2025 Aston Martin DBX707 sharpens up with new tech and interior

The regular 542bhp DBX has been discontinued because it only accounted for around 10% of sales, meaning only the high-power, 697bhp DBX707 model (named after its metric power output) remains. As a result the car's official name switches from DBX to DBX707.

It retains the same 4.0-litre turbocharged V8 engine as before, which can send power to all four wheels via a nine-speed automatic gearbox. It can accelerate from 0-60mph in 3.1sec and head to a top speed of 193mph, making it faster than the Audi RS Q8, BMW X6 M and Lamborghini Urus. It should sound like it, too, with a revised exhaust system that can cycle through three modes to emit more of the Aston’s evocative V8 burble more of the time.

The new model has tweaked suspension to provide stability and handling response, and has calibrated steering which should build on the current car’s already-excellent agility.

Prices are yet to be confirmed, but a small increase over the current £197,300 DBX707 is likely. That could see prices pushed closer to both the Bentley Bentayga V8 S and Lamborghini Urus Performante.