NEW REVIEWS:

Home
Feature
Skoda Kamiq long-term test: report 2
feature

Skoda Kamiq long-term test: report 2

The Skoda Kamiq is consistently among the most popular cars on Whatcar.com, and it's just been given a mid-life refresh. So, we're seeing what it's like to live with...

Skoda Kamiq long-term test in countryside
Author Avatar
by
Chris Haining
Published12 August 2024
Car reviews
View all new car
reviews

The car Skoda Kamiq 1.5 TSI 150 SE L Run by John Bradshaw, chief photographer

Why it’s here To find out if a small SUV can deliver a decent blend of comfort, practicality and economy 

Needs to Tackle long trips with ease, carry bulky loads and be frugal at the pumps

Mileage 2143 List price £29,980 Target Price £48,252 Price as tested £31,175 Official fuel economy 47.7mpg Test fuel economy 47.0mpg.

12 August 2024 – Lost for words

As the Chief Photographer at What Car?, all I really ask of my car is that it helps me do my job. My Skoda Kamiq needs to be ready to carry me and my camera gear virtually anywhere in the country or beyond, and often at the drop of a hat. It needs to do so comfortably, safely and reliably, to the point that dependable transport becomes something I just don't have to think about. 

It's in this that the Kamiq excels. For one thing, I never have to worry about comfort. Some of the rural roads I've tackled on recent shoots had ruts and potholes that made me wince to look at – but not to ride over. My car takes those craters in its stride, and it fairly hovers along on faster roads. It's pretty quiet, too, and overall a much more relaxing long-distance companion than the Ford Puma I ran previously was.

Car deals
View all deals
Skoda Kamiq long-term test left-hand panning

That comfort is helped further by the Kamiq's seats. With plenty of adjustment at hand, including for lumbar support, they feel custom made for my frame. Not once have I felt muscle twinges at journey's end, even after really long trips, nor have the fidgets ever set in mid-journey. And that's despite how the Kamiq puts me in a pretty upright posture – closer to that which I experienced in the Volkswagen ID Buzz MPV that I ran more recently than the Puma.

Skoda Kamiq long-term test urban driving

And while the Skoda perhaps doesn't place me as high up as I'd be in a Volkswagen T-Roc, it makes up with terrific visibility, thanks to slim windscreen pillars that don't block my view at junctions and roundabouts. Blind spots just aren't an issue. Nor is illumination at night. The Kamiq's standard LED headlamps do a fine job of turning darkness into daylight; just the job when a photoshoot overruns and I find myself out in the countryside in the wee small hours.

As an aside, at the end of my previous report, I mentioned that I'd be interested to see if the Kamiq can match its official fuel economy of 47.7mpg. Well, I've been keeping a record, and it's looking promising, averaging around 47mpg. That's one less thing to worry about.

For all the latest reviews, advice and new car deals, sign up to the What Car? newsletter here

Read more about our long-term Skoda Kamiq >>

Read about more long-term test cars >>

Buy a new car with What Car?

Like the sound of the Skoda Kamiq?

If so, check out the latest Skoda Kamiq discounts available through our free New Car Deals service.

Our network of What Car? approved dealers use our Target Price discounts (the most our mystery shoppers think you should pay) as the basis for their savings.

News and advice
Skoda Kamiq long-term test on location
Feature

Skoda Kamiq long-term test: report 1

Skoda Karoq front three quarters driving
News

Skoda Karoq: 5 reasons it’s a 5-star family SUV

Also consider

Follow What Car? on our social channels
Haymarket

What Car? is part of Haymarket Automotive, a division of Haymarket Media Group © Haymarket Media Group 2024

IPSOIMPACTREPORT