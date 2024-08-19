Deal of the Day: Save up to £4150 on a new Volkswagen Golf
The Volkswagen Golf is a stalwart of the family car class, and is our Deal of the Day for 19 August...
Much like the sport from which it gets its name, the Volkswagen Golf is so well-established that it can feel as though it’s been around for forever. Indeed, it’s one of the most long-lived contenders in the family car class, and counts other big-sellers like the Ford Focus and Honda Civic among its key rivals.
The Golf was updated earlier this year with a refreshed design and new infotainment tech, and you can already save thousands on the latest car when you buy through our free New Car Deals service.
- Buy a new Volkswagen Golf 1.5 TSI Life for £260 per month
- Save up to £3868 on a new Volkswagen Golf 1.5 TSI 150 Match
- Save up to £4150 on a new Volkswagen Golf 2.0 TDI 150 DSG R-Line
In addition to our exclusive Target Price discounts, Volkswagen is currently offering an extra £2500 off all petrol- and diesel-powered versions of the Golf (except the hot hatch variants). That means you could save more than £4000 on your next Golf when you buy a high-spec car using PCP finance.
That said, depending on what sort of driving you do, even the most affordable version of the Golf – the Volkswagen Golf 1.5 TSI Life – could be all the car you’ll need. Entry-level Life trim gets such goodies as adaptive cruise control, front and rear parking sensors and sat-nav.
However, the 113bhp petrol engine which comes as standard takes a while to get up to motorway speeds, so we’d recommend upgrading to the Volkswagen Golf 1.5 TSI 150 Match if you can. As well as getting a bump in power – up to 148bhp – this version gets some extra kit, including tinted rear windows, keyless entry and a rear-view camera. You can currently save up to £3863 on this, our pick of the range, when you buy through What Car?.
The biggest discount, meanwhile, is available on the Volkswagen Golf 2.0 TDI 150 DSG R-Line. The 148bhp 2.0 TDI 150 diesel engine should be more than quick enough for most drivers who need to cover lots of miles, and R-Line trim adds sportier styling, premium sports seats, sports suspension and more.
If you’d like to take advantage of one of these great Volkswagen Golf deals, then take a look at our free online New Car Deals service, or chat to a local dealer about how much you can save.
