Types of suspension: adaptive suspension explained

A dependent suspension system acts on the left and right wheels of the car at the same time, while an independent suspension system controls the forces on all four wheels independently.

Springs

Most modern car suspension systems have a spring above each wheel, which absorbs energy when the wheel hits a bump.

Shock absorbers

Again, there’s one of these for each wheel, and they either sit close to the coil spring or inside it – in which case they’re known as struts. The most common strut suspension is the MacPherson strut, which is widely used on the front ends of many different cars. It’s named after its inventor, Earl MacPherson.

Shock absorbers contain a piston and hydraulic fluid that help the car recover from hitting a pothole by releasing the energy that goes into the spring in a controlled way. When the car hits a pothole the piston is pushed into the fluid, forcing it in one direction, then, when the fluid changes direction it slowly goes back to its original position while the piston releases gently.

Anti-roll bar

This is usually a metal bar that connects the right and left wheels of your car in the lower part of the suspension. It enhances the car’s overall stability and reduces body roll during cornering.

When your car turns, the weight shifts to one side, causing the body to roll or lean towards that side; the anti-roll bar works against this by transferring some of the suspension movement from one side of your car to the other. It helps the car maintain contact with the road and improves grip and handling.