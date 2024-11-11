The 20 cheapest cars to insure in 2024
Car insurance is a necessary expense, but you don’t have to pay a fortune for cover. Here are the cheapest new cars to insure...
There’s no getting around it, car insurance is a legal requirement – and it continues to get more expensive. Indeed, according to official figures by the Association of British Insurers (ABI), premiums were 21% higher between April and June 2024 compared with the same period in 2023.
Despite a reprieve this August, it means that motorists are, on average, paying £622 a year to insure their car.
Costs to the motorist are eye-watering, but according to the ABI, for every £1 collected in insurance premiums, the industry paid out £1.13. In the 12 months to August 2024, insurers paid out £2.9 billion, driven in part by a 28% increase in repair costs.
That’s the background, but how can you choose a car that’s cheap to insure?
The key thing is – especially for young drivers – to start by checking its insurance group, because that will give you a good indication of how pricey the premiums will be.
All cars are assigned a group ranging from 1 to 50, taking into account the car’s price when new, what safety systems are fitted and what security features it has, plus how susceptible it is to accident damage, how much it is likely to cost to repair and how long that work will take.
Theoretically, a car in a low insurance group should be cheap to insure. However, as our analysis shows, this isn't always the case, and prices vary significantly among the different engine and trim options of specific models.
If you're a young driver, you'll find that your car insurance can be more expensive than most – that's because young drivers, and especially young male drivers, are involved in a disproportionately number of accidents. However, there are ways you can keep your insurance premiums as low as possible, such as by taking out a black box telematics policy which rewards smooth driving.
The annual premiums we’ve quoted here are for a 23-year-old male, living in Bromley, Kent, with a clean licence, six years’ no-claims bonus, parking on the street and covering 8000 miles per year. While these are higher than they’d be for an older person with more of a no-claims discount and living in a less risky part of the country, they show that plenty of new cars are still affordable to insure for younger drivers.
Below we count down the 20 cheapest new cars to insure, revealing how much they will cost for our average driver. If you want to find out more about any of the cars listed below, simply click the links through to the reviews of each car, and we’ll point you in the right direction if you want to buy a new or used model.
Our pick: 1.0 TSI 95 FR 5dr
Strengths
- Great to drive
- Roomy by class standards
- Strong TSI petrol engines
Weaknesses
- Lots of road noise
- Resale values could be better
- Firm ride in FR versions
Cost of insurance £545.50
Version 1.0 TSI 95 SE | Insurance group 11
It may be similar under the skin to the Volkswagen Polo, but the Ibiza trumps its stablemate for driving enjoyment and value for money. The Ibiza is one of the sharpest handling cars in its class, and most versions (apart from firmer FR models) have a comfortable ride.
Our insurance quote is for the 1.0 TSI 95, which is our favourite engine due to its fine blend of gutsy performance and efficiency. Sticking with the cheapest (SE) trim isn’t a bad option, because it comes with automatic headlights, electrically adjusting door mirrors, metallic paint and an 8.25in infotainment touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto phone mirroring.
Our pick: 1.0 VVT-i Edge 5dr
Strengths
- Cheap to run
- Good level of safety kit
- Warranty of up to 10 years
Weaknesses
- Cramped in the back
- Smaller boot than rivals
- Lacklustre performance
Cost of insurance £549.64
Version 1.0 VVT-i Pure | Insurance group 5
With its bold, chunky styling, the Toyota Aygo X can almost be mistaken for a small SUV rather than a small hatchback. However, it falls into the latter camp in terms of size, so it ’s much cheaper to buy, own and insure than an SUV.
Indeed, the Aygo X will be very cheap to run, and that’s partly helped by its frugal 1.0-litre petrol engine. True, performance isn’t a strong point (0-62mph takes a lethargic 14.9sec), but the Aygo X can return more than 50mpg in real-world use. It also comes with an impressive roster of safety aids and a warranty of up to 10 years. With cramped rear seats and a small boot, it isn’t as practical as many of its rivals, though.
Our pick: 1.0 2 5dr
Strengths
- Really tidy handling
- Decent real-world fuel economy
- Great infotainment and well-equipment as standard
Weaknesses
- Engine line-up is among the slowest of any new car
- Quite firm low-speed ride
- A Dacia Sandero is much roomier
Cost of insurance £554.79
Version 1.0 2 | Insurance group 3
The Kia Picanto small hatchback offers a smart interior and tidy handling, partially compensating for the fact that it isn’t as comfortable or refined as the closely related Hyundai i10. What’s more, the 66bhp 1.0-litre petrol engine that powers this version is fine for pottering around town and should deliver low fuel bills as long as you don’t thrash it.
