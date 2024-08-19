Deal of the Day: Save up to £4150 on a new Volkswagen Golf

That said, depending on what sort of driving you do, even the most affordable version of the Golf – the Volkswagen Golf 1.5 TSI Life – could be all the car you’ll need. Entry-level Life trim gets such goodies as adaptive cruise control, front and rear parking sensors and sat-nav.

However, the 113bhp petrol engine which comes as standard takes a while to get up to motorway speeds, so we’d recommend upgrading to the Volkswagen Golf 1.5 TSI 150 Match if you can. As well as getting a bump in power – up to 148bhp – this version gets some extra kit, including tinted rear windows, keyless entry and a rear-view camera. You can currently save up to £3863 on this, our pick of the range, when you buy through What Car?.

The biggest discount, meanwhile, is available on the Volkswagen Golf 2.0 TDI 150 DSG R-Line. The 148bhp 2.0 TDI 150 diesel engine should be more than quick enough for most drivers who need to cover lots of miles, and R-Line trim adds sportier styling, premium sports seats, sports suspension and more.