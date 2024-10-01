Used Tesla Model 3 long-term test: report 6

Needs to Eat up motorway miles with ease, have enough range for longer excursions and be a comfortable and economical mobile office when needed

Why it's here To see if you can enjoy all the pleasures of Model 3 ownership without having to stump up the cost of a new model

Mileage on arrival 19,298 Mileage now 26,427 List price when new (2021) £50,890 Value on arrival £31,000 Test range 304 miles Official range 360 miles

1 October - The price is right

While helping out with judging for the What Car? Used Car of the Year awards recently, it was pointed out that you can now get a used Tesla Model 3 for just £15,000. That makes my car look very expensive, having cost twice that amount.

There is a but, though, because that bargain basement figure is for a single motor model; the price for a comparable dual motor version of the same year, with similarly low mileage from an independent dealer, is closer to £27,000. Even so, that's still less than the £31,000 price tag on my Model 3, for the simple reason that it was a Certified Pre-Owned Tesla.