Our quote is for the cheapest, 2 trim level, which isn’t badly equipped, but we’d recommend paying a bit extra and stepping up to 3 trim, because it adds climate and cruise control and a touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone compatibility.
Our pick: 1.2 Advance 5dr
Strengths
- Comfy and quiet for a small car
- Remarkably roomy in the rear
- Well equipped as standard
Weaknesses
- Disappointing safety rating
- Entry-level engine is a bit lacklustre
- Slow-witted automatic gearbox
Cost of insurance £562.67
Version 1.0 Advance | Insurance group 2
Just because a small car is great at nipping around tight city streets, that doesn’t mean it can’t be good at other things too. The Hyundai i10 is proof of this. Although it ’s smaller than the likes of the Dacia Sandero, it’s still relatively spacious, plus it has a smart-looking interior, rides well and is better to drive than quite a few bigger, more expensive models.
Our quote is for the least powerful (62bhp) 1.0-litre petrol engine (there’s also a 1.0-litre turbo and a 1.2), which is lively enough for urban driving but starts to run out of puff at motorway speeds. Entry-level Advance trim caters for most basic needs, but you’ll need to go for mid-range Premium to get heated front seats and a heated steering wheel.
Our pick: 1.0 Tce Bi-Fuel Expression 5dr
Strengths
- Amazingly good value
- Lots of space for passengers and luggage
- Comfortable ride
Weaknesses
- Poor safety rating compared with rivals
- There are more entertaining small cars to drive
- Some other small cars are quieter
Cost of insurance £578.19
Version 1.0 TCe Essential | Insurance group 12
Despite its bargain price, the Dacia Sandero is a fine all-rounder if you’re looking for a small hatchback. It comes with a choice of two engines: the TCe 90 petrol and TCe 100 Bi-Fuel. The latter is our preferred option, because it can run on petrol or much cheaper liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). It also feels gutsier than the regular petrol engine at low speeds and is smoother and quieter.
Whichever engine you choose, the Sandero majors on practicality. It’s roomier up front than a Honda Jazz, and there’s plenty of room in the back for two adults. It’s let down somewhat by a low, two-star Euro NCAP safety score, although its paucity of active safety aids doesn’t mean it’s unsafe.
Our pick: 1.0 TSI Life 5dr
Strengths
- Good to drive
- Generous interior space
- Attractive PCP finance deals
Weaknesses
- Fiddly touch-sensitive controls
- Gutless entry-level petrol
- Reliability could be better
Cost of insurance £597.97
Version 1.0 80 Life | Insurance group 3
The Polo may have spent its life in the shadow of its popular big brother, the Volkswagen Golf, but it shouldn’t be underestimated. Our insurance quote is for the 1.0-litre petrol model in Life trim, but whichever version you go for, you’ll get a car that’s good to drive, comfortable and roomy inside.
The fact that it’s likely to retain its value better than rivals simply adds to its appeal. Although the lowest-powered 1.0 80 engine is the cheapest to insure, it’s not turbocharged and has to be worked hard to achieve decent acceleration. We prefer the more powerful turbocharged 1.0 TSI 95, which pulls strongly from low revs.
Strengths
- Comfortable ride
- Good infotainment system on upper trims
- Reasonably well equipped
Weaknesses
- Mediocre performance of entry-level engine
- CO2 emissions and fuel consumption aren't great
- Uninspiring handling
Cost of insurance £610.25
Version 1.0 T-GDi SE Connect | Insurance group 10
In times gone by, 1.0-litre engines were reserved for tiny city cars. Now you can find them in many family-friendly small SUVs and larger family cars – including the Hyundai i30. Mind you, that’s not a bad thing, because the i30’s turbocharged mild hybrid engine is impressively strong and efficient. The car is also surprisingly refined, with little vibration or road noise seeping into the interior.
Unfortunately, the i30 is rather bland to drive, with overly soft suspension and more body lean in corners than a Ford Focus. It is a reasonably practical choice, though, with plenty of space for front occupants and a decent-sized boot.
Our pick: 87kW 42kWh 3dr Auto
Strengths
- Distinctive looks
- Easy to drive around town
- Plenty of customisation options
Weaknesses
- Poor driving position
- Unsettled ride
- Coarse-sounding engine
Cost of insurance £610.88
Version 1.0 Hybrid | Insurance group 10
More than 15 years after its launch, the 500 is still one of the best-selling city cars, not least because of its cute, stylish looks.
