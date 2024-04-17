Best plug-in hybrid cars 2024 – best and worst PHEVs named

It's a case of 'better late than never' for this plug-in hybrid version of the Mazda MX-30. You see, the electric MX-30 doesn't rank among our favourite electric cars, being hampered by a short official range and fast depreciation. The R-EV looks to address the first of those problems directly, by using a tiny engine to act as a generator for its battery – allowing you to go further.

The R-EV is also more powerful than regular MX-30, with 168bhp rather than 143bhp – resulting in a lower 0-62mph sprint time of 9.1 seconds.

As a cash buy, you'll pay less for the R-EV than you would for rivals including the DS 4 E-Tense and Kia Niro PHEV, and you should also benefit from lower running costs – although, as with most plug-in hybrids, you're unlikely to match the official economy figure of 283mpg unless you're able to plug the car in regularly.

Downsides? Well, the MX-30 shares the same space issues as its electric sibling, because there isn't much of it. And while its odd reverse-hinged rear doors add some visual drama of getting in and out, they can be tricky to use in narrow parking bays.

At the time of writing, prices for the Mazda MX-30 R-EV start from £31,495.

“Pressing the brake pedal on the MX-30 R-EV requires a bit more pressure than the one in the DS 4 E-Tense, but I don't think that's a bad thing, because its more precise response makes it easier to bring the Mazda to a halt smoothly.” – Will Nightingale, Reviews Editor