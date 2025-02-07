Best small electric SUVs 2025 – the practical EVs to keep your family moving

Buyers seeking the most comfortable of rides would do well to look closely at the Citroën ë-C4. That's because where some rival small electric SUVs are rather firm, the Citroën is deliberately geared to being soft, and that means you're well cushioned against imperfections on the motorway or ruts and speed bumps around town. The downside to that is more upset when you go over something with a sharp edge, mind, and you'll find yourself bouncing along a country road more than you would in the Smart #1.

The ë-C4 isn't especially quick – entry-level models take a full 10 seconds to reach 62mph – and nor does it have a long range, with the cheapest models offering up to 221 miles and more expensive versions only stretching that to 250 miles. And nor is it especially entertaining, with handling that's predictable if not especially exciting. It is quiet, though, cutting out of a lot of the road noise which some rivals let in.

Elsewhere, we found that the front seats are comfy and adjust well for different shapes and sizes, and we're pleased to see physical controls for the air conditioning. Plus, a couple of adults will find that they can get more comfortable in the back of the Citroën than they could in the rival Mazda MX-30 – even if the Kia EV3 is even more spacious. You'll be able to get more of your luggage into the ë-C4's boot than you could in the Mazda, too.

"I think it would be easy to say that the ë-C4's low starting price makes it a bargain, but be warned - if you want a decent range, you'll need to spend more on the bigger battery" – Neil Winn, Deputy Reviews Editor

