Best family cars 2024 – top choices for you & your children

Family cars are still a hugely popular way to get around, despite the apparently unstoppable rise of the family SUV. And there remains a wide choice of models battling it out in this highly competitive sector of the market.

The demands of family life are a big ask for a car, of course. The very best offer an engaging and enjoyable driving experience, as well as the practicality, safety and reliability rating you’d expect.

We've tested every family car on the market, spending thousands of hours evaluating everything from engine performance to seat comfort, and from infotainment to how much we can fit into their boots. With that depth of testing, when we say the Toyota Corolla is Britain's best family car, it's an accolade you can trust.