Best sports SUVs 2025 reviewed and rated - and those to avoid
If you want performance as well as practicality and an elevated driving position, the sports SUVs in our top 10 should be on your shortlist. We also reveal the models we'd avoid...
If you’re looking for an SUV that prioritises sport over utility (SUV stands for Sport Utility Vehicle), then you’ve come to the right place. Sports SUVs are a type of car that are fun and fast, but also practical enough to live with every day.
So, to help separate the best from the rest, we’ve named the top 10 sports SUVs you can buy. But before we show you the list, it’s worth noting that this class features a wide variety of models, including SUVs large and small. One thing they all have in common is a powerful engine, and handling and thrills are very much on the agenda, too.
To define the list, our team of road testers have spent countless hours testing every single sports SUV on sale, both on the road and on track. We’ve also driven the regular versions of each model so we can see how much fun has been added to the equation.
If cars on this list appeal to you, just click on the appropriate links to read our full review or see how much you can save by using our free New Car Deals service. Alternatively, read our rundown of the best SUVs on sale today.
Our pick: S 5dr Tiptronic S
Strengths
- Powerful engines
- Fantastic handling for a big SUV
- Classy interior
Weaknesses
- Expensive to run
- Stingy kit list
- Air suspension costs extra on some versions
It’s hard to make a case that a near-£100,000 car can be considered good value, but the Porsche Cayenne Coupé gets mighty close. That’s because it comprehensively outperforms the twice-the-price Lamborghini Urus, and edges the £175,000 Aston Martin DBX.
We think the Cayenne Coupé S – the second rung of the range – is best, because it brings a snarling, rumbling 468bhp V8 to the party, along with a 4.7sec 0-62mph time. It’s more riotous than the entry-level V6 engine, although we wouldn’t blame you if you decided to spend another £10,000-or-so on the even more focused GTS.
In any guise, the Cayenne Coupé is incredibly agile, grippy and almost entirely devoid of body roll, particularly if you choose the £5000 adaptive air suspension – an option which endows the SUV with almost luxury-car levels of comfort. That air of sophistication extends to the interior, where you’ll find first-rate materials and a superb 12.3in infotainment system.
"The dash-top stopwatch can be used to record track-day lap times; you simply press a button on the steering wheel at the start of each lap." Doug Revolta, Head of Video
Read our in-depth Porsche Cayenne review
Strengths
- Immensely enjoyable to drive
- Surprisingly big boot
- Great driving position
Weaknesses
- Occasionally bouncy low-speed ride
- Auto gearbox version is underwhelming
- A VW T-Roc R is bigger in the back
In a class that’s becoming increasingly defined by cars that are weighty, complex and pricey, the Ford Puma ST takes the opposite approach.
It comes with either a turbocharged 1.5-litre petrol engine or a 168bhp 1.0-litre unit with mild-hybrid tech to help lower your fuel bills. The 1.5 is peppier than the 1.0, and it comes with a manual gearbox rather than the automatic gearbox which comes with the smaller engine.
Although the 1.5 produces ‘just’ 197bhp, it’s a joy to drive because you can work the engine to your heart’s content with the six-speed manual gearbox. In fact, if you want such a feature in your sports SUV, the Puma ST is almost unique.
At times, the Puma ST can give you the impression that you’re driving a hot hatch (other than the fact that you sit up slightly higher). That’s helped by the optional Performance Pack, which adds grippy Michelin Pilot Sport 4S tyres, launch control and a limited-slip differential (LSD) for some extra excitement. The LSD is a handy addition because it gives you more traction on the way out of corners.
Being based on the regular Ford Puma small SUV, the Puma ST is a practical car, too. The boot can swallow up to six carry-on suitcases, while passengers in the back should have enough space to enjoy the ride.
