Best sports SUVs 2025 reviewed and rated - and those to avoid

In a class that’s becoming increasingly defined by cars that are weighty, complex and pricey, the Ford Puma ST takes the opposite approach.

It comes with either a turbocharged 1.5-litre petrol engine or a 168bhp 1.0-litre unit with mild-hybrid tech to help lower your fuel bills. The 1.5 is peppier than the 1.0, and it comes with a manual gearbox rather than the automatic gearbox which comes with the smaller engine.

Although the 1.5 produces ‘just’ 197bhp, it’s a joy to drive because you can work the engine to your heart’s content with the six-speed manual gearbox. In fact, if you want such a feature in your sports SUV, the Puma ST is almost unique.

At times, the Puma ST can give you the impression that you’re driving a hot hatch (other than the fact that you sit up slightly higher). That’s helped by the optional Performance Pack, which adds grippy Michelin Pilot Sport 4S tyres, launch control and a limited-slip differential (LSD) for some extra excitement. The LSD is a handy addition because it gives you more traction on the way out of corners.

Being based on the regular Ford Puma small SUV, the Puma ST is a practical car, too. The boot can swallow up to six carry-on suitcases, while passengers in the back should have enough space to enjoy the ride.

"The 8.0in infotainment system has been replaced with a 12.0in unit on the latest model. It comes with Amazon’s Alexa assistant, so you can speak to your car naturally to do things like set a sat-nav destination or change the radio station." Neil Winn, Deputy Reviews Editor