Best large electric cars 2025 – the large EVs to choose and avoid
The best electric cars are cheap to run and good to drive, and larger models offer plenty of space for growing families. Here we rank the best – and name the worst...
Go big or go home, as the saying goes, but with the right large electric car, you can go big and it'll take you home in style and comfort.
Unlike the small electric cars which we've covered seperately, space is a major factor here – the best large electric cars will offer all of the interior space your family needs to stretch out, plus a boot that's big enough to take all of your holiday luggage. Some even have secondary boots dedicated to storing your charging cables.
Of course, space is only part of the equation, because the best electric cars also need to be good to drive, and can't cost the Earth to buy in the first place. And, of course, they also need to have a range that's long enough not to cause range anxiety.
That's a tall order by any measure, and it's why our dedicated and experienced team of road testers apply some of the most rigorous testing in the business to reach their verdicts. They've driven every large electric car over hundreds of miles and back-to-back against key rivals, making sure that they focus on the areas which really matter to car buyers. That means when we draw up this list of the best and worst large electric cars, our decisions are backed up by expertise.
We define a large electric car as being one which measures more than 4500mm in length, meaning you won't find smaller models like the Renault 5 or Mini Cooper here. You also won't find any electric SUVs here, because again we've covered those in a seperate story.
In this story, then, we're naming the 10 best large electric cars you can buy, and the one we'd avoid at all costs. We've also answered some common questions about large electric cars at the bottom of this page. If any car here takes your fancy, you can read more about it, and see our latest deals, by following the links next to each model.
Our pick: RWD 4dr Auto
Strengths
- Fast and reliable charging via Tesla's Supercharger network
- Long range between charges
- Surprisingly practical
Weaknesses
- Fiddly interior controls
- Handling not as entertaining as the best petrol-powered rivals
- Windscreen pillars hamper visibility
Chances are that you pass multiple Tesla Model 3's on your way to work – and unlike some cars, it's a car which absolutely deserves that popularity, because the Model 3 makes going electric as easy as possible.
If you're looking for petrol-rivalling range, for example, the fact that the Long Range model can officially travel up to 436 miles on a charge will be of interest. And that's before you get to the petrol-beating performance, with some versions capable of sprinting from 0 to 60mph in just 2.9sec.
Okay, so filling up a Model 3 with electricity takes longer than a trip to the petrol station, but Tesla's fast and convenient Supercharger network makes things easy – and relatively cheap. That means you can live with one even if you can't charge at home or at work, and that's not something you could say about every car on this list.
Inside, there's cavernous space for both people and luggage – there's more space for the latter than you'd find in the BMW 3 Series, for example – while to drive, the Model 3 is more agile through corners than the rival BYD Seal and BMW i7.
All-in, the Model 3 is the single most compelling reason for going electric we've seen – little wonder, then, that at our most recent Car of the Year Awards, it took home the title for the Executive Car of the Year, as well as topping this list.
"I like to relax inside whatever car I'm driving while I charge up, so it's handy that among the Model 3's many features is the ability to watch Netflix via the car's infotainment screen." – Dan Jones, Reviewer
Strengths
- Pleasant to drive with a comfortable ride
- Hugely practical
- Strong resale values
Weaknesses
- The standard-length Buzz is five-seat only
- Fiddly air-con controls and infotainment
- Efficiency could be better
We liked the ID Buzz so much when it came along in 2023 that we made it our overall What Car? Car of the Year – and, in stretched long-wheelbase form, it remains the best choice if you need to carry seven people in an electric car.
Of course, given that accolade, you won't be suprised to learn that it's among the most spacious cars you can buy. Indeed, even with all seven seats in use, you've still got a Vauxhall Corsa's worth of boot space to use. When you're travelling in five-seat mode, though, there's a gargantuan 1340 litres, and with both rear rows folded down there's about the same space as you'd find in a Ford Transit Connect van.
The ID Buzz is more than just a big box on wheels, though. Its interior feels upmarket in all of the places that you touch regularly, and thanks to the deep levels of personalisation Volkswagen offers, you can really make your car your own.
Going for the long-wheelbase version of the Buzz also gets you a bigger battery, at 86kWh, resulting in an official rane of 291 miles – that's more than the rival Mercedes EQV can take you between charges, but it's worth noting that more conventional electric SUVs like the Kia EV9 or Peugeot e-5008 can go further still.
