Best cars for the snow 2023
With the UK bracing for cold weather, these are the best cars to drive if you find yourself travelling on icy or snowy roads...
Whether it's icy roads which may cause your car to slide or skid, or snow-strewn roads where your tyres can't find grip, it can be tricky to drive when the weather turns colder.
If you know you'll be venturing into slippery conditions often, then it's worth choosing a car with four-wheel drive. While some traditional off-roaders come with higher running costs, because power is sent to all four wheels all of the time, more modern systems are able to pick and choose when to activate four-wheel drive, depending on which driving mode you select, or when the car senses it is needed.
In this list, we're naming the best cars with which to tackle ice and snow. And while such weather conditions are only likely to be a regular occurrence if you life in the far north of the UK – and especially in areas including high parts of Scotland, northern England and Northern Ireland – it's becoming increasingly common to see sustained periods of colder weather elsewhere in the country.
Our road testers extensively test new models across the year, meaning they're tested on a variety of roads, and in a variety of weather conditions, including snow and ice. That means we're able to tell you definitively which models are the best to drive when the white stuff starts to fall. If you're interested in learning more about any car featured in this story, then follow the links through to our dedicated reviews, or click the links to see how much we can save you with our free New Car Deals service.
Every car on this top 10 is worth reading more about, but if you want the quick answer, then the Land Rover Defender is the best car to drive on icy, snowy roads. You can find out more about the Defender, including which version we recommend, below.
Land Rover Defender
Favourite version: 110 D300 xDynamic S
If you picture off-roading in your mind's eye, then chances are that the car you're seeing is a Land Rover Defender. This luxury off-roader has been used by everyone from James Bond to the royal family, and excels at tackling tough terrain.
While it's incredibly capable off-road, however, the latest version is even better on the road, absorbing most of the imperfections of battered British roads. It's also smoother during town driving than more hardcore off-roaders such as the Mercedes G-Class. The 296bhp D300 diesel engine is our recommended choice because it offers plenty of low-down pulling power, even on snow-covered hills. As a bonus, the Defender 110 is available with the option of special tyres to help grip on mud and snow.
The 110 version of the Defender might not have the comfort of other luxury SUVs such as the Audi Q7 or BMW X5, but a tall adult will still have plenty of space to stretch out in the rear seats in five-seat mode, while carrying seven is possible thanks to two 'jump' seats which pull up out of the boot floor. We managed to fit seven carry-on suitcases inside the 110's boot in our testing, which will be more than enough for most families.
Read our in-depth Land Rover Defender review >>
Pros
- Comfortable on the road, excellent off it
- Up to eight seats
- Slow depreciation
Cons
- Higher trim levels are very pricey
- Fuel economy and CO2 emissions are poor
- Tiny boot in 90 models
BMW X7
Favourite version: xDrive40d M Sport
xDrive is BMW-speak for four-wheel drive, so no matter the weather conditions, your X7 should continue to gallop along. And we do mean gallop, because this 40d diesel-engined version has 347bhp to put down, and in clear conditions can reach 62mph in just 5.9sec – making it faster than a rival Mercedes GLS 450d or Range Rover D350.
In addition, the X7's standard-fit air suspension should keep the ride pillow-soft, even if the ground underneath is a rutted track or snowy path, and while this is a big, heavy car, it feels surprisingly agile thanks to accurage, smooth steering. It's quiet, too, letting very little wind or road noise inside when you're on the motorway.
Most BMW buyers will opt for M Sport trim, and it comes loaded with goodies, including upgraded brakes and a beefier look compared with standard models.
Read our in-depth BMW X7 review >>
Pros
- Super quiet and comfortable
- Incredibly spacious and practical
- Great infotainment system
Cons
- There are cheaper alternatives
- Feels its size and weight on the road
- Looks won’t be to all tastes
Volkswagen T-Roc
Favourite version: 2.0 TSI 4Motion Style
In January 2023, we named the Volkswagen T-Roc as the best small SUV you can buy, but while it's the 1.0-litre petrol engine which we think will suit most buyers for most of the year, we reckon you'd be wise to choose this more powerful 2.0-litre option if mud, snow and ice are regular features on your local roads.
