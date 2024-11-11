The 20 cheapest cars to insure in 2024

There are a number of practical things you can do to drive down the cost of car insurance. These include:

- Certified driving courses: becoming a better driver — and gaining the qualifications — can help reduce your premiums. Advanced driver training courses, such as those offered by IAM RoadSmart (formerly the Institute of Advanced Motorists) are accepted by some car insurance providers and can help reduce your premiums.

- 'Black box' telematics policies: Such insurance schemes require a bit of hardware installed in your car, and can reward careful and skilful driving. They can significantly reduce premiums, but won't suit everyone. You can read more about black box insurance policies in our feature.

- Combine car insurance and home insurance: Taking out a joint home and car insurance cover can yield some healthy discounts in many cases, but you'll need to do your homework, because sometimes the reverse can be true. While it can also reduce time spent on household admin, it could make shopping around harder in the future.

- Opt for a higher insurance excess: If you need to make a claim, you'll need to pay an 'excess' fee. Increasing this can reduce your overall premium, although it may cost you more should you make a claim.

- Install an alarm: Many cars have an alarm fitted as standard, but if not, you can have an aftermarket security device installed. Just make sure you're not invalidating any warranties and anything fitted is insurance-approved and that the work is carried out by an approved installer.

- Park in a more secure location: Parking in a secure garage makes it harder for your car to be stolen or damaged, so premiums may be lower as a result. On the flip side, you may find premiums increase for cars parked on your driveway rather than the roadside, because potential thieves may find it easier to track the whereabouts of you, or your car keys — particularly if they're attempting a keyless theft.

- Shop around: Despite preferential pricing for new customers being banned, cover is still often more expensive if you stick with your current provider. Shop around and play one company off against the other to help reduce your premiums.