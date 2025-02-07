Best small electric SUVs 2025 – the practical EVs to keep your family moving
There are plenty of small electric SUVs to choose from, but the gap between the best and worst models is large indeed – which models should be on your shortlist, then, and which should you avoid?...
Not so long ago, there were only a few electric SUVs to choose from, but now a growing number of families are finding that practical transport doesn't rule out electric power – indeed, most brands now count an electric SUV among their ranks.
Such is the breadth of variety available that these days we've split the electric SUV class in two, catering for both small and large models. We judge a small electric SUV to be any model measuring less than 4400mm in length. And while that means larger electric SUVs such as the Kia EV9 won't be present here, you'll still find plenty of practical electric models.
Despite the growing number of contenders in the small electric SUV market, our team of expert road testers put in the same extensive effort as they do for every other class. That means we've driven every model available over hundreds of miles, both on public roads and back-to-back against key rivals at our private test track. And that means that when we name the best small electric SUVs, it's a verdict you can base your buying decision on.
Of course, it's worth knowing which models to avoid as well as which ones to choose, which is why we've also named the worst small electric SUV at the bottom of this story. Plus, we've answered some of the most commonly asked questions around owning a small electric car.
Remember, if any of the cars here take your fancy, you can click the links to read more about them in our in-depth reviews, or see how much we can save you with our free New Car Deals service.
Kia EV3
Our pick: 148kW Air 58.3kWh 5dr Auto
Strengths
- Attractive entry price
- Long range (especially in the, er, Long Range)
- Comfortable ride
Weaknesses
- Rivals have more versatile rear seats
- Not very agile
- Monthly PCP repayments are fairly high
The Kia EV3 builds on what is already a successful formula. After all, the brand's other electric SUVs include the What Car? Car of the Year-winning EV6, and the EV9, which is among the best seven-seat electric cars. And, as you'd hope, the EV3 distills the best parts of those models down into a smaller package.
Even the cheapest versions can travel up to 270 miles on a charge according to official figures, while the Long Range models up that figure to 375 miles – more than rivals including the Hyundai Kona Electric and Mini Aceman can manage.
Buyers seeking the raised-up driving position of a traditional SUV will like the EV3, while elsewhere we like the EV3's fast-responding infotainment system and physical rocker switches to control the climate. And while the EV3's interior quality isn't up there with the class best, it stacks up well against similarly priced rivals.
Speaking of pricing, you'll pay more for an EV3 than you would for a Jeep Avenger Electric or Aceman, but it still represents good value for money considering its range and how much standard kit you get for your money.
"Some electric SUVs are compromised in how much they can carry, but I was pleased to find that I could fit six carry-on suitcases into the EV3's boot. That's the same as the super-spacious Skoda Elroq." – Dan Jones, Reviewer
Read our in-depth Kia EV3 review
Our pick: 200kW Premium 66kWh 5dr Auto
Strengths
- Good to drive
- Smart interior
- Great safety rating
Weaknesses
- Slightly choppy low-speed ride
- Efficiency could be better
You may remember Smart for making tiny petrol and electric city cars which, while small in footprint, never really wowed us. These days, though, Smart is an electric car specialist, and has moved on to making larger cars. The largest one currently offered is the Smart #3, which counts the Peugeot e-3008, Skoda Enyaq Coupé and Volvo EC40 among its key rivals.
Every version is surprisingly nippy, with the 0-62mph sprint dispatched in 5.8sec, thanks to the pulling power of its 268bhp electric motor. The range-topping Brabus model drops that time to 3.7sec, thanks to its four-wheel drive system and power hike to 422bhp, but it's a lot more expensive to buy.
Compared with its Smart #1 sibling (more on that car below) you sit lower to the ground, which is mean to give you a sportier driving experience. And while you won't be confusing the #3 with a sports car, its handling is decent, with precise, well-weighted steering. The ride is smooth over most surfaces, too.
You can't get quite as much luggage into the boot of the #3 as you can into the EC40, but there should still be enough for your holiday luggage. Plus you'll pay less for the #3 than you would for the Volvo in the first place.
