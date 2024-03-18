Best 7-seat cars 2024 – and the ones to avoid

The Land Rover Defender is an iconic model. However, there’s nothing old-fashioned about the latest version, which is laden with kit and sumptuously appointed inside.

While the Defender can be had with anything from five to eight seats, it’s the mid-range Defender 110 we think makes the most sense. It is long enough for all passengers to be able to stretch their legs on longer drives and can be had with seven seats. Unlike many rival seven-seaters, its two rearmost pews have enough head and leg room for adults and access is good because the second row seats slide forwards.

Opt for our favourite D300 model and its 3.0-litre six-cylinder diesel engine provides plenty of power to haul a heavily-loaded vehicle around. The Defender isn’t a rough and ready off-roader, though. It’s just as refined as rival luxury SUVs, and the standard air suspension soaks up uneven surfaces better than a Volvo XC90.

And, when you compare it to alternatives, such as the BMW X7, on price, the Defender also represents good value for money. All in all, the Land Rover Defender is a superb all-rounder, and that’s why it’s our Seven-Seater of the Year.

"No matter which version of the Defender you go for, space for rear-seat passengers is plentiful. However, access to those seats is far easier in the longer Defender 110." – Will Nightingale, Reviews Editor

Read our Land Rover Defender review