While little has changed on the outside, Fiat has made some improvements under the skin. However, it still lags behind rivals such as the Hyundai i10 and Kia Picanto for acceleration and refinement. It ’s also less practical than many rivals, because it comes only in three-door form, and that means access to the rather cramped rear seats is awkward.
The 500 scored poorly in Euro NCAP safety testing, though, being awarded just three stars in 2017, and isn’t as resistant to break-ins and theft as some other small cars.
Our pick: 1.2 PureTech 130 Allure 5dr
Strengths
- Classy interior
- Decent ride comfort
- Punchy, frugal petrol engines
Weaknesses
- More expensive than mainstream rivals
- Relatively heavy deprecation
- Driving position won't suit everyone
Cost of insurance £612.92
Version 1.2 Puretech Active | Insurance group 12
The Peugeot 2008 combines a really classy interior with a range of punchy yet frugal petrol engines. The 1.2 PureTech engine is borrowed from the Peugeot 208 hatchback and has plenty of power for this small SUV. While the 2008 has a very comfortable ride, that also results in less agile handling, but noise and vibration are kept to a minimum.
Despite being the entry-level trim, Active gives you a decent amount of kit, including automatic air conditioning, rain-sensing wipers and cruise control.
Our pick: 1.0 TSI 115 SE Technology 5dr DSG
Strengths
- Tidy handling
- Roomier than many rivals
- Reasonably well equipped
Weaknesses
- So-so interior quality
- Top trims are too pricey
- Depreciates quickly
Cost of insurance £631.80
Version 1.0 TSI SE | Insurance group 10
The Seat Arona is a great small SUV choice. It's spacious enough inside for most people and is one of the more enjoyable cars in this class to drive. The turbocharged 1.0-litre engine has plenty of oomph and the Arona zips round corners better than most rivals.
Entry-level SE trim includes 17in alloys, cruise control, air conditioning, a contrasting roof colour and metallic paint. We'd spend a little more to get SE Technology because it has a better infotainment system and rear parking sensors.
Strengths
- Punchy engines
- Plenty of standard kit
- Agile handling
Weaknesses
- Rivals have more flexible rear seats
- Firm ride
- Other small SUVs are more practical
Cost of insurance £642.80
Version 1.0T GDi 99 2 | Insurance group 9
The Kia Stonic has its merits, but it's not as good an all-rounder as other small SUVs. It handles tidily, is well equipped and gets a great warranty, but many rivals offer more space in the rear seats and boot, and are more refined, too.
There are two 1.0-litre petrol engines to choose from: 99bhp and 118bhp units. While the less powerful version is more affordable to insure, it's also slower to accelerate than the bigger engine. The cheapest 2 trim level comes with all the essential equipment.
Strengths
- Remarkably roomy rear seats
- Huge boot by class standards
- Comfortable ride
Weaknesses
- No sliding or reclining rear seats
- Not especially well equipped
- Other small SUVs have a higher driving position
Cost of insurance £648.04
Version 1.0 TSi 95 SE | Insurance group 11
The Skoda Kamiq is a breath of fresh air in the small SUV class. It’s bigger, classier inside and more comfortable than the Seat Arona and Volkswagen T-Cross — and is cheaper than the T-Cross to insure, too.
The 1.0 TSI 95 petrol engine isn't the fastest off the line, but it'll give most rivals a run for their money. Entry-level SE trim is our top pick because it comes with all the niceties most people will need.
Strengths
- Huge boot
- Roomy interior with clever features
- Fairly supple ride
Weaknesses
- Renault Clio has a smarter interior
- Not as practical as the Honda Jazz
- Entry-level engine only suited to town driving
Cost of insurance £652.84
Version 1.0 MPi 80 SE Comfort | Insurance group 4
The Fabia's entry-level 1.0 MPi engine isn't our top choice because it's not turbocharged and takes a full 15sec to do the 0-62mph dash. However, it is the cheapest version to insure, so if this is your priority, and you're mostly doing slow urban driving, it's worth considering.
Whichever engine you choose, you'll get a roomy car that's quieter and has a more comfortable ride than many rivals. The cheapest SE Comfort trim level should also be plush enough for most people, providing alloy wheels, LED headlights, air conditioning and various infotainment features.
