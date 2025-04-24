New Mazda EZ-60 SUV majors on range and high-tech interior
On sale 2027 Price from £55,000 (est)
The Japanese bullet train was invented with the intention of simplifying long-distance travel with the use of super-modern technology – and these same values might have been in the minds of designers when they thought up the new Mazda EZ-60 SUV.
Indeed, the new Mazda EZ-60, acting as an electric counterpart to the CX-60, will count its long range and high-tech equipment among its best attributes.
It will be available with fully-electric and range-extender plug-in hybrid variants, both rear-wheel-drive. The latter will receive a 1.5-litre petrol engine which will act as a generator for a 31.7kWh (total capacity) battery.
That battery will drive a 255bhp electric motor and should reportedly achieve a combined range of 621 miles. On pure electric power, though, it can officially travel 100 miles, although this is according to China’s more lenient range test cycle.
No technical information about the BEV variant has been confirmed yet, but Mazda confirmed it should be able to travel up to 373 miles on China’s test cycle. How those figures translate to the tougher WLTP cycle used in Europe remains to be seen, but for context, the rival Audi Q6 e-tron can travel 326 miles in entry-level form.
We can imagine the EZ-60 BEV will be closely related to the Deepal S07 – a Tesla Model Y-rivalling SUV made by Chinese giant Changan, who has developed the EZ-60 alongside Mazda in a joint-venture – also resulting in the Mazda 6e saloon.
The Deepal S07, for reference, gets an 80kWh (total capacity) battery and a 214bhp rear-mounted motor. It can officially travel 295 miles on a single charge, and can charge at speeds of up to 93kW, with a 30-80% top-up taking 35 minutes.
The Mazda 6e also gets an 80kWh battery, as well as a smaller 68.8kWh option, officially yielding up to 345 miles between charges. That model offers 241bhp from its single electric motor.
Outside, the EZ-60 looks noticeably more angular than the 6e, but it dons some similar design cues, including thin LED daytime running lights and a lower grille outlined with LED lighting.
Inside, the EZ-60 gets a 26.45in infotainment screen spanning the width of the dashboard, alongside a head-up display containing range and speed information. Instead of traditional side mirrors, the EZ-60 gets screens mounted on the doors displaying footage from rear-view cameras.
There’s also a 23-speaker sound system with speakers integrated into the front-seat headrests for full surround sound. In keeping with its high-tech interior, the EZ-60 should get some impressive autonomous driving features too, including a parking assist function that manoeuvres your car into a bay when you’re not even in the car.
While it’s not currently confirmed if the EZ-60 will go on sale in the UK, it is likely it will arrive following its launch in China later this year. The 6e saloon’s 2026 UK arrival was confirmed earlier this year a short while after it went on sale in China.