"The 8.0in infotainment system has been replaced with a 12.0in unit on the latest model. It comes with Amazon’s Alexa assistant, so you can speak to your car naturally to do things like set a sat-nav destination or change the radio station." Neil Winn, Deputy Reviews Editor
Read our in-depth Ford Puma ST review
Our pick: V8 DBX707 5dr Touchtronic
Strengths
- Amazing acceleration and engine noise
- Great to drive yet mostly comfortable
- Roomy inside, with a big boot
Weaknesses
- As expensive to buy as you’d expect
- Very thirsty
- Not as solidly built as a Bentayga
Offering an immersive and interactive driving experience, wrapped in a luxurious package, the Aston Martin DBX is a more appealing all-round choice than the rival Bentley Bentayga or Lamborghini Urus.
Powered by a mighty 4.0-litre twin-turbocharged V8 petrol engine, the DBX 707 – our favourite version – can sprint from 0-62mph in a startling, supercar-rivalling 3.3sec. That's seriously impressive for a car that weighs 2.2 tonnes.
Perhaps the best thing about the DBX, though, is the way it manages to combine its agile handling with a comfortable ride.
"Fit and finish aren't quite up to Porsche standards, but the DBX is brightened inside by an eclectic mix of colours and materials. Even the driving mode selector knob can be colour matched to co-ordinate with the exterior trim." Will Nightingale, Reviews Editor
Read our in-depth Aston Martin DBX review
Our pick: T 5dr PDK
Strengths
- Performance ranges from punchy to rapid
- More rewarding to drive than most other SUVs
- High-quality interior
Weaknesses
- Some rivals are more spacious
- Important safety kit optional
- Thirsty petrol-only engines
Above everything else, sports SUVs have to deliver fun – and the Porsche Macan does so in spades.
You can have a V6-engined version in S or GTS trim, but our pick, the Macan T, has more than enough power from its 261bhp 2.0-litre petrol engine.
Like the Cayenne, the Macan T’s handling really helps it shine. It’s the most agile model in its line-up, because it's lighter than the larger-engined S and GTS. There’s also minimal body lean and you get lots of feedback through the steering.
The Macan has less rear space than both the Audi Q5 and BMW X3, though, and safety provisions are disappointing because most systems are optional extras.
"The Macan can be optionaed with a 10.9in touchscreen for the front passenger that can display journey information or stream video from Netflix and other providers, but a filter prevents it from being seen from the driver’s seat." Darren Moss, Deputy Digital Editor
Read our in-depth Porsche Macan review
Our pick: 2.2 D 210 Sprint 5dr AWD Auto
Strengths
- Entertaining handling
- Razor-sharp accelerator responses
- Generous standard kit
Weaknesses
- Engine only sounds good in Race mode
- Interior feels cheap in places
- Rear space is a bit tight
On paper, the Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio has all the ingredients to make a cracking sports SUV. For one thing, it has a four-wheel drive system developed by Maserati, and for another, its 512bhp 2.9-litre V6 petrol engine is borrowed from Ferrari.
That engine is certainly powerful. The Stelvio Quadrifoglio can sprint to 62mph from a standing start in a sports car-baiting 3.8sec, and keep going to a top speed of 176mph. You'd think that kind of power would be accompanied by an explosive soundtrack, but sadly the engine only sounds rorty once you engage race mode.
Remarkably for a big SUV, the Stelvio Quadrifoglio doesn't feel like it weighs a few tonnes. Indeed, thanks to precise steering and the added agility of its four-wheel drive system, it feels surefooted as you weave it along a country road. Ride comfort isn’t as good as in the Porsche Macan, but the firm suspension set-up is by no means harsh.
Interior quality lags behind both the Macan and the Audi SQ5, but there is enough room for four average-sized adults – alongside a decent amount of luggage.
"Red-blooded drivers will fall for the Stelvio’s playful nature on a country road; power is biased towards the rear wheels in traditional sports car style . However, it isn’t as tidy or composed as the Macan." Dan Jones, Reviewer
Read our in-depth Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio review
Our pick: TFSI Quattro Launch Edition 5dr Tiptronic
Strengths
- Ballistic performance
- Handles like a much smaller car
- Great interior quality
Weaknesses
- Heavy fuel consumption
- Distracting infotainment system
- Gearbox can be sluggish
The Audi RS Q8 is an outrageously fast SUV that can corner with incredible composure.
