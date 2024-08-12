Skoda Kamiq long-term test: report 2

Mileage 2143 List price £29,980 Target Price £48,252 Price as tested £31,175 Official fuel economy 47.7mpg Test fuel economy 47.0mpg.

12 August 2024 – Lost for words

As the Chief Photographer at What Car?, all I really ask of my car is that it helps me do my job. My Skoda Kamiq needs to be ready to carry me and my camera gear virtually anywhere in the country or beyond, and often at the drop of a hat. It needs to do so comfortably, safely and reliably, to the point that dependable transport becomes something I just don't have to think about.

It's in this that the Kamiq excels. For one thing, I never have to worry about comfort. Some of the rural roads I've tackled on recent shoots had ruts and potholes that made me wince to look at – but not to ride over. My car takes those craters in its stride, and it fairly hovers along on faster roads. It's pretty quiet, too, and overall a much more relaxing long-distance companion than the Ford Puma I ran previously was.