Winter driving guide 2023: how to prepare your car for winter

Winter is a double-whammy for tyres. Wet and damp conditions means it’s vital you’ve got plenty of tread left, and for the majority of drivers who use summer tyres all year round, you might find the rubber compound simply provides less grip. That makes it absolutely essential you ensure your tyres are safe and fit for purpose.

The first thing to do is check your tyre pressures. You can do this using a tyre pressure gauge. Our favourite is from Draper, costing around £12, but you can find the best tyre pressure gauges in our product test. Alternatively, most petrol station forecourts will have one, or you can speak to your local tyre fitter.

Simply remove each tyre’s dust cap in turn, press the gauge’s tip onto the valve and take the reading. The correct pressure will be outlined in your car’s handbook or on a sticker, either behind the fuel filler flap or in one in the door jamb. Remember that pressures may vary depending on wheel and tyre size, and according to how many passengers you’re carrying.

If required, use a tyre inflator or pump to ensure the tyres are at the correct pressure. Again, you can visit a petrol station or as a tyre fitter to do this, or you can buy your own to ensure you don’t get caught short. Our favourite is the Ring RTC6000, but you can find the best tyre inflators in our product test.

It’s important to check your tyres’ tread depth. The legal minimum is 1.6mm, but 3.0mm or more is strongly recommended by experts. You can use a tread depth gauge to take a reading. Alternatively, the outer rim of a 20p coin measures 1.6mm – pop the coin into the tread and if you can see any of the coin’s rim, replace your tyres immediately.