Best MPVs and people carriers 2024 – reviewed and rated

Offering lots of practicality for not a lot of money is nothing new, but few stick the landing and avoid harsh compromise like the Dacia Jogger.

It's cheaper to buy than a Toyota Yaris small car, yet it's a very accomplished seven-seater and one that's decent to drive and comes with a good amount of kit. For the best value, we think the 109bhp petrol engine (badged 110 TCe) is the one to go for – over the hybrid version.

Its one-star safety rating (earned during safety testing by Euro NCAP) stops it from taking the win, but remember that every Jogger still comes with six airbags, Isofix child-seat mounts for the outermost seats in the second row, and automatic emergency braking. It's also worth remembering that if the rival Ford Galaxy and Volkswagen Touran were tested under these stricter conditions, they likely would score poorly compared with newer models.

Where the Galaxy and Touran score extra points over the Jogger is with their engines, which are altogether smoother, and have much better power delivery when you've loaded them to the gunwhales. That being said, those models also cost more than the Jogger to buy, and the Galaxy is only available from dealer stock. Indeed, its low price helped secured the Jogger the title of the Best Seven-Seater for Value at the most recent What Car? Car of the Year Awards.

“While many modern cars force you to use their touchscreens to change temperature, I liked that the Jogger takes a back-to-basics approach, with big physical dials which make keeping comfortable on the move a doddle.” – Lawrence Cheung, New Cars Editor

Read our in-depth Dacia Jogger review