Not only does it come with more pulling power, but is also available with Volkswagen's 4Motion four-wheel drive system, which aims to keep your wheels turning even in slippery conditions.
We'd team that engine with Style trim, which is one rung up the ladder from entry-level Life, but gets you larger wheels, a larger 10.25in digital driver's display, and built-in sat nav among other goodies. Be warned that having four-wheel drive does eat into the T-Roc's available boot space, but in our tests we still managed to fit six carry-on suitcases – that's more than any version of the Seat Arona can handle.
Read our in-depth Volkswagen T-Roc review >>
Pros
- Comfortable ride and quiet on the motorway
- High-set driving position for a small SUV
- Good boot by class standards
Cons
- Touch-sensitive controls can be fiddly
- Upper trims and engine options are too pricey
- Unexciting handling (the Ford Puma is a sharper drive)
Range Rover Sport
Favourite version: D300 Dynamic SE
If you want to mix the go-anywhere ability of a Land Rover with luxury and comfort, then the Range Rover Sport is a good place to look. It's very capable in its own right in the rough stuff, and the 3.0-litre six-cylinder diesel engine you get with this version has plenty of pulling power. Plus, as with most cars on this list, there's the benefit of four-wheel drive to help keep you moving even when the snow is falling.
No version of the Range Rover Sport comes poorly equipped, but we'd recommend opting for Dynamic SE because it adds darker interior trim finishes and black roof lining to the already impressive haul of standard kit.
Nobody will struggle for space inside, and the quality of the materials on display is a match for the more expensive – and even larger – Range Rover.
Read our in-depth Range Rover Sport review >>
Pros
- Offers lots of Range Rover qualities for a lower price
- Incredible ability off-road
- Fantastic range on the PHEV model
Cons
- Cheaper than a Range Rover, but still very expensive
- Rivals are sharper to drive
- Land Rover’s reliability record is a concern
BMW X3
Favourite version: xDrive20d M Sport
There's a lot to like about the BMW X3, from the fact that every version feels great to drive, to its infotainment system, which eschews more modern setups by offering physical controls – which is a bonus when you're wearing gloves due to the cold weather.
There isn't a weak link in the X3's engine line-up, but we think the entry-level xDrive20d 2.0-litre diesel has all the pulling power most drivers will need. With 187bhp, it feels much punchier than the comparable engine in the Land Rover Discovery Sport, and even comes with mild hybrid technology to help lower your fuel bills. Plus, as its name suggests, this version also comes with four-wheel drive.
As with the X7 we saw earlier on this list, it's worth going for M Sport trim, because you get a sportier look and, via the optional M Sport Pro pack, adaptive suspension for a plusher ride.
Read our in-depth BMW X3 review >>
Pros
- Sharp handling
- Class-leading infotainment
- Strong engines
Cons
- Slightly firm ride in M Sport trim
- Popular 20d engine sounds relatively gruff
- Comparatively pricey PCP finance
Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo
Favourite version: 4S
The Taycan Cross Turismo differs from all the cars we've seen so far on this list, because it's fully electric – however, don't think that makes it an unworthy tool when the snow starts to fall.
In fact, with four-wheel drive, this 4S version feels remarkably sure-footed over any surface, while the slightly raised ride height of Cross Turismo models should help you to glide over raised mounds of snow.
In 4S form, the Taycan Cross Turismo receives 563bhp and a 0-62mph sprint time of 4.1sec. And while you're unlikely to get close to the 4S' official range figure of 301 miles in cold weather, we'd suggest that at least 200 miles between charges should be easily acheivable.
Read our in-depth Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo review >>
Pros
- Incredible point-to-point pace
- More spacious rear seats than in the coupé
- Wonderful interior quality
Cons
- You'll want to add a fair few options
- Range isn’t spectacular
- Non-electric rivals have bigger boots
Range Rover Evoque
Favourite version: P300e S
It should come as no surprise to see a third Land Rover model making this top 10 – after all, the brand's heritage is built on off-roading, and while the Evoque isn't quite as capable as its Defender or Range Rover Sport siblings, it can still carry you much further off the beaten track than rival family SUVs such as the BMW X1 or Volvo XC40.
