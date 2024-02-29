Best used Volkswagens

Very few cars have the classless appeal of the Volkswagen Golf and, with this seventh-generation model, which ran from 2013 up to the beginning of 2020, VW managed to come up with a family car that was not only as multi-talented as its predecessors but also improved on them significantly.

For starters, there’s the range of 1.0, 1.4 and later 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol engines that punch far above their weight in terms of performance yet return impressive fuel efficiency. Then there are the 1.6 and 2.0-litre diesel engines for those who travel on the motorway every day.

If you do a high mileage – say, 10,000 miles a year or more – you’re probably best off with one of the diesel versions, thanks to their impressive fuel economy. Our favourite is the 2.0 TDI 150.

If you do a lower mileage, though, a petrol version should suit you fine and might pose less of a reliability risk later in life. Petrol-powered Golfs are quieter and smoother to drive, yet are just as punchy and almost as efficient as their diesel brethren. Our favourite among the older cars is the 1.4 TSI 125, and on later cars the 1.5 Evo 130 version.

We found: 2019 Volkswagen Golf 1.5 TSI SE Nav, 50,818 miles, £12,830

Find used Volkswagen Golf cars for sale