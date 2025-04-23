New Genesis X Gran Equator previews future Land Rover Defender rival

Although in concept form there are only two rear seats, each with its own grab handle, the production version is likely to receive a more traditional three-seat bench. And while there’s no mention of how big the boot is, it does open in two sections, with a separate tailgate below the main boot, much like on the large and luxurious Range Rover. Each occupant gets their own sunroof to open, but on the production car that’s likely to be swapped for a more conventional panoramic roof.

While pricing is a long way from being confirmed, we’d expect the X Gran Equator to sit at the very top of Genesis’ line-up, meaning it’ll be the brand’s most expensive model. A likely price of around £70,000 would pitch the X Gran Equator into direct competition with the plug-in hybrid Defender, while also undercutting more premium off-roaders such as the Mercedes G-Class.