Like the cheaper SQ8, it has a 4.0-litre twin-turbocharged V8 petrol engine with a bassy exhaust note. But this RS model pumps out 592bhp, making it even quicker than its sibling, with a 0-62mph time of just 3.8sec.
The eight-speed automatic gearbox can be a little slow to react if you floor the accelerator, but it works well if you’re a little gentler, and the engine has so much grunt that it thrusts you forwards anyway.
The RS Q8 is well finished inside, and you get a decent-sized boot, making it more practical than some rivals. And, although it may seem pricey, it's cheaper than both the BMW X6 M Competition and the Porsche Cayenne Turbo Coupé.
"Inside, the RS Q8 doesn’t look dramatically different from lesser Q8s, but it feels beautifully built and you get a few racy features, including a G-meter, should you wish to know how much cornering force your passengers can withstand before they start to complain of motion sickness." Steve Huntingford, Editor
Read our in-depth Audi RS Q8 review
Strengths
- Thrilling handling
- Strong and flexible engine
- Well equipped
Weaknesses
- Firm ride
- Some road noise
- Not the roomiest
Blending the regular Volkswagen T-Roc's practicality with the performance of a hot hatch has created the T-Roc R. And on twisty roads, it handles brilliantly, with quick steering, vice-like grip and a four-wheel drive system than can direct more power to the rear wheels to help the car turn in to corners more eagerly.
The T-Roc R may 'only' have a 2.0-litre petrol engine putting out 296bhp, but it pulls strongly, works well with the seven-speed automatic gearbox, and can get you from 0-62mph in 4.7sec if you use the standard-fit launch control system. Ride comfort isn’t as good as some rivals, but it’s still better than that of the BMW X2 M35i.
The T-Roc R's interior is relatively spacious, with plenty of room for six-footers up front. And while the interior was originally let down by some cheap feeling plastics, these have since been upgraded.
"To get the most out of the T-Roc R, you’ll want to upgrade to Dynamic Chassis Control, which allows you to switch the car’s suspension between Sport, Comfort and Normal. In Sport, the T-Roc R has less body lean than rivals, making it even more engaging to thread along country roads." Lawrence Cheung, New Cars Editor
Read our in-depth Volkswagen T-Roc R review
Our pick: 300kW 55 Quattro 114kWh Sport 5dr Auto
Strengths
- Effortless performance and a great V8 noise
- Composed ride and tidy handling
- High-quality interior
Weaknesses
- Porsche Cayenne Coupé is more fun
- Distracting touchscreens
- Cheaper SQ7 is even more spacious
When the Audi SQ8’s 500bhp 4.0-litre turbocharged V8 petrol engine rumbles into life, you immediately know you’re in for a treat. Not only does it sound good, it also offers impressive performance; 0-62mph takes just 4.1sec.
Despite its performance focus, the ride is comfortable and the air suspension deals with potholes well. That performance does come at a cost, though, with the SQ8 managing just 20mpg even if you drive it gently.
Although it's not as spacious as its seven-seat sibling the Audi SQ7, it’ll fit three passengers in the rear pretty easily and they won't feel too hemmed in, even if they are tall.
"The range-topping Vorsprung SQ8 comes with electromechanical active roll stabilisation on the suspension. That means it has active anti-roll bars that prop up the vehicle up in corners to limit body roll without compromising ride quality." Stuart Milne, Digital Editor
Read our in-depth Audi SQ8 review
Strengths
- Very well equipped
- Surefooted and grippy handling
- Smart interior for the money
Weaknesses
- Not as practical as some family SUVs
- Fiddly dashboard controls
- Not the quietest car at 70mph
In its most powerful form, the Cupra Formentor has the performance to keep pace with rivals, such as the BMW X2 M35i.
Under the bonnet sits a 310bhp 2.0-litre petrol engine that helps the car achieve a 0-62mph time of just 4.9sec.
Through corners, the Formentor is agile. What's more, there's plenty of grip, due to the wider tyres that come with the most powerful version. Mind you, it doesn't thrill in the way that the very best sports SUVs can.