"While I enjoyed driving the #3 in the day, I was especially impressed at night. Why? well, there's ambient lighting behind each of the air vents, which lend them the feel of instruments in an aircraft cockpit." – Will Nightingale, Reviews Editor
Read our in-depth Smart #3 review
Our pick: 200kW Premium 66kWh 5dr Auto
Strengths
- Great to drive
- Plush, high-quality interior
- Great safety rating
Weaknesses
- Small boot
- Slightly choppy low-speed ride
- Efficiency could be better
Like its larger sibling above, the Smart #1 is an electric SUV hailing from a brand traditionally associated with far smaller cars. It's seriously impressive, too, with even entry-level versions offering an official range of up to 260 miles between charges – enough for the needs of most buyers. The premium model ups that figure to 273 miles, but it's worth noting that the rival Kia EV3 can travel further still in Long Range form.
The EV3 is also a bit smoother over rougher sections of Tarmac, but that's not to say that the #1 is ever uncomfortable. Similarly, an Alfa Romeo Junior is more fun to thread along a twisting country road, but the #1 does provide sweet enough steering if you choose the heaviest of its settings. Refinement is generally good, too.
Inside, you'll find a 9.2in digital driver's display which is bright and easy to read, and a 12.8in infotainment touchscreen which is very responsive to your inputs. We just wish there were physical controls for the air-conlike you get in the EV3 and Kona Electric.
"I like my music, so if I was in the market for a #1, I'd consider going for a Premium or Brabus version, which come with a premium Beats stereo system." – Oliver Young, reviewer
Read our in-depth Smart #1 review
Our pick: 200kW Single Motor Plus 51kWh 5dr Auto
Strengths
- Good to drive
- Smart interior – particularly in Ultra spec
- Competitive entry-level price against rivals
Weaknesses
- Rear space isn't great
- Efficiency could be better
- Interior controls could be more user-friendly
It might be the smallest car which Volvo makes, but the EX30 has a big pool of talent on its side. For one thing, it's easy to drive, with even the cheapest single-motor versions able to reach 62mph in less time than any Hyundai Kona Electric, Jeep Avenger or Kia Niro EV.
The well-judged pedal responses make driving the EX30 a smooth experience, especially around town where its regenerative braking system can be at its most efficient. Plus, the balance between a comfy ride and entertaining handling is almost spot-on, with a smoother ride than you'd find in the Kona Electric or #1.
Where the EX30 falls down slightly is in how far it can travel between charges, because entry-level versions have an official range of 209 miles, which is shorter than some rivals can manage. That said, you can opt for a larger 65kWh (usable capacity) battery which raises that figure to a far more palatable 295 miles. That's further than any version of the #1 could take you.
"While I was impressed to find I could fit more luggage into the EX30's boot than I could into the Smart #1, the rear of the Volvo is less accommodating for passengers." – Doug Revolta, Head of Video
Read our in-depth Volvo EX30 review
Our pick: 1.6 GDi Hybrid Advance 5dr DCT
Strengths
- Impressive range
- Plenty of space for occupants and their luggage
- User-friendly dashboard layout
Weaknesses
- Steering wheel short on reach adjustment
- Not much fun to drive
- Some motor whine around town
If you've ever suffered from range anxiety, you'll be interested in the Hyundai Kona EV. That's because, even equipped with its smaller battery, it can officially cover up to 234 miles between charges. That figure alone is more than some rivals can manage, but if you opt for the larger battery, it increases to 319 miles. That's truly impressive, and means some versions of the Kona Electric can travel further thanj the BYD Atto 3, Kia Niro EV and Smart #1.
There's more to Hyundai's small electric SUV than just long legs, though. Light steering makes it effortless to pilot the Kona Electric around tight city streets, and the brakes respond predictably, making it easy to bring the Kona Electric to a stop. It's not perfect, though – the #1 is quieter and does a better job at soaking abrupt impacts at higher speeds.
Inside, the Kona Electric doesn't feel quite as special as the #1, but everything at least feels well put together and able to stand up to family life. Plus, the menus on the 12.3in infotainment touchscreen are logically laid out and react quickly to your inputs. We're pleased to see physical controls for the air conditioning, too, rather than having to rely on the touchscreen.
"I'd advise stepping up to at least N Line S or Ultimate trim on the Kona Electric if you want blind-spot monitoring or rear-cross collision avoidance, since these don't come as standard lower down the range." – Stuart Milne, Digital Editor
Read our in-depth Hyundai Kona Electric review
Our pick: 1.2 Hybrid You 5dr e-DCS6
Strengths
- Soft, comfortable ride
- Cheaper than many alternatives
- Hushed at motorway speeds
Weaknesses
- Smaller battery has an underwhelming range
- Not as roomy as some rivals
- Competent handling but not fun or sharp to drive
Buyers seeking the most comfortable of rides would do well to look closely at the Citroën ë-C4. That's because where some rival small electric SUVs are rather firm, the Citroën is deliberately geared to being soft, and that means you're well cushioned against imperfections on the motorway or ruts and speed bumps around town. The downside to that is more upset when you go over something with a sharp edge, mind, and you'll find yourself bouncing along a country road more than you would in the Smart #1.
