alongside the extension of a £10 million vehicle software update first announced in November 2023 to secure the body control modules (BCMs) of secondhand JLR models. So far, 83,000 vehicles first registered between 2018 and 2022 have been given the security upgrade, and it will now be rolled out to a further 368,000 vehicles, dating back to 2016.
The 20-minute fix stops thieves from using devices like the one pictured below to programme a new key for a car via its onboard diagnostic port, and means that only the car’s two original keys can be used to control it. This effectively makes the cars impenetrable to thieves using the relay theft technique, which involves a pair of criminals grabbing the key entry data from a keyfob in the owner’s house and projecting it to a second unit next to the car to open it and drive away.
Land Rover reports that police forces are already seeing a reduction in the number of thieves using the relay method to try to steal all makes of cars, and it’s hoped this method will continue to decline.
Land Rover is contacting owners of all vehicles registered from 2016-on on a rolling basis, but it is also urging owners to contact their local dealer to book their car in for the software fix.
Ultra wideband keys
Relay theft is no longer an issue on the latest JLR models because they are sold with keys that have ultra wideband (UWB) keys (pictured above left). These can detect the exact distance of the key from the car, and only allow the doors to be unlocked if it is right next to the vehicle.
The reduction this had caused in thefts of vehicles fitted with UWB technology has been significant, according to JLR. It says not a single vehicle with UWB technology has been stolen, and those that have been claimed for on insurance were subject to different types of crime, such as fraud.
JLR’s efforts are also having a positive effect on overall theft rates for the group’s cars, with thefts of some models down significantly. For example, Range Rover Sport thefts were down by 29% in 2023 compared with 2022.
Thefts of cars fitted with UWB technology in 2023
|Make and model
|
No sold
|No stolen in 2023
|% stolen in 2023
|Range Rover Sport
|14,868
|15
|0.1%
|Land Rover Defender
|45,262
|134
|0.3%
|Range Rover
|12,810
|11
|0.8%
Walkaway locking
To further enhance the security of more Land Rover models, the company is also expanding the roll-out of its walkaway locking feature. This automatically locks and alarms the vehicle when the key is taken 2.5 metres away from the car, meaning the car will be safe and secure even if the owner has forgotten to physically arm it.
For convenience, the car unlocks automatically when the key is next to it, so there’s no need to press a button to open the car. This technology is already standard on the latest Range Rover, and Range Rover Sport, and it will now be added to the Velar and Defender.
Land Rover insurance
In spite of Land Rover’s efforts, many vehicle owners have been struggling to find affordable insurance cover for their cars, especially in London, which is the UK’s car theft hotspot. So JLR has also launched its own insurance policy for owners. It is also working with the Association of British Insurers to provide them with the latest vehicle theft information to encourage their members to bring premiums down.
For all the latest reviews, advice and new car deals, sign up to the What Car? newsletter here
Read more: Most stolen cars of 2023
Best family SUVs 2024: our favourite SUVs for kids and cargo
Want practicality, class and an elevated driving position in a relatively compact and affordable package? These are the top 10 cars you should be looking at – and the ones that are best avoided
Range Rover Sport long-term test
This luxury SUV aims to blend the opulence of the latest Range Rover with a sharper drive, but does it succeed? We've been living with a nearly new example to find out