Inside, the Formentor is relatively well finished, featuring perforated leather and contrast stitching.
"The steering wheel mounted drive mode and engine starter buttons add a sporty feel to the Formentor, as does red ambient lighting." Neil Winn, Deputy Reviews Editor
Read our in-depth Cupra Formentor review
Our pick: 4.0T FSI V8 S 5dr Auto
Strengths
- Mind-bogglingly fast
- Comfortable ride
- Sharp handling
Weaknesses
- Rear head room is a little tight for tall adults
- Fuel economy in the low 20s
- Hefty purchase price
The Aston Martin DBX 707 is a better all-rounder, but if you're looking for an SUV that blends jaw-dropping looks with awesome pace and enough practicality to be usable every day, the Urus takes some beating.
Power comes from a 4.0-litre V8, with a couple of turbochargers strapped on for good measure. The result is a mighty 657bhp – enough to hurl the Urus from 0-62mph in just 3.5sec.
Just bear in mind that the Urus is very thirsty, and tall adults will wish they had more head room in the back.
"The angular dashboard vents and flip-up guard over the start/stop button in the Urus drill in the fact you’re in a Lamborghini, while swathes of leather and Alcantara ensure there’s as much luxury as there is theatre." Dan Jones, Reviewer
Read our in-depth Lamborghini Urus review
And the sports SUVs to avoid...
This most powerful version of Maserati's SUV pumps out 424bhp and its engine emits an entertaining snarl when you push on. However, stodgy handling and a bumpy ride make it hard to recommend. Read our review
How we choose the best sports SUVs
We test and assess every new sports SUV that goes on sale in the UK. That means we’re continually updating our list of the best sports SUV, so you can rest assured it will always tell you which are the best models to buy, and those to avoid.
The running order is influenced by feedback from more than 20,000 motorists who complete our annual reader survey, revealing the most important factors to them when buying a new car. As a result, we pay particular attention to the following areas:
Unsurprisingly, the most important thing for sports SUV buyers is how fast their car is off the line, and how strong its mid-range acceleration is. That means we not only measure standing start acceleration times up to 100mph, but we also find out how quickly each sports SUV can cover a quarter of a mile and one kilometre.
With any kind of performance vehicle, it’s vital that the car provides feedback to the driver to enhance their confidence in it. For sports SUVs, we pay particular attention to how far the car’s body leans in corners, how well the tyres grip and how responsive and communicative the steering is.
To award a rating for interior quality, we assess sports SUV in two main areas: perceived quality and build quality. The former assesses the tactility of materials and the premium finishes, particularly those occupants use frequently. When it comes to build quality, we look for the robustness of fixtures and fittings, and whether they feel flimsy or sturdy.
The ordering of our lists aren’t solely determined by these factors, though. In fact, every car undergoes hundreds of miles of testing across a huge range of criteria. Our how we test cars feature explains this in more detail.
FAQs
This is a far reaching question, but thanks to a combination of brilliant handling, (comparatively) light weight and compact dimensions the Ford Puma ST is ideal for British roads. It feels rather like a hot hatch to drive, which perhaps is unsurprising given it’s based on the now-discontinued Fiesta ST.
If you’re looking for an SUV that blends exceptional performance with a razor-edged sporting drive, you should look to the other end of the sports SUV market at the Aston Martin DBX707.
The 2025 Aston Martin DBX707 is the fastest accelerating SUV in the UK at the moment, recording a 0-60mph time of just 3.1sec. Its top speed is 193mph.
In our 2023 What Car? survey of the most reliable SUVs, the Porsche Cayenne topped the table for sports models. Its reliability rating of 98.7% proves that performance doesn't necessarily come at the expense of reliability.
Audi’s fastest SUV is the Audi RS Q8, which can accelerate from 0-62mph in just 3.8sec. Like many other Audis, it’s limited to a top speed of 155mph, but if you choose the optional carbon ceramic brakes, Audi will remove the electronic speed limiter to allow a 190mph top speed.