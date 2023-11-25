The cars with the biggest boots

Whether you’re a car boot sale fanatic, a habitual Ikea shopper or a parent with loads of child paraphernalia to transport, you know the importance of having a big boot. Size is hard to judge, though – just because a car has a footprint bigger than Sasquatch’s, doesn’t mean it’ll swallow a Louis Vuitton luggage set.

So, we don't simply compare boot volume in litres, because that doesn't give a true representation of how much luggage a car will really swallow. To get a definitive answer on how much kit each model can carry, as part of every comprehensive road test, we also cram in as many carry-on suitcases as we can.

We use the space up to the load cover in hatchbacks, SUVs and MPVs, and seven-seaters are tested in five-seat mode (in other words, with the third row of seats folded down). Our cases measure 560 x 350 x 230mm.

Read on to find out which cars will enable you to transport your family and all of their kit in comfort. Remember, in each case you can click the links to learn more about each model with our in-depth reviews, or see how much we can save you with our free New Car Deals service.