The ë-C4 isn't especially quick – entry-level models take a full 10 seconds to reach 62mph – and nor does it have a long range, with the cheapest models offering up to 221 miles and more expensive versions only stretching that to 250 miles. And nor is it especially entertaining, with handling that's predictable if not especially exciting. It is quiet, though, cutting out of a lot of the road noise which some rivals let in.
Elsewhere, we found that the front seats are comfy and adjust well for different shapes and sizes, and we're pleased to see physical controls for the air conditioning. Plus, a couple of adults will find that they can get more comfortable in the back of the Citroën than they could in the rival Mazda MX-30 – even if the Kia EV3 is even more spacious. You'll be able to get more of your luggage into the ë-C4's boot than you could in the Mazda, too.
"I think it would be easy to say that the ë-C4's low starting price makes it a bargain, but be warned - if you want a decent range, you'll need to spend more on the bigger battery" – Neil Winn, Deputy Reviews Editor
Read our in-depth Citroën ë-C4 review
Our pick: 115kW e-Altitude 54kWh 5dr Auto
Strengths
- Good driving position
- Competitively priced
- Relatively fast charging
Weaknesses
- Tight rear leg room
- Some rivals go even further on a charge
- Plenty of grey and scratchy interior plastics
It might be Jeep's first electric car, but the Avenger Electric actually has a fair amount of experience to fall back on. That's because, underneath, it shares many of its components with existing electric models including the Fiat 600e, Peugeot e-2008 and Vauxhall Mokka electric.
In some ways, the end result is a more accomplished small SUV than those models. The Avenger Electric has a decent range of up to 249 miles depending on which trim you choose, and the sole 154bhp electric motor on offer is nippy enough around town. A Hyundai Kona Electric, Kia Niro EV and Smart #1 are noticably quicker on faster roads, though.
The Avenger does a good job at cushioning you from lumps and bumps, but while its light steering makes weaving around tight city streets a breeze, you never feel involved in the driving process. And while there's more ground clearancer than rivals and some driving modes which are tailored to go off-road, don't expect the kind of unstoppable performance you'd get from a Jeep Wrangler.
"Here's a good tip to save some pennies – you don't get built-in sat-nav on the cheaper Avenger trim levels, but you do get Android Auto and Apple CarPlay smartphone mirroring, so you can use your phone's apps instead. I'd stick with a lower trim for that reason." – Dan Jones, Reviewer
Read our in-depth Jeep Avenger Electric review
Our pick: 115kW La Prima 54kWh 5dr Auto
Strengths
- Cheaper than its main rivals
- Relatively fast charging speed
- Comfortable low-speed ride
Weaknesses
- Relatively noisy on motorways
- Tight rear leg room
- Interior would benefit from higher quality materials
The Fiat 500 is undoubtedly a huge sales success, so it's understandable that the Italian brand would want to translate that success on to a larger product – and the result is the Fiat 600e. It shares plenty of parts with the Jeep Avenger above, as well as the Peugeot e-2008 and Vauxhall Mokka Electric, so shares many of the same advantages – and disadvantages – as those models.
No matter which version you go for, you'll get a 50.8kWh battery and a 154bhp electric motor which drives the front wheels. The result is a 0-62mph sprint time of 9.0sec, and while that feels perfectly fine around town, some rivals on this list are noticably more powerful on faster roads. The 600e's soft suspension means it leans over a fair amount in corners, while the ride is comfortable enough over potholes and other broken road surfaces, especially at lower speeds.
The 600e may have style on its side, but it's not the most practical of electric SUVs. An average-sized adult will find their knees touching the seat in front, for example, and the rear seats don't recline like they do in the rival Hyundai Kona Electric. At least the 360-litre boot has enough space for your holiday luggage.
