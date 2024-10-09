New 436-mile Tesla Model 3 variant revealed

On sale: November | Price from: £44,990

Few drivers, even in a petrol or diesel-powered car, would think of tackling the 412-mile journey between London and Glasgow without stopping for fuel along the way. Even fewer would be able to make it without pulling over for a comfort break. And yet, if you’re driving the new Tesla Model 3 Long Range Rear Wheel Drive – and have an iron bladder – it’s something you could do.

Indeed, with an official range of up to 436 miles between charges, the Long Range Rear Wheel Drive is not only the longest-range Model 3 variant yet, but also the most efficient, averaging 20.1kWh per 100 miles.