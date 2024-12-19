How to change a car headlight bulb – a step-by-step guide

The lights on your car are the safety feature you never really think about. They ensure you can see – and be seen – at night, and give other road users vital information about which direction you’re travelling.

Making sure your car’s lights are in full working order is a legal requirement, too. If they’re not working or poorly adjusted, you’ll risk being stopped by the police.

Chances are you’ll rely on your car’s lights more in the depths of winter than at any other time of the year; because of the long nights and the likelihood of visibility-sapping rain, mist or fog, lights are essential.