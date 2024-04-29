Best 4x4s for off-roading 2024 - the SUVs to keep you moving

Usually our testing of cars all takes place on Tarmac, but to test the off-road prowess of these models, we put all of them through their paces long after the road had run out. As well as steep inclines, these cars took on rock-strewn tracks, flooded roads and deep quagmires – and after all that testing, and a large amount of mud, we've concluded that the Jeep Wrangler is the best off-road car you can buy. To find out which version we recommend, however, as well as which other 4x4s are worth considering, you'll need to keep reading.

When the going gets tough, the best off-roaders keep going. Whether you're wading through rivers, driving up mountains, or just want something to get you across the next muddy field or rutted farmer's track with confidence, these off-roaders won't let you down.

You can learn more about each model which ranks among the best off-roaders below, and we've included links to our in-depth new car reviews. If any of these models take your fancy, then click through to our free New Car Deals service to see how much we can save you on your next car.

As well as presenting our definitive list of the best off-roaders below, we've also pitted several of them against each other in a series of head-to-head tests. You can read these tests in full by clicking the links below.

How we tested the best off-roaders

We took many of the off-roaders you see here to a specialist off-road centre to assess how well they climb, crawl and wade. To make direct comparisons between the models, we concentrated on specific obstacles.

We started off with smooth gravel inclines ranging from 26% to 35%. If a car could handle these, it was on to the sand and silt hills, which have looser, more rutted surfaces. Even trickier is the Horseshoe, a slippery, churned-up incline with a sharp bend at its peak.

We also used offset ditches and humps to test suspension travel, and a rough ‘green lane’ (dubbed the Dragon’s Back) to assess ease of driving.

