Skoda Kamiq long-term test: report 2
The Skoda Kamiq is consistently among the most popular cars on Whatcar.com, and it's just been given a mid-life refresh. So, we're seeing what it's like to live with...
The car Skoda Kamiq 1.5 TSI 150 SE L Run by John Bradshaw, chief photographer
Why it’s here To find out if a small SUV can deliver a decent blend of comfort, practicality and economy
Needs to Tackle long trips with ease, carry bulky loads and be frugal at the pumps
Mileage 2143 List price £29,980 Target Price £48,252 Price as tested £31,175 Official fuel economy 47.7mpg Test fuel economy 47.0mpg.
12 August 2024 – Lost for words
As the Chief Photographer at What Car?, all I really ask of my car is that it helps me do my job. My Skoda Kamiq needs to be ready to carry me and my camera gear virtually anywhere in the country or beyond, and often at the drop of a hat. It needs to do so comfortably, safely and reliably, to the point that dependable transport becomes something I just don't have to think about.
It's in this that the Kamiq excels. For one thing, I never have to worry about comfort. Some of the rural roads I've tackled on recent shoots had ruts and potholes that made me wince to look at – but not to ride over. My car takes those craters in its stride, and it fairly hovers along on faster roads. It's pretty quiet, too, and overall a much more relaxing long-distance companion than the Ford Puma I ran previously was.
That comfort is helped further by the Kamiq's seats. With plenty of adjustment at hand, including for lumbar support, they feel custom made for my frame. Not once have I felt muscle twinges at journey's end, even after really long trips, nor have the fidgets ever set in mid-journey. And that's despite how the Kamiq puts me in a pretty upright posture – closer to that which I experienced in the Volkswagen ID Buzz MPV that I ran more recently than the Puma.
And while the Skoda perhaps doesn't place me as high up as I'd be in a Volkswagen T-Roc, it makes up with terrific visibility, thanks to slim windscreen pillars that don't block my view at junctions and roundabouts. Blind spots just aren't an issue. Nor is illumination at night. The Kamiq's standard LED headlamps do a fine job of turning darkness into daylight; just the job when a photoshoot overruns and I find myself out in the countryside in the wee small hours.
As an aside, at the end of my previous report, I mentioned that I'd be interested to see if the Kamiq can match its official fuel economy of 47.7mpg. Well, I've been keeping a record, and it's looking promising, averaging around 47mpg. That's one less thing to worry about.