Strengths
- Comfortable ride and tidy handling
- Spacious rear seats and a big boot
- Cheap to buy and run
Weaknesses
- No hybrid option
- So-so reliability record
- Some rivals are more fun to drive
Cost of insurance £674.82
Version 1.0 TSI 95 SE L | Insurance group 13
Although the Skoda Scala is affordable to buy, it trumps some pricier models in many respects.
It's not the last word in driving enjoyment, and the interior isn't as plush as some alternatives, but the Scala counters these criticisms with a supple ride, decent handling, good infotainment system, amazing rear seat space and a vast boot.
Our pick: 1.0 TSI 115 Match 5dr
Strengths
- Comfortable ride
- Surprisingly spacious interior
- Cheap running costs
Weaknesses
- Rivals are more fun to drive
- So-so interior quality
- Reliability could be better
Cost of insurance £678.94
Version 1.0 TSI 95 Life | Insurance group 13
The Volkswagen Taigo is a small coupe SUV that offers a dash of style, as well as practicality and comfort. The entry-level 1.0 TSI 95 engine performs well enough, and its good ride comfort and light steering make it a pleasure to punt around town.
Life trim is the cheapest option, but it provides automatic LED headlights, rain-sensing windscreen wipers, electrically heated wing mirrors, adaptive cruise control and all the infotainment kit.
Our pick: 1.0 TCe 90 Techno 5dr
Strengths
- Smart interior is packed with equipment
- Good ride and handling balance
- Practical boot
Weaknesses
- Tight for taller adults in the rear seats
- Slightly firm low-speed ride
- High boot loading lip
Cost of insurance £694.59
Version 1.0 TCe 90 Evolution | Insurance group 10
The latest Renault Clio is a consummate all-rounder. It's fun to drive, yet also has a pretty forgiving ride, and it has a high-tech interior and plenty of standard kit. The 1.0 TCe 90 engine is the cheapest option, but we also think it's the best because it's perfectly adequate for dashing around town.
Evolution is the entry trim level, but it brings alloy wheels, full LED headlights, automatic windscreen wipers, automatic climate control, touchscreen infotainment and rear parking sensors.
Strengths
- Well equipped
- Decent boot
- Efficient engines
Weaknesses
- Fiddly infotainment system
- Below-par safety rating
- Poor resale values
Cost of insurance £698.17
Version 1.2 GS | Insurance group 19
The Vauxhall Corsa has long been the archetypal first car, so it’s little surprise to see it in the list of the cheapest cars to insure. It remains an easy car to drive, with light steering and engines which are pleasingly economical. It’s just a shame that visibility isn’t stellar, although rear parking sensors are standard on all models, and the GS trim (our favourite, and the version we’ve included insurance costs for) features front park sensors plus a rear-view camera.
Generally, though, the Corsa is a well-equipped and competent car that doesn't excel in any particular area: the closely-related Peugeot 208 is nicer inside, the Seat Ibiza is more fun to drive and the VW Polo is more spacious.
Strengths
- Great to drive
- Loads of space in the back
- Well equipped
Weaknesses
- Firm ride on FR models
- Road noise
- Fiddly infotainment system
Cost of insurance £701.61
Version 1.0 TSI Evo SE | Insurance group 11
The Seat Leon is a fantastic all-rounder that shouldn't be overlooked because in many ways it's better than a Ford Focus or Volkswagen Golf. It is great to drive, well equipped and exceptionally roomy in the back — and it's pretty cheap to run thanks to the frugality of its petrol engines.
The 1.0 TSI engine has a respectable turn of speed and an official overall fuel consumption figure of 52mpg, and the cheapest SE trim gives you alloy wheels, air-conditioning, keyless start, cruise control and even metallic paint as standard.
Our pick: 1.0 TCE 90 Techno 5dr
Strengths
- Keen starting price
- Sliding rear seats
- Quiet cruiser
Weaknesses
- Cheap-feeling interior on lower trim levels
- TCe 90 petrol is quite slow
- No adjustable lumbar support
Cost of insurance £716.03
Version 1.0 TCe 90 Techno | Insurance group 11
The Renault Captur is a comfortable and practical take on the popular small SUV format, and makes a particularly strong financial case for itself. It’s cheaper to buy than the likes of the Ford Puma, Skoda Kamiq and VW T-Cross, which alone will be enough to sway buyers.
It’s also well equipped and is one of very few small SUVs with sliding rear seats to balance boot space and rear legroom. It’s pretty average to drive, however, and the interior quality isn’t exceptional. The E-Tech Hybrid can deliver great fuel economy, but the low purchase price – and impressively low insurance premiums — make the entry-level engine our top pick.
