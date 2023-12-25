Best large SUVs 2023 tried & tested – plus the one to avoid

For many people, large SUVs have replaced big saloons as the ultimate expression of modern motoring, and they make great family cars thanks to their spacious and practical interiors.

The best are also easy to drive, combining a calm ride with tidy handling, and a lofty driving position with user-friendly controls. But with so many models to choose from, it can be difficult to know where to start, so here we count down our top 10 – and name the large SUV to avoid.