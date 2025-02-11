Best large electric cars 2025 – the large EVs to choose and avoid

Chances are that you pass multiple Tesla Model 3's on your way to work – and unlike some cars, it's a car which absolutely deserves that popularity, because the Model 3 makes going electric as easy as possible.

If you're looking for petrol-rivalling range, for example, the fact that the Long Range model can officially travel up to 436 miles on a charge will be of interest. And that's before you get to the petrol-beating performance, with some versions capable of sprinting from 0 to 60mph in just 2.9sec.

Okay, so filling up a Model 3 with electricity takes longer than a trip to the petrol station, but Tesla's fast and convenient Supercharger network makes things easy – and relatively cheap. That means you can live with one even if you can't charge at home or at work, and that's not something you could say about every car on this list.

Inside, there's cavernous space for both people and luggage – there's more space for the latter than you'd find in the BMW 3 Series, for example – while to drive, the Model 3 is more agile through corners than the rival BYD Seal and BMW i7.

All-in, the Model 3 is the single most compelling reason for going electric we've seen – little wonder, then, that at our most recent Car of the Year Awards, it took home the title for the Executive Car of the Year, as well as topping this list.

"I like to relax inside whatever car I'm driving while I charge up, so it's handy that among the Model 3's many features is the ability to watch Netflix via the car's infotainment screen." – Dan Jones, Reviewer

Read our in-depth Tesla Model 3 review