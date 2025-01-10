New Mazda 6e revealed: electric executive car gets 345-mile range
New Mazda 6e electric executive car will be offered with two battery sizes and up to 254bhp – here's everything you need to know...
On sale Early 2026 | Price from £42,000 (est)
Sometimes taking a break away from work can leave you feeling recharged, refreshed and ready to push on to new heights. The Mazda 6, for example, retired from public life in 2023, but is now back in a brand new guise – because it’s gone electric.
Now named the Mazda 6e, this new electric car will face rivals including the BMW i4 and Tesla Model 3 in a growing market for green executive cars.
There’ll be no mistaking a Mazda 6e on the street, because its light-up front grille, which flows into the LED lights, takes up almost the full width of the car. At the rear, a thin LED lighting strip again extends the full width. Other features include door handles which sit flush with the car’s bodywork, and chrome trim around the lower edges. Alloy wheels measuring 19in come as standard.
Buyers will have two battery options to choose from. Entry-level 68.8kWh models can officially travel up to 300 miles on a charge, and get 254bhp from a single electric motor, allowing for a 0-62mph sprint time of 7.6sec.
The 80kWh model, meanwhile, offers an official range of up to 345 miles between charges – more than most versions of the i4 and Model 3 can manage – and although it’s slightly down on power, at 241bhp, the 0-62mph still only takes 7.8sec.
When it comes to charging, the 6e can accept rated of up to 200kW, meaning a 10-80% top-up can take as little as 22 minutes if you use the fastest chargers.
Inside, you’ll find a 10.2in digital instrument panel and 14.6in touchscreen infotainment system. It’s a shame that in some of Mazda’s other models, such as the CX-60 and CX-80 SUVs, physical controls are retained for the air-conditioning system, but in the 6e it’s controlled through the touchscreen. At least the icons look to be permanently displayed and relatively large, and there are shortcut icons with haptic feedback on the steering wheel. The i4, however, with its rotary controller, is likely to continue to set the standard for usability.
Other features of the 6e’s interior include a wireless charging pad for your phone, a large You can’t fit as much as into the 6e’s boot as you can in the Model 3, but like that car, the Mazda comes with a second front boot – or ‘frunk’ – which could be useful for storing your charging cables.
Prices are expected to start at around £42,000, making the 6e more expensive than its Model 3 rival, but a comparative bargain next to pricier electric executive cars such as the i4 and Polestar 2. Like its rivals, the 6e will also qualify for a low tax rate as a company car.
For all the latest reviews, advice and new car deals, sign up to the What Car? newsletter here