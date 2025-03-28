Deal of the Day: Buy a Skoda Kamiq from £215 per month
The Skoda Kamiq is a classy and spacious small SUV, and you could get one from just £215 per month...
If you’re looking for a small SUV that represents excellent value for money, then the Skoda Kamiq is well worth considering. And thanks to our leasing deals, you could get one for as little as £215 per month.
To do that, you’ll need to sign up for a 24-month contract with an annual 6000 mile limit and an initial payment of £2576.40. Yet even on a more common 36-month,10,000 mile agreement with six months initial rental (£1731.90), monthly payments are just £288.65.
The Skoda Kamiq is available with a range of petrol engines, with outputs between 94bhp and 148bhp, and a choice of both manual and automatic gearboxes. The mid-range 113bhp engine, which is our Deal of the Day, pulls nicely from low revs and is relaxing to drive, making it our favourite version.
You get plenty of adjustment in the driver’s seat of the Kamiq, so you should be able to complete long drives in comfort. Inside, there’s a host of physical buttons and knobs that are easy to operate on the go, and feel quite refreshing in comparison with touchscreens and haptic controls. But in terms of modern tech, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay come as standard.
The practicality of the Kamiq is a real highlight. It gets a 400-litre boot which managed to swallow seven carry-on suitcases when we tested it – more than the Lexus LBX, Nissan Juke and Renault Captur. It’s not just the boot that’s spacious though – even six-foot passengers will find plenty of room to spare in the rear seats.