Indeed, the Evoque has standard-fit four-wheel drive which can be tailored for different surfaces, as well as more ground clearance – and a greater wading depth, should the need arise – than any rival.
We'd opt for this P300e plug-in hybrid version, which mates a 1.5-litre petrol engine with an electric motor. Not only is it the fastest Evoque in the line-up, dropping the 0-62mph sprint time to 6.1sec, but it can also officially travel up to 38 miles on electric power.
Read our in-depth Range Rover Evoque review >>
Pros
- Great driving position
- Well-equipped
- Slow depreciation
Cons
- Limited boot space
- So-so fuel economy and emissions
- Land Rover’s reliability record
Skoda Karoq
Favourite version: 2.0 TDI 4x4 DSG SE L
As the spiritual successor to the iconic Skoda Yeti, it should come as no surprise that the Karoq offers immense value, excellent space for your passengers and all of their luggage, and enough variety in its line-up to ensure that there's a version to suit most drivers.
If you live somewhere where deep snow and slippery ice are regular visitors, then we think the strong pulling power of this 2.0-litre diesel engine will suit you well – plus, it's one of the few engine options to be available with four-wheel drive. This version also comes with an automatic gearbox.
No version of the Karoq will leave you wanting for kit, but we'd recommend stepping up to mid-range SE L trim, because this comes with luxuries including 18in alloy wheels, flexible rear seats, keyless entry and start and all-round parking sensors.
Read our in-depth Skoda Karoq review >>
Pros
- Good to drive
- Excellent space and seating flexibility
- Smart-looking and sturdy-feeling interior
Cons
- Seat Ateca is more fun to drive
- You can no longer specify an adjustable boot floor
- No hybrid options
Dacia Duster
Favourite version: Blue dCi 115 4x4 Extreme
Proving that you don't need to spend a lot of money to get a car that's terrifically capable for snow and ice, this version of the Dacia Duster small SUV combines a punchy 113bhp diesel engine with four-wheel drive – handy if you plan on towing, or on tackling rutted, muddy, snowy or sandy inclines.
Choosing a version of the Duster with four-wheel drive brings other benefits, including a more sophisticated rear suspension setup which helps to improve stability both on and off-road.
While Extreme may be the range-topping trim level, it's worth considering here for its rubber floor mats, which can help to keep your interior clean, as well as its beefy look.
Read our in-depth Dacia Duster review >>
Pros
- Seriously cheap to buy and run
- Spacious boot
- 4x4 version is very capable off road
Cons
- Body control and handling are poor compared with most rivals
- Interior feels cheap
- Low Euro NCAP safety rating
Audi A6 Avant
Favourite version: 40 TDI quattro Sport
Everything on this list so far has been SUV-shaped, but what if you either don't fancy something so tall, or need to carry more than the average family SUV might have space for? If that's the case, then you'll need an estate car which can handle the rough stuff – and that's exactly where this version of the Audi A6 Avant aims to please.
In terms of space, you'll fit more into the boot of the rival BMW 5 Series Touring or Mercedes E-Class Estate, but the differences are small. Plus, the Audi fights back with a stunning interior filled with higher-quality materials.
This version mates the punchy 40 TDI diesel engine with Audi's quattro four-wheel drive system, which should help you stay planted whether the road is coated with snow or ice, with Sport trim, which gets you luxuries including dual-zone climate control, leather trim, and 18in alloy wheels.
Read our in-depth Audi A6 Avant review >>
Pros
- Plush interior
- Strong engines
- Lots of tech
Cons
- Distracting infotainment system
- Air suspension available only on range-topping Vorsprung
- A BMW 5 Series Touring is even quieter
Best family SUVs 2023
Want practicality, class and an elevated driving position in a relatively compact and affordable package? These are the top 10 cars you should be looking at – and the ones that are best avoided
Land Rover Defender long-term test
Huge waiting lists underline how popular the Land Rover Defender is, but does it have the all-round ability and feel-good factor to justify its high price? We're living with one to find out