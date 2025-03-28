NEW REVIEWS:

Home
News
Deal of the Day: Buy a Skoda Kamiq from £215 per month
news

Deal of the Day: Buy a Skoda Kamiq from £215 per month

The Skoda Kamiq is a classy and spacious small SUV, and you could get one from just £215 per month...

Skoda Kamiq front cornering
Author Avatar
by
Eleanor Cooper
Updated31 March 2025
Car reviews
View all new car
reviews

If you’re looking for a small SUV that represents excellent value for money, then the Skoda Kamiq is well worth considering. And thanks to our leasing deals, you could get one for as little as £215 per month.

To do that, you’ll need to sign up for a 24-month contract with an annual 6000 mile limit and an initial payment of £2576.40. Yet even on a more common 36-month,10,000 mile agreement with six months initial rental (£1731.90), monthly payments are just £288.65.

See all Skoda Kamiq leasing deals

The Skoda Kamiq is available with a range of petrol engines, with outputs between 94bhp and 148bhp, and a choice of both manual and automatic gearboxes. The mid-range 113bhp engine, which is our Deal of the Day, pulls nicely from low revs and is relaxing to drive, making it our favourite version.

Skoda Kamiq test drive

You get plenty of adjustment in the driver’s seat of the Kamiq, so you should be able to complete long drives in comfort. Inside, there’s a host of physical buttons and knobs that are easy to operate on the go, and feel quite refreshing in comparison with touchscreens and haptic controls. But in terms of modern tech, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay come as standard.

Car deals
View all deals

The practicality of the Kamiq is a real highlight. It gets a 400-litre boot which managed to swallow seven carry-on suitcases when we tested it – more than the Lexus LBX, Nissan Juke and Renault Captur. It’s not just the boot that’s spacious though – even six-foot passengers will find plenty of room to spare in the rear seats.

If you’d like to take advantage of one of these great Skoda Kamiq deals, take a look at our leasing pages to find out more.

Each Deal of the Day is hand-picked by our team of expert writers; these deals are subject to change

For all the latest reviews, advice and new car deals, sign up to the What Car? newsletter here

Read more: Buy a Hyundai Tucson from just £275 per month

News and advice
Skoda Kamiq long-term test IOW ferry
Feature

Skoda Kamiq long-term test: report 7

Skoda Kamiq long term test sunglasses holder
Feature

Skoda Kamiq long-term test: report 6

Skoda Kamiq long-term test getting in and out
Feature

Skoda Kamiq long-term test: report 3

Skoda Kamiq long-term test in countryside
Feature

Skoda Kamiq long-term test: report 2

Skoda Kamiq long-term test on location
Feature

Skoda Kamiq long-term test: report 1

Skoda Kamiq front left static
News

2024 Skoda Kamiq revealed

Also consider

Spinner
Follow What Car? on our social channels
Haymarket

What Car? is part of Haymarket Automotive, a division of Haymarket Media Group © Haymarket Media Group 2025

IPSOIMPACTREPORT