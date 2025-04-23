New Genesis X Gran Equator previews future Land Rover Defender rival
Genesis showcases plans for a future off-roader, which will be offered in both electric and plug-in hybrid forms and features a refreshingly old-school interior design...
On sale 2028 | Price from £70,000 (est)
In the Bible, the book of Ecclesiastes proclaims that “there is no new thing under the sun,” but we’re fairly certain that even its writer couldn’t have predicted the Genesis X Gran Equator. Looking like the sort of car you might expect to find in a Sci-Fi film epic, it’s intended to preview a future off-roader which will count the Land Rover Defender and Toyota Land Cruiser among its key rivals.
The conceptual version revealed here looks like the big brother to today’s Genesis GV60 electric SUV, with squared-off proportions, chunky roof rails and tough body cladding around its lower edges adding to the impression of a tough off-roader. It sits on massive 24in wheels shod with all-terrain tyres.
While this concept is being shown as an electric car, the production model will be offered with both plug-in hybrid and electric power. The Defender is already available in plug-in hybrid form, and gets a combined 398bhp from its 2.0-litre petrol engine and electric motor, with an official electric-only range of 27 miles. And while today’s Toyota Land Cruiser is only offered with diesel power, an electric model will launch next year, likely borrowing its electric motor and battery from the firm’s bZ4X electric SUV.
A range-extender model, where a combustion engine acts solely as a generator to keep an electric vehicle battery topped up, is also on the cards. And while Genesis’ parent company, Hyundai, continues to develop Hydrogen technology for its future models, bosses ruled that out for powering any version of the X Gran Equator.
It’s likely that four-wheel drive will be standard, alongside various modes and assistance features designed to ensure that you keep moving even when the weather outside is biblical.
Inside, the X Gran Equator provides a refreshingly old-school design, with no large screens in sight. Instead, smaller displays mounted inside gauges show directions from the sat-nav, as well as an inclinometer and the direction of the front wheels. A smaller pod of dials in front of the driver show you information such as remaining range and speed.
Although that design is a move which Genesis says keeps the driver’s focus firmly on the road ahead, it’s expected that the production car will feature a more traditional infotainment setup. In the brand’s current range-topping SUV, the GV80, a 14.5in touchscreen controls most functions, but it can also be operated using a physical controller between the front seats.
Chunky grab handles feature on either side of the centre console, which includes a large space underneath for storing your odds and ends. Two boxes on the passenger side appear to provide even more storage space. Plus, if you fancy a family picnic, the front seats can swivel around to face those in the rear, like in a campervan.
Although in concept form there are only two rear seats, each with its own grab handle, the production version is likely to receive a more traditional three-seat bench. And while there’s no mention of how big the boot is, it does open in two sections, with a separate tailgate below the main boot, much like on the large and luxurious Range Rover. Each occupant gets their own sunroof to open, but on the production car that’s likely to be swapped for a more conventional panoramic roof.
While pricing is a long way from being confirmed, we’d expect the X Gran Equator to sit at the very top of Genesis’ line-up, meaning it’ll be the brand’s most expensive model. A likely price of around £70,000 would pitch the X Gran Equator into direct competition with the plug-in hybrid Defender, while also undercutting more premium off-roaders such as the Mercedes G-Class.
