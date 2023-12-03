New 2024 Toyota Land Cruiser 4x4 revealed

On sale Late 2024 | Price from £50,000 (est) “With age comes wisdom”, Oscar Wilde once said. And with 70 years under its belt, the latest version of the Toyota Land Cruiser ought to be the smartest yet. The 2024 Land Cruiser, which will arrive in dealers at the end of next year, blends new technologies with a resolute focus on the ruggedness for which the name is famous.

As with the previous Toyota Land Cruiser it will be available as a five or seven-seater, and we expect the new car to be just as practical as the current model. It’s certainly a stylish way to travel; it harks back to the original Toyota FJ model, but provides a modern look with LED lighting, sharp creases along the bodywork and plenty of protective cladding. The awkward side-opening bootlid has been replaced by a conventional top-hinged version.