Deal of the Day: Buy a Skoda Kamiq from £215 per month

The practicality of the Kamiq is a real highlight. It gets a 400-litre boot which managed to swallow seven carry-on suitcases when we tested it – more than the Lexus LBX, Nissan Juke and Renault Captur. It’s not just the boot that’s spacious though – even six-foot passengers will find plenty of room to spare in the rear seats.

If you’d like to take advantage of one of these great Skoda Kamiq deals, take a look at our leasing pages to find out more.

Each Deal of the Day is hand-picked by our team of expert writers; these deals are subject to change

For all the latest reviews, advice and new car deals, sign up to the What Car? newsletter here