MG Cyber X revealed: pop-up headlights for boxy new SUV

For reference, the #1 can officially cover 273 miles on a single charge, and we’d expect the Cyber X to be in a similar ballpark. More impressively, the rival Kia EV3 offers an official 375 miles in Long Range guise.

The Cyber X offers a visual nod to the past with some unusual pop-up headlights inspired by, according to MG, the Ferrari Testarossa of the 80s and 90s. In terms of more modern touches, it gets a lightbar spanning the width of both the front and rear and illuminated MG badges.

The concept was displayed at the Shanghai Motor Show without an interior, but the Cyber X could receive a similar interior to its Cyberster stablemate. That car has a 10.3in driver’s display behind the wheel flanked on either side by two 7.0in touchscreens. We found that system to be quite slow to respond, but it could be upgraded by the time the Cyber X hits the road.