"There's lots to like about the Taycan, but I think it's a shame that some of the functions for which its Audi E-tron GT sister car offers physical controls, the Taycan doesn't. Hitting some of the smaller icons on its infotainment touchscreen can be a pain while driving." – Neil Winn, Deputy Reviews Editor
Read our in-depth Fiat 600e review
Our pick: 207kW Elettrica Veloce 54kWh 5dr Auto
Strengths
- Sharp steering
- A lovely handling balance
- Superb seats in Veloce trim
Weaknesses
- Cramped in the back
- Relatively limited real-world range
- Slow-ish charging rate
Alfa Romeo's first electric SUV shares the majority of its components with cars including the Fiat 600e, Jeep Avenger Electric and Peugeot e-2008, but don't go thinking that it's just a carbon copy of those models – because Alfa Romeo's engineers have put a greater emphasis on driver interaction.
To that end, the Junior gets a limited-slip differential to improve traction, faster steering, lowered suspension and a wider space between its wheels. The result is a small electric SUV that's better to drive than its counterparts, with excellent handling and real feedback being sent through the steering wheel.
To make the most of those abilities, you'll want the raucous 278bhp Veloce model, but that's rather expensive, so we suspect that most rivers will make do with the 154bhp motor in the Junior and Speciale models. And while those models aren't slow per se, a Smart #1 Pro or Mini Cooper E Electric will beat them in a sprint to 62mph.
"There's a good reason why I left the Junior in its 'dynamic' driving mode for most of my time with it. It's because in anything outside of that, the Junior's brakes felt rather inconsistent." – Neil Winn, Deputy Reviews Editor
Read our in-depth Alfa Romeo Junior review
Strengths
- Well equipped
- Spacious and comfortable
- Clear and affordable pricing
Weaknesses
- Rivals are more fun to drive
- Petrol engines are rather coarse
- Interior materials are very basic
You may already be familiar with the Frontera name, but while the previous version of this SUV was more geared towards off-road driving than family comfort, the new model is very much the latter.
Electric versions of the Frontera are powered by a relatively modest 44kwh battery pack and 111bhp electric motor. The resulting 0-62mph sprint time of 12.1sec is leisurely by the standards of this class, and while the official 186-mile range is likely enough for buyers who can charge up at home, it's worth knowing that plenty of the other cars on this list can go further.
Where the Frontera fights back is in offering decent rear-seat space, where even taller passengers will find that they have room to stretch out. There's even talk of a seven-seat version of the Frontera in the works, though we're yet to drive it.
Interestingly, the electric Frontera doesn't cost more than its mild hybrid equivalent, meaning that measured against rivals, it actually looks like a bit of a bargain. You also get a decent haul of standard kit, with entry-level Design models coming with air-con, cruise control, automatic wipers and wireless phone charging.
"While I found the Frontera's infotainment system easy enough to use, it was refreshing to see that manual controls had been retained for the climate control panel." – Dan Jones, Reviewer
Read our in-depth Vauxhall Frontera review
And the small electric SUV to avoid...
It might have style and exclusivity on its side, but DS' smallest electric SUV is cramped in the back and not very interesting to drive. Read our review
FAQs
We define a small electric SUV as being anything measuring less than 4400mm long. That means larger electric SUVs like the Audi Q8 e-tron or BMW iX won't be featured on this list, but smaller electric models, like the Kia EV3, do. Similarly, we split electric cars into small electric cars and large electric cars.
The results from the What Car? Reliability Survey reveal that the Volvo XC40 Recharge is the most reliable small electric SUV, with a reliability rating of 95.8%. Of the few cars which did have problems, most were related to the sat-nav and infotainment system or non-motoring electrics. Most cars were repaired for free, and most cars were back on the road within a week. At the other end of the scale, the MG ZS EV was one of the least reliable small electric SUVs, with a rating of 69.3%.
Our latest depreciation data reveals that after covering 36,000 miles over three years, the Volvo EX30 is the small electric SUV which would hold on to its value the most. Indeed, our data suggests that it would be worth around 64% of its original value after that time – more than rivals including the Genesis GV60 and Renault Scenic E-Tech. Some electric SUVs, such as the Lotus Eletre and Porsche Macan, also hold onto their value very well, but those are larger and more expensive models to begin with.
While not exactly small, the Audi Q4 e-tron is the smallest electric SUV in the German brand's line-up. It counts the BMW iX3, Genesis GV60 and Volvo EX40 among its key rivals, and has impressed us with its comfortable ride, classy interior and competitive pricing. Be warned, though, because the cheapest versions have quite a short range.