New Mazda 6e revealed: electric executive car gets 345-mile range

The 80kWh model, meanwhile, offers an official range of up to 345 miles between charges – more than most versions of the i4 and Model 3 can manage – and although it’s slightly down on power, at 241bhp, the 0-62mph still only takes 7.8sec.

When it comes to charging, the 6e can accept rated of up to 200kW, meaning a 10-80% top-up can take as little as 22 minutes if you use the fastest chargers. Inside, you’ll find a 10.2in digital instrument panel and 14.6in touchscreen infotainment system. It’s a shame that in some of Mazda’s other models, such as the CX-60 and CX-80 SUVs, physical controls are retained for the air-conditioning system, but in the 6e it’s controlled through the touchscreen. At least the icons look to be permanently displayed and relatively large, and there are shortcut icons with haptic feedback on the steering wheel. The i4, however, with its rotary controller, is likely to continue to set the standard for usability.

Other features of the 6e's interior include a wireless charging pad for your phone, a large You can't fit as much as into the 6e's boot as you can in the Model 3, but like that car, the Mazda comes with a second front boot – or 'frunk' – which could be useful for storing your charging cables. Prices are expected to start at around £42,000, making the 6e more expensive than its Model 3 rival, but a comparative bargain next to pricier electric executive cars such as the i4 and Polestar 2. Like its rivals, the 6e will also qualify for a low tax rate as a company car.