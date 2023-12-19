Best cars for the snow 2023

Whether it's icy roads which may cause your car to slide or skid, or snow-strewn roads where your tyres can't find grip, it can be tricky to drive when the weather turns colder.

If you know you'll be venturing into slippery conditions often, then it's worth choosing a car with four-wheel drive. While some traditional off-roaders come with higher running costs, because power is sent to all four wheels all of the time, more modern systems are able to pick and choose when to activate four-wheel drive, depending on which driving mode you select, or when the car senses it is needed.

In this list, we're naming the best cars with which to tackle ice and snow. And while such weather conditions are only likely to be a regular occurrence if you life in the far north of the UK – and especially in areas including high parts of Scotland, northern England and Northern Ireland – it's becoming increasingly common to see sustained periods of colder weather elsewhere in the country.