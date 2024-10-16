NEW REVIEWS:

Home
Slideshow
The longest-range plug-in hybrids
slideshow

The longest-range plug-in hybrids

Like the idea of a plug-in hybrid car, but want to spend as much time as possible on electric power? Here are the top 10 models with the longest electric ranges...

Author Avatar
by
George Hill
Published16 October 2024
The longest-range plug-in hybrids
Longest-range plug-in hybrids
Mercedes E-Class front right driving
Mercedes E-Class interior dashboard
Mercedes C-Class front cornering
Mercedes C-Class interior dashboard
Range Rover front cornering
Darren Moss road testing Range Rover
Range Rover Sport front cornering
Range Rover Sport interior dashboard
Mercedes GLC front driving
Mercedes GLC dashboard
Skoda Kodiaq front cornering
Skoda Kodiaq dashboard
Volkswagen Tiguan front cornering blue
Volkswagen Tiguan dashboard
VW Passat front cornering
VW Passat dashboard
Skoda Superb Estate front cornering
Skoda Superb Estate dashboard
VW Golf front right driving
VW Golf front interior
Image 1 of 21

If you need a car to help minimise your fuel costs, a plug-in hybrid (PHEV) can make a lot of sense. That’s because they essentially offer the best of both worlds; combining a combustion engine with an electric motor and a battery to give you the option of running on electric power for short journeys, and the engine on longer ones.

So, if you regularly cover a 30-mile round trip to work or to drop your kids off at school, for example, a PHEV could be the ideal choice for you. A PHEV can also be a good option if you're a company car driver, because their often low official CO2 emissions result in low benefit-in-kind (BIK) ratings.

So, which plug-in hybrids have the longest electric-only ranges? Here, we name the top 10 cars, and reveal how much you can save on each with our Target Price deal and free New Car Deals service. In each case, we've used the official WLTP electric-only ranges of each model, although we have also revealed real-world range figures where appropriate. 

If you like the idea of a PHEV and you want to reap the financial rewards, we have a top tip for you: you must charge it regularly. Otherwise, they can be quite inefficient, because the engine works harder to pull the weight of the motor and battery.

Slideshow story: please click the right-hand arrow above to continue, or simply scroll down if you’re reading on your mobile

News and advice
Tesla Model Y front cornering
News

New Tesla Model Y: electric SUV gains seven seats

Seat Arona with Target Price logo
Best of

The 10 cheapest SUVs you can buy: the UK's most affordable SUVs

2024 Audi A3 TFSIe PHEV front driving
News

2024 Audi A3 plug-in hybrid gets an official range of 88 miles

Best car polishes
Feature

Best car polishes 2024: the best ways to remove scratches and swirls

VW Golf eTSI engine
Advice

What is a mild hybrid car and should you buy one?

2025 BMW 2 Series Gran Coupé front driving
News

New BMW 2 Series Gran Coupé gains fresh look and revised engines

Also consider

Follow What Car? on our social channels
Haymarket

What Car? is part of Haymarket Automotive, a division of Haymarket Media Group © Haymarket Media Group 2024

IPSOIMPACTREPORT