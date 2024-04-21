2025 Aston Martin DBX707 sharpens up with new tech and interior
Aston’s own infotainment replaces ageing Mercedes setup; ‘entry-level’ DBX is dropped...
On sale Summer 2024 | Price from £210,000 (est)
It was The Jam which released its most enduring hit, That’s Entertainment, back in the 1980s. But if Paul Weller needed inspiration in 2024, he may well have sought out the new Aston Martin DBX707.
Nearly 40 years later, cars are increasing all about ‘that infotainment’ – a point made perfectly with the 2025 Aston Martin DBX707.
Out goes the old Mercedes-sourced infotainment system, which felt sluggish and lacked Android Auto connectivity, and in comes the firm’s latest tech which is similar to the system fitted to the Aston Martin DB12. In that car, we were impressed with the ease of operation and the sharp display – and that Android Auto and wireless Apple CarPlay both come as standard.
The latest DBX uses a similar panel of physical switches and buttons as the DB12, too, and at an exclusive preview event we found that whilst some of the buttons are small, they are at least easy to locate. And as with the DB12, they feel beautifully designed. It'll likely come down to personal preference whether drivers will prefer this layout, or the large touchscreen fitted to the latest Mercedes-AMG GLC 63.
The new infotainment system and control panel has required the dashboard to be completely redesigned, which now looks more modern and falls in line with the DB12 and forthcoming Aston Martin Vantage. There’s also a new digital instrument display which, unusually, is able to show Apple Maps when Apple CarPlay is activated.
Buyers can choose from a wider range of contrasting interior trim pieces, including oak veneers, titanium mesh and carbon fibre, and components such as the steering wheel, interior door and the air vents are new.
Three new interior trim options are available – Inspire Comfort, Inspire Sport and Accelerate – each with differing embroidery and quilting, in addition to further scope for individual customisation through the Q by Aston Martin service. A Bowers & Wilkins audio system is available as an option for the first time in the DBX, producing 1600-watts of sound through 23 speakers.
Interior space is unchanged, but the rear legroom remains the best of any ultra-high performance SUV, and there’s plenty of headroom for all occupants – even factoring in the standard-fit full-length sunroof. The boot’s 638 litres slots neatly between the 484 litres of the Bentley Bentayga and 772 litres of the Porsche Cayenne.
Five new paint colours and two new 23in alloy wheel designs offset the minimal exterior tweaks. Here, new pop-out door handles which present themselves when the car is unlocked and new swivelling door mirrors are the key changes, the latter featuring improved cameras to support more advanced Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) and larger mirror glass for greater rearward visibility.
The regular 542bhp DBX has been discontinued because it only accounted for around 10% of sales, meaning only the high-power, 697bhp DBX707 model (named after its metric power output) remains. As a result the car's official name switches from DBX to DBX707.
It retains the same 4.0-litre turbocharged V8 engine as before, which can send power to all four wheels via a nine-speed automatic gearbox. It can accelerate from 0-60mph in 3.1sec and head to a top speed of 193mph, making it faster than the Audi RS Q8, BMW X6 M and Lamborghini Urus. It should sound like it, too, with a revised exhaust system that can cycle through three modes to emit more of the Aston’s evocative V8 burble more of the time.
The new model has tweaked suspension to provide stability and handling response, and has calibrated steering which should build on the current car’s already-excellent agility.
Prices are yet to be confirmed, but a small increase over the current £197,300 DBX707 is likely. That could see prices pushed closer to both the Bentley Bentayga V8 S and Lamborghini Urus Performante.