"I live in the city, which you might imagine would make life difficult living with a car as big as the ID Buzz. The opposite is true, though, thanks to its super-tight turning circle and responsive steering." – Will Nightingale, Reviews Editor
Our pick: 335kW eDrive50 Excellence 105.7kWh 4dr Auto
Strengths
- Stunning interior
- Impressive optional 8K cinema screen
- Extremely comfy for all occupants
Weaknesses
- Desirable options are very expensive
- Boot has a comparatively small opening
These days, it isn't enough to just be rich enough to afford a luxury limousine – you also need to be making a statement. And fewer statements will be heard louder than turning up in a luxury limousine that's also electric. And if that sounds appealing, then the BMW i7 is the large electric car to choose.
From the rear seats, you'll be able to relax in palatial levels of comfort – and if you take to sleeping in your car too, the optional Executive Pack replaces the outer rear seats with lounge-style alternatives which can be turned into a bed.
If you're not *quite* right enough to afford a chauffeur, then driving the i7 yourself is a rewarding experience. Even the entry-level version can hit 62mph in 5.5sec, and some versions can officially take you up to 387 miles between charges. The ride is better than in the rival Mercedes EQS, too.
Of course, most of us aren't in a position to put an i7 on our shortlists, but if you do, then you'll be pleased to know that it's priced roughly in line with its Mercedes rival. And, as you'd expect, most of the features you'd want come as standard.
"It might be missing BMW's traditional rotary controller, but I found operating the i7's infotainment system easier than in the Mercedes EQS, because BMW has at least retained some physical controls." – Darren Moss, Deputy Digital Editor
Our pick: 380kW 4S 105kWh 4dr Auto
Strengths
- Staggering performance and engaging handling
- Great potential battery range
- Wonderful interior quality
Weaknesses
- It's very expensive...
- ...and you’ll probably want to add some options
- Reliability has been a concern
If smiles-per-mile was a measure of how good a car is, then the Porsche Taycan might well be at the top of this list, because very few cars can match its engagement or enjoyment factor. Indeed, it's our top pick if you're looking for an electric performance car.
Key to its appeal is the fact that the Taycan isn't just impressive to drive by the standards of other electric cars, but rather its electric nature adds to the appeal. Consider the 4.8sec 0-62mph sprint time of the entry-level version, for example, or the hedonistic 1020bhp output of the range-topping Turbo GT. Then there's the 441-mile range – which is more than the Audi E-tron GT can manage – and the ability to charge at speeds of up to 320kW.
When you're not tearing up a racetrack or a country road, the Taycan is wonderfully composed, offering steering which offers a better sense of connection than the EQS. And the ride is one of the best in the electric car class.
The Porsche beats its rivals for interior quality, too, and you'll have more room for luggage than you would in the Volkswagen Golf family hatch. If you want a more practical Taycan, consider the estate-like Taycan Sport Turismo or the SUV-like Taycan Cross Turismo.
"If you like your tech, like I do, you'll appreciate that there are four large screens across the Taycan's dashboard. I enjoyed using the one on the passenger side to help my driver navigate to our next destination." – Lawrence Cheung, New Cars Editor
Our pick: 435kW 105kWh S 4dr Auto
Strengths
- Ultra-rapid charging
- Comfortable ride and great handling
- Mind-bendingly fast – especially in RS Performance guise
Weaknesses
- Very expensive
- Interior doesn't feel as special as a Taycan's
- Potentially heavy depreciation
The E-tron GT shares more than a few of its components with the Porsche Taycan mentioned above – and that's no coincidence, given that the two cars were developed together. And while we rate the Taycan a smidgeon higher thanks to its extra practicality, lower starting price and range, there are still plenty of reasons why you might choose the Audi instead.
To drive, the E-tron GT is outstandingly fast. Indeed, unlike the Taycan, all E-tron GTs get four-wheel drive as standard – and entry-level models will out-accelerate a Taycan 4S to 62mph, taking just 3.4sec. The range-topping RS Performance version, which has 738bhp to play with, drops that time to 2.5sec, with enough punch to push you back into your seat.
Not that you'll mind, because the Audi has seats which are super-comfy for long motorway trips, and super supportive for when you find that perfect country road. Elsewhere, the boot is big enough for a set of golf clubs, and a couple of six-footers will be fine on the rear bench provided the golf club isn't too far away.
