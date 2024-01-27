Buying a car through What Car?: frequently asked questions

Simply use our drop-down menus to find the car you're interested in – or read our reviews – and then click the 'find deals' button to see our latest discounts. We'll alert dealers in your area so they can bid for your business, and you can chat with them through our site, or by email and phone. We'll ask for some basic details to help tailor any quote to your needs.

How do I compare offers?

You can request quotes on as many different cars as you like, and from as many different dealers as you like – whether it's the one closest to you, or the one offering the best price.

Once you have signed up, your personalised ‘My deals’ page makes it easy to compare all of your offers in one place.

Am I legally bound to complete an offer I express an interest in?

No. Deals listed within our system are not legally binding until a sales agreement is signed with the dealer. You can therefore decline to proceed with a deal at any time up until the point when the final sale is completed.

What about optional extras?

You may want to enquire about optional extras as part of your deal that are not shown on our website. These could include additional accessories for your car, or service plans for ongoing maintenance.

To get a price on these, simply message the dealer regarding the car you want and list the options that you'd like to add.

What if I can't find my chosen model listed?

If you can't find the exact model you're looking for listed on our website, then put a request in for the nearest make or make and model of car that is listed, but add a message to the dealer in our secure messaging system, specifying what you are looking for. They will respond if they can help.