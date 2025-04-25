MG Cyber X revealed: pop-up headlights for boxy new SUV
The new MG Cyber X will showcase new battery tech and some Land Rover Defender-rivalling looks...
On sale 2027 Price from £45,000 (est)
The game Cyberpunk 2077 imagines a society twenty years in the future that’s dominated by technology – and we can expect that the MG Cyber X SUV will bring some similarly heavy tech to live up to its name.
Thanks to its 4x4-inspired design cues, the Cyber X concept sports some rugged looks that evoke the likes of the Land Rover Defender and Mercedes EQB, with its upright, boxy shape and chunky off-road appearance.
However, in terms of size, it’ll slot in just below the new MG S5 EV in the brand’s lineup, so with slightly dinkier proportions, the Cyber X will likely be a similar size to small electric SUVs like the Kia EV3 and Smart #1.
Still in concept form, no technical information about the Cyber X has yet been revealed, but it’s likely that it will be underpinned by new cell-to-body technology. That means it’ll integrate battery cells into the body of the car, which should free up the space that a battery pack would usually take up. Similar tech is used on the Leapmotor C10 – that car gets a 69.9kWh (usable capacity) battery and a 215bhp electric motor, for an official range of 263 miles.
For reference, the #1 can officially cover 273 miles on a single charge, and we’d expect the Cyber X to be in a similar ballpark. More impressively, the rival Kia EV3 offers an official 375 miles in Long Range guise.
The Cyber X offers a visual nod to the past with some unusual pop-up headlights inspired by, according to MG, the Ferrari Testarossa of the 80s and 90s. In terms of more modern touches, it gets a lightbar spanning the width of both the front and rear and illuminated MG badges.
The concept was displayed at the Shanghai Motor Show without an interior, but the Cyber X could receive a similar interior to its Cyberster stablemate. That car has a 10.3in driver’s display behind the wheel flanked on either side by two 7.0in touchscreens. We found that system to be quite slow to respond, but it could be upgraded by the time the Cyber X hits the road.
It’s unclear when, or even if, the Cyber X will hit the UK market. In the same way that the Cyberster sports car is MG’s statement model, it’s likely that the Cyber X will follow suit, and so it might not be priced as affordably as other MG models like the HS and ZS family SUVs. For that reason, prices could start at around £45,000.
For all the latest reviews, advice and new car deals, sign up to the What Car? newsletter here