Our pick: 1.3 TCe 130 Expression 5dr
Strengths
- Cheap to buy and run
- Spacious boot
- 4x4 version is very capable off road
Weaknesses
- Some rivals are better to drive
- Lots of hard plastics inside
- Sparsely equipped entry-level model
Cost of insurance £726.92
Version 1.2 TCe 130 Expression | Insurance group 19
The Duster is cheap to buy, comfortable and roomy inside and if you ever need to venture off the tarmac the 4x4 version is very capable off road. The 2024 line-up starts with a 1.2-litre petrol version, badged 130 TCe, that's turbocharged and has plenty of oomph off the line. There's also a 1.6 hybrid and a 100 Bi-Fuel model that can run on LPG and is a good option for anyone looking for cheaper fuel bills.
Overall, the Duster isn't as enjoyable to drive as rivals, but it's extremely good value for money, and that will be a convincing enough argument for many buyers. Expression isn't the cheapest trim level, but the most affordable, which is called Essential, may be too basic for many buyers.
FAQs
The price you'll pay for car insurance is primarily driven by two factors: you and the car you're insuring.
Your car will be assigned a car insurance group rating, which is a good barometer as to whether your premiums will be large or small. These are decided by the Association of British Insurers, and take into account a wide range of factors.
- Engine size and performance: Generally speaking, the faster a car, the more expensive it will be to insure. Traditionally, there was a close relationship between performance and engine size, however, today things are less clear-cut, because smaller engines can product huge performance thanks to breakthroughs in modern technology.
- Safety ratings and features: Euro NCAP is a body tasked with rating the safety of cars sold in Europe. In the most part, cars with a better safety score (four or five stars) will attract lower insurance premiums because they're less likely to be involved in accidents, and with lower damage or personal injury claims as a result. Features such as autonomous emergency braking (AEB) and other advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) including lane-keeping aids and intelligent speed limiters deliver tangible safety benefits.
- Security features: Alarms and immobilisers are fitted to many cars from the factory, but the harder a car is to steal, the lower you can expect your premiums. You may be able to negotiate additional discounts by agreeing to use mechanical steering lock or by keeping your vehicle in a secure location.
- Repair costs: As cars become more complex, the cost of parts and repair becomes more expensive — and this is taken into account when car insurance groups, and the resulting premiums, are generated. Much of this equipment is designed to prevent accidents in the first place, but myriad sensors and other electronics can be costly if damaged.
These are (mostly) factors you can control by choosing the right car for you. However, your personal profile is harder to influence. Factors used to generate an insurance premium include:
- Your address
- Age
- Relationship status
- Whether you're a homeowner
- Your profession
- Length of time you've been driving
- Your driving history, in particular an driving licence endorsements or previous claims
There are a number of practical things you can do to drive down the cost of car insurance. These include:
- Certified driving courses: becoming a better driver — and gaining the qualifications — can help reduce your premiums. Advanced driver training courses, such as those offered by IAM RoadSmart (formerly the Institute of Advanced Motorists) are accepted by some car insurance providers and can help reduce your premiums.
- 'Black box' telematics policies: Such insurance schemes require a bit of hardware installed in your car, and can reward careful and skilful driving. They can significantly reduce premiums, but won't suit everyone. You can read more about black box insurance policies in our feature.
- Combine car insurance and home insurance: Taking out a joint home and car insurance cover can yield some healthy discounts in many cases, but you'll need to do your homework, because sometimes the reverse can be true. While it can also reduce time spent on household admin, it could make shopping around harder in the future.
- Opt for a higher insurance excess: If you need to make a claim, you'll need to pay an 'excess' fee. Increasing this can reduce your overall premium, although it may cost you more should you make a claim.
- Install an alarm: Many cars have an alarm fitted as standard, but if not, you can have an aftermarket security device installed. Just make sure you're not invalidating any warranties and anything fitted is insurance-approved and that the work is carried out by an approved installer.
- Park in a more secure location: Parking in a secure garage makes it harder for your car to be stolen or damaged, so premiums may be lower as a result. On the flip side, you may find premiums increase for cars parked on your driveway rather than the roadside, because potential thieves may find it easier to track the whereabouts of you, or your car keys — particularly if they're attempting a keyless theft.
- Shop around: Despite preferential pricing for new customers being banned, cover is still often more expensive if you stick with your current provider. Shop around and play one company off against the other to help reduce your premiums.