"Despite its heady performance, I was impressed at just how quiet the E-tron GT is on the motorway. Indeed, we measured it to be een quieter than a Tesla Model 3 Performance." – Stuart Milne, Digital Editor
Strengths
- Long range between charges
- Big boot
- Well-judged ride and handling balance
Weaknesses
- Fiddly air vent controls
- GTX version isn’t that much more fun
- Heat pump costs extra
There still aren't many options to choose from if you're looking for an electric estate car, but the Volkswagen ID 7 stands head and shoulders above its rivals – even those, like the Audi A6 Avant e-tron and BMW i5 Touring, which cost substantially more to buy.
Not only is the ID 7 Tourer usefully cheaper than those models in ou recommended Pro Match guise, but its usefully long range of up to 373 miles ensures that even longer trips need not be off limits. It's quick, too, dispatching the 0-62mph sprint in just 6.6sec in our hands. And while the i5 has the edge when it comes to driving enjoyment, the ID 7 offers a composed and relaxing experience.
The i5 has the edge on the ID 7 when it comes to seating flexibility, too, but the Volkswagen fights back in the area which matters most to estate car buyers – space. Indeed, with 605 litres of capacity in its boot, it beats not only the i5 Touring but also the pricier Porsche Taycan Sport Turismo. In short, there should be enough space for whatever you plan on hauling.
"While I'm grateful that VW does at least include touch-sensitive sliders to change the temperature inside the ID 7 Tourer, it's a pain that in order to do anything more than that, I have to delve into its touchscreen infotainment system." – Steve Huntingford, Editor
Our pick: 250kW eDrive40 Sport Edition 84kWh 5dr Auto
Strengths
- Practical and well built
- A very quiet cruiser
- Tidy handling
Weaknesses
- An expensive private buy
- You’ll want to add options
- Range is good rather than great
Okay, so the Volkswagen ID 7 Tourer mentioned above can officially carry more in its boot than the BMW i5 Touring, but that's not to say that the boot of the i5 is pokey – with 570 litres, you can fit more into it than you could with the Porsche Taycan Sport Turismo.
Plus, unlike the Volkswagen, BMW gives you proper physical controls for its iDrive infotainment system, which makes it substantially easier to use while on the move. We think this is one of the best setups around, with swift responses and graphics worthy of a games console.
While the performance-focussed M60 model offers a heady 593bhp from its dual electric motors, we reckon the single-motor eDrive40 model will be plenty quick enough for most buyers. Plus, it can travel usefully further than the M60, with an official range of 344 miles compared with that car's 310 miles.
It might not be as sporty to drive as the Porsche Taycan, but the i5 Touring still impresses with agile handling and a ride which soaks up most of the lumps and bumps you're likely to encounter.
"I was impressed at how easy it was to modulate the i5 Touring's brake pedal. It responds consistently no matter how hard you press it, and that's something of a rarity among electric cars." – Oliver Young, Reviewer
Strengths
- Long range between charges
- Great safety rating
- Comfortable ride
Weaknesses
- Fiddly touchscreen controls
- Less dynamic than rivals
- Pricier than rivals and a heat pump is optional
You'll have seen the estate version of the ID 7 further up this list, but if you'd rather stay traditional and go for the hatchback version, then there's plenty to enjoy. Indeed, it won't surprie you to learn that the ID 7 shares many of the same positive attributes as the ID 7 Tourer.
It's similarly long-legged, for a start. The entry-level Pro model has an official range of 384 miles – Similar to what the Tesla Model 3 can manage in Long Range guise – while the Pro S stretches that figure to 436 miles, which is more than almost any other electric car.
Elsewhere, the ID 7's ride is similar to that of the BYD Seal, which means it's relatively soft but can become unsettled on big lumps and bumps – it's one of the reasons why we recommend adding the so-called Dynamic Chassis Control system, which does a better job of ironing out broken Tarmac.
Quality inside the ID 7 is better than that of any other Volkswagen electric car, with a pleasant mix of materials and a more responsive touchscreen infotainment system than we've become used to in other models.
Despite missing out on the Tourer's extended boot, the ID 7 can still hold more than the BMW i4, the Mercedes EQE and the Model 3, meaning nobody needs to pack light for your journey.
"When the entire road test team decided to hop into the ID 7, I drew the short straw of its middle rear seat. It's slightly raised, meaning my six-foot frame was relatively cramped and my head was touching the roof lining." – Lawrence Cheung, New Cars Editor
Our pick: 250kW eDrive40 Sport Edition 84kWh 4dr Auto
Strengths
- Tidy handling
- Excellent refinement
- Well built and spacious interior
Weaknesses
- An expensive private buy
- You'll want to add some options
- Range and efficiency are good rather than great
As its name suggests, the BMW i5 is the electric equivalent of the combustion-engined BMW 5 Series, and that means it's designed to be as luxurious as it is frugal, and as comfortable as it is easy to live with. And for the most part, the i5 nails that brief.
Every version offers a decent amount of performance – even if none can match the thrilling acceleration of the Audi E-tron GT or Porsche Taycan – and, with an official range of up to 357 miles, long trips should be covered with ease. That said, it's worth noting that the Mercedes EQE can go further still in 300 form.
A firmer suspension setup than its Mercedes rival means that the i5 floats less on undulating roads, but the trade-off is that it never really settles down on the motorway. On the plus side, though, the brakes respond consistently, allowing you to slow the car down smoothly – and that's not something you can say about every large electric car.
As the icing on the cake, the i5 is predicted to lose its value at a slower rate than the EQE, meaning you're likely to get more of your money back when you come to sell it.
"I was grateful to have a Bowers & Wilkins sound system fitted to the BMW i5 which I ran as a compamy car – it sounded much better than any set of speakers I have at home." – Steve Huntingford, Editor
Strengths
- High quality interior materials
- Lots of standard equipment
- Long range compared with rivals
Weaknesses
- Vague steering around centre point
- Rear seats could be more supportive
- Slower charging rate than rivals
BYD might not have the history of many of the brands on this list, but despite being the young upstart of this class, the Seal is definitely worthy of inclusion among the best large electric cars.
It might not have the same steering feel as a BMW i4 or Porsche Taycan, but body lean is well contained and the suspension feels well tuned for UK roads, and does a good job of dealing with coarse surfaces. The BYD is a fast choice, too, with an entry-level Design model taking just 6.1sec to accelerate to 60mph – that's faster than a Model 3 in rear-wheel drive form.
While the Seal will cost you more as a cash purchase than the rival Polestar 2 and Tesla Model 3, it helpfully undercuts more premium rivals like the i4 and Hyundai Ioniq 6. The BYD also gets you more kit than most rivals, with 19in alloy wheels, an electric trailgate, heated and ventilated seats and dual-zone air conditoning listed among the standard kit of entry-level versions.
"The Seal is pretty good at accommodating everything I want to carry, but I wish its boot opened a little wider, like on the ID 7 – the saloon-style opening is just a bit too small." – Stuart Milne, Digital Editor
...And the large electric car to avoid
It might be spacious, and helpfully cheaper than some rivals, but Maxus' largest model is inefficient, has an unsettled ride and an interior which feels behind the curve. Read our review
FAQs
The best electric car you can buy is the Renault 5 – our reigning What Car? Car of the Year.
What sets the Renault 5 apart from its rivals? Well, it has wonderful substance to back up its substantial style, with a competitive real-world range, a comfortable ride and the sort of agile handling which makes driving fun. Add in an infotainment system that's easy to get along with, a comfortable interior and a price which, even if you go for the most expensive model, is still less than rivals, and it's easy to see why the Renault earned our top honour.
At What Car? we've broken the electric SUV class into two separate classes to better reflect the scope of new models available to buyers – meaning we have to answers to this question. If you're looking for the best small electric SUV, the answer is the Kia EV3, whereas the Skoda Elroq is our choice if you're in the market for a family-sized electric SUV.
According to the results of the latest What Car? Reliability Survey, the Mini Electric, built between 2020 and 2024, is Britain's most reliable electric car. With an overall reliability rating of 98.4%, very few faults were recorded by owners, with those that were focussed on the motor electrics and 12-volt battery. Most repairs were fixed for free, and most cars spent up to a week in the garage.
The Nissan Leaf and BMW i4 also proved to be very reliable, while at the other end of the scale, the MG4 takes the title of the most unreliable electric car.
According to our exclusive data, which reveals the electric cars which retain their values the best after three years and 36,000 miles of ownership, the Volvo EX30 is the car to choose if you're worried about depreciation. That's because it's still worth arouind 64% of its original value when the three-year period is over, netting you a good portion of your money back. The Lotus Eletre and Porsche Macan Electric SUVs are also good bets, both holding on to their value well, while at the other end of the scale, the Nissan Leaf is the electric car which will lose